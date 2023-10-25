21 Truly Nightmarish Ouija Board Stories People Shared That Would Make A Great Horror Movie

4. "My friend and I were in our teens when we did this. We invited my younger sister (who was about 10 or 11) downstairs to the basement after we had set up candles and a homemade Ouija board. My friend and I put our hands on top of the planchette, closed our eyes, and moved it around the board...chanting, you know, for effect. The two of us couldn’t help but laugh while my sister was terrified. We told her it was her turn and to also put her fingers on top. We started the ritual again. My sister asked if anyone was there. The planchette moved to yes; my sister let go and started crying. I started sweating, and my friend backed up in shock. I know I didn’t move it, my friend said he didn’t move it, and my sister...I doubt she moved it."

"Being as freaked as we were, we crumpled everything up and went upstairs. The lights were all off (could’ve been a coincidence), so we grabbed a candle and sat in the middle of the living room. It was so quiet in the house, we didn’t have dogs, only cats, and we couldn’t see them. But we could hear footsteps walking up the stairs from the back of the house. We blew out our candles and ran outside. I called my mom and asked her to come home. I haven’t tried to play with a Ouija board since. Weird stuff happened in my house after that. We had a mirror fall off the wall and slide about five feet from the wall. I had a computer chair start to spin on its own. To this day, my friend swears there was someone sitting at the top of my basement stairs."



—Anonymous