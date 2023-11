19 Very, Very, Very Dark And Tragic Things That Actually Happened While Filming Reality Shows

11.

Diem Brown, a cast member of, collapsed on set in 2014 while shootingShe was rushed to a New York hospital for emergency surgery related to ovarian cancer that had metastasized to her colon and stomach. Footage of her flight from Panama to NY for the surgery was included in the show and marked her last words on the show, "I'm at a point in my life where I want to just live life," before she died on November 14, 2014.