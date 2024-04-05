1. Off the bat, I CANNOT get over the fact that a movie about the origins of the Antichrist is a Disney movie.



2. Anyway… I am digging the ‘70s aesthetic choices between the font and the look of the film. A good start.

3. Ooh, a young Father Brennan! IDK what’s wrong with my brain but every time I see Ralph Ineson, all I can think is, Finchy from The Office!

4. Okay, I guess he's not actually "younger" since this film is set at the same time as the original.

5. And now we have good ol’ Tywin Lannister – this movie is turning out to be a real Game of Thrones reunion (and I love that).