If You've Ever Dared To Play With A Ouija Board, We Want To Know Your Story

As tempting as they are to play with (they are, after all, considered "toys" and some are literally made by Hasbro), Ouija Boards can be a truly spooky thing to mess with.
And, frankly, some people have had truly creepy experiences while ~playing~ with them. So, we wanna know: Have YOU had a spooky experience with a Ouija Board?
Perhaps your BFF pulled one out during a sleepover when you were a kid and things started off pretty innocently. Then, after a few minutes, the planchette started moving on its own, and you all ran out of the room screaming.
Or maybe, the innocent fun turned dark when the ~spirit~ started giving you really dark responses to questions about your family.
Maybe...MAYBE things got really intense when you started seeing strange things in the room while using the Ouija board — things you cannot explain to this day!
Whatever your experience was, we want to hear allll about it. Tell us in the comments below or use this totally anonymous form, and your scary story could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video!