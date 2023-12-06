People Are Sharing Their Near-Death Experiences, And This Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

15. "When I was 7–8 years old, I was caught in a riptide at the beach. My parents were at odds with each other and were not paying attention to us kids. My older brother and I wanted to go play in the water, but the rule was a parent had to be present. But somehow, they just sent us out by ourselves. It was so early in the day that not many people were on the beach. We were playing with a piece of foam board we found, and somehow, I got sucked out by the riptide. My brother kept yelling at me to come out of the water, but it was too strong for me."

"The water was so deep that I could not touch the bottom, and the swells were going over my head. I remember thinking, God I don’t want to die. At some point, a father and his 16-year-old son saw what was happening, and they jumped in to save me. I panicked and pushed the son under the water. The father came up behind me and put his arm around my neck and was able to pull me out of the water. I was so terrified of what happened that I just ran into the house without thanking them! My brother did thank them, though, and then got on me for not staying to say thank you. My parents were so wrapped up in their being angry at each other that they never even knew what happened. That’s why I never let my kids out of my sight when we go near water."

—Anonymous