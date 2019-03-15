back to top
The "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Episode Run Times Have Been Confirmed And It Will Make You Shout, "But I Need More!"

Not all the episodes are over an hour and I have thoughts!

Crystal Ro
Guys, we are officially 30 days away from the final season of Game of Thrones and HBO has finally confirmed the debut dates and estimated running times.

HBO

Check it out:

Season 8, episode 1
Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 14 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 0:54

Season 8, episode 2
Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 21 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 0:58

Season 8, episode 3
Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 28 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:22

Season 8, episode 4
Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 5 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:18

Season 8, episode 5
Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 12 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:20

Season 8, episode 6
Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 19 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:20

Now, I don't want to look a gift horse in the mouth, but I'll be the first to say I'm a litttttle disappointed in these run times.

HBO

Ya see, a few months ago director David Nutter — who directed a couple season finale episodes like "Mhysa" and "Mother’s Mercy" — said in a Reddit AMA that all the Season 8 episodes would be over an hour...

reddit.com

...and HBO chief Richard Plepler said back in January, "The guys have done six movies," which would lead most to believe each episode would be well over an hour — the average runtime of movies today are usually 80 minutes.

HBO

So, I gotta say, I feel slightly robbed of my extra eight minutes (or more!?) missing between episodes 1 and 2 of this upcoming season.

HBO

Interestingly, Episode 3 has the longest running time at an hour and 22 minutes. For comparison, last season — Season 7 — the longest episode was the finale (at an hour and 21 minutes long).

HBO

REGARDLESS, I'm hyped for all of this and am happy that we're getting (mostly) beefed up episodes for the end of all things!

HBO

Game of Throes returns Sunday, April 14 at 9PM (for only 54 minutes, LOL)!

