    People Are Already Making Hilarious Jokes And Memes About "House Of The Dragon" Season 2 — Here Are The Best

    "Me and the audience supporting Daemon and Rhaenyra in their criminal power couple era coming this new season..."

    Crystal Ro
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless you live under a rock, you probably heard (or saw) that the first official House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer dropped this weekend...and let's just say it got fans more excited than Daemon Targaryen going on a rampage.

    Screenshot from &quot;House of the Dragon&quot;
    HBO

    In case you missed it, you can watch the teaser here:

    HBO

    In the teaser we get some great shots of beloved favorites like Queen Rhaenyra and her husband/uncle Daemon...

    HBO

    ...hated favorites like Alicent Hightower and Criston "Incel" Cole...

    HBO

    ...and even a brief glimpse of exciting new characters like Addam of Hull (a character with a loaded background and ties to house Velaryon).

    Addam looking up as a dragon flies overhead from &quot;House of the Dragon&quot;
    HBO

    Anyway, suffice it to say, fans were having a grand ol' time on Twitter (or "X," if that's your thing) getting back into ~Thrones~ mode:

    Twitter: @wale__awe

    Twitter: @unclesdelight_ / HBO

    Twitter: @Dinaemyra / HBO

    Twitter: @ladydragonjj / HBO

    Twitter: @torucore / HBO

    Twitter: @wandasitcoms / HBO

    Twitter: @boydinners

    Twitter: @VISVNYA / HBO

    Twitter: @aemondsdragon

    Twitter: @alniii__ / HBO

    Twitter: @justkwordme / HBO

    Twitter: @Mayham_H / HBO

    Twitter: @rhaelina / HBO

    Twitter: @ziadarcy / HBO

    Twitter: @Targ_Nation / HBO

    Twitter: @baddiejesy / Netflix

    The eight-episode second season will debut this summer on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max. SO GET READY!!!