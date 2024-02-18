People Who Crossed Paths With Well-Known Criminals And Victims Shared Their Unsettling Encounters

1.

The Zodiac Killer (serial killer): "My father had his medical practice in the city of Richmond, California, during the '60s and until he died in 1982. He truly believed that he had the Zodiac Killer for a patient. This patient always made sure he was the last one to be seen, always talked about the case to my dad, bragged about all his weapons, and even resembled the famous sketch. Now, my dad was a first lieutenant, infantry, in World War II and did not scare easily, but this man gave him the creeps. My dad eventually sent a copy of this patient's handwriting to the cops, and the guy stopped being treated by my dad. Shortly after that, petty acts of vandalism began to occur around our house. I was around 4 years old when this went down, and after that, my parents would not let me out of the house to play by myself."