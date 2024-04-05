In case you haven't heard, The First Omen is a new prequel film to the 1976 horror classic The Omen, and it just opened in theaters. (Real missed opportunity on the studio's part to wait and release the film on 6/6/24 (2+4=6!), but I digress...)
Set in 1971, The First Omen follows Margaret (played brilliantly by Nell Tiger Free), a young nun-in-training brought to Rome to work at an orphanage. There, she encounters dark events that cause her to question her faith while uncovering a horrifying conspiracy involving the creation of the Antichrist.
Pitched as being "told through the lens of female body horror" by director and co-writer Arkasha Stevenson, this is a fair warning that many people will find The First Omen QUITE disturbing — there are scenes involving subjects like traumatic childbirth, incest, and rape. And there is one birth scene (which I imagine will be talked about A LOT) that was considered so "graphic" that the film almost got an NC-17 rating.
Despite all this (it is a HORROR film, after all), The First Omen is actually quite clever, super creepy, and superbly acted all around. And, if I'm being honest, better than the original The Omen. Here's what I thought while watching it...
1. Off the bat, I CANNOT get over the fact that a movie about the origins of the Antichrist is a Disney movie.
2. Anyway… I am digging the ‘70s aesthetic choices between the font and the look of the film. A good start.
3. Ooh, a young Father Brennan! IDK what’s wrong with my brain but every time I see Ralph Ineson, all I can think is, Finchy from The Office!
4. Okay, I guess he's not actually "younger" since this film is set at the same time as the original.
5. And now we have good ol’ Tywin Lannister – this movie is turning out to be a real Game of Thrones reunion (and I love that).
6. Creepy photo of a baby with some nuns and a priest; nothing unsettling about that.
7. Scianna — If you’ve seen the original film, this name should mean a lot to you.
8. I have no idea what’s going on in this flashback, but it’s all pretty unsettling and icky.
9. Oh, I just KNOW we’re about to get a classic Final Destination-style death in a second aren’t we? (Don’t you just love that The Omen films were basically Final Destination before Final Destination?!)
10. Knew it. Also… yikes.
11. Once again, appreciate all the ‘70s styling of this film to really set the tone.
12. Speaking of Game of Thrones earlier, it’s wild to see Nell Tiger Free, aka Myrcella Baratheon 2.0, all grown up.
13. Bill Nighy as a Catholic cardinal was not on my 2024 bingo card.
14. Civil unrest in Rome? “Young people,” fed up with the old ways? I sense some foreshadowing.
15. Never trust a nun in a movie...unless it's Sister Act.
16. Nothing chill about this orphanage.
17. Seeing sister Anjelica framed in the stairs like she's being eaten alive is a BOLD choice. (And I like it.)
18. LOL, also never trust a child who makes creepy drawings in movies…
19. …especially if that child is named Carlita Scianna.
20. For real though, why is it that kids in horror films always make creepy drawings?
21. I literally trust none of the nuns in this orphanage. As should Margaret IMHO.
22. Why is this bedroom so unsettling?
23. That dress hanging on the wall is 10000% gonna cause a jump scare.
24. Luz is trouble, I already know it. But maybe, like, fun trouble? Like, she’s either going to be the best roommate ever or totally backstab Margaret.
25. “Take the veil,” is such an ominous-sounding phrase.
26. I didn’t realize nuns could have such horny conversations, like, openly?
27. Margaret, if you’re not already finding all the nuns here sus, especially Sister Silva, you need to wake up.
28. Nun night out!
29. LOL, poor Margaret having to play wingman basically.
30. Luz is seriously channeling Lady Gaga in that blonde wig.
31. Looks like someone had a good night out.
32. Little girls: “What’s wrong?”, Margaret (in her head): “I am hung-overrrrr.”
33. Welp, this movie wins for one of the most effed-up birthing scenes ever.
34. I love how Margaret is scared when Father Brennan approaches her, but like one minute later when he asks her to meet up at a random location at night, she’s like sure? I would literally never haha.
35. IDK how no one finds this nun highly suspicious.
36. It's definitely an inappropriate drawing.
37. This death is a very on-the-nose callback to The Omen, but I’m glad they made it kind of their own thing, too.
38. Also, don’t think I didn’t notice that she said, "It’s all for you…" to no one IN PARTICULAR.
39. Father Brennan coming in with the exposition dump.
40. Okay, actually, I REALLY like their explanation about WHY the nuns and priests are doing this because that was my BIGGEST question from the original 1976 film and the answer makes perfect sense. GOOD JOB FILMMAKERS.
41. I know I shouldn’t laugh at someone's body getting chopped in half by a car, but… it’s a lot.
42. There is a lot of subtle (or maybe not so subtle LOL) social commentary in this movie about women's bodies, abortion, and just, like, the Catholic Church in general?! 👀
43. It ain’t a proper horror film if the sketchy head nun doesn’t have a hidden dungeon stored with all the evidence of the bad shit she's been up to!
44. I should've seen this reveal coming WAY earlier, but… !!!!!
45. I have a question — where does one get a jackal? Especially one that looks like that? Like... that's not normal jackal.
46. Can you even imagine getting this kind of news? Like, sorry, you’re pregnant with the Antichrist? There's no Hallmark card for that.
47. I legitimately think the driver is suspicious.
48. Guess not.
49. Nell Tiger Free is NOT messing around. Give this girl all of the awards!
50. Not to be *that* person, but that is NOT what happens in a C-section.
51. !!!!!!
52. An interesting twist I was not expecting… what does this mean?
53. Can you imagine being that baby actor when he grows up (in real life), and being like, “Oh yeah, I played the Antichrist in a movie.”
54. But what about the jackal? I still have questions!
55. Guess we’re pulling a Rogue One with this movie (and I like it).
56. Seems like a bit of retcon going on here. But I guess why not setup for a whole new series, right?
57. Wow. That was legitimately better than The Omen.