21 Celebrity Graves That Are Honestly Just Very Interesting To Look At

1.
Marie Curie's tomb, which is lined with roughly an inch thick layer of lead as radiation protection.
2.
Whitney Houston's grave, which features a portrait of the iconic singer, labeled "The Voice," and the lyrics, "I will always love you," which was also played at her funeral as the casket left the church.
3.
Princess Diana's grave, which rests on an island on the historic Althorp estate, where she grew up.
4.
The graves of Bruce Lee and his son Brandon Lee, which are right next to each other.
6.
Corey Haim's grave, which features the nickname
"Haimster," which BFF Corey Feldman (aka "Feldog") often called him.
7.
Bob Ross's grave, which features a nice portrait of him as well as the words "Television Artist."
8.
Merv Griffin's grave, which features the line, "I will NOT be right back after this message." For those who don't know, Griffin created iconic TV game shows like
Jeopardy! and . Wheel of Fortune
9.
Mel Blanc's grave, which says, "That's all folks." Blanc was best known for voicing Bugs Bunny and tons of other iconic
characters. Looney Tunes
10.
Billy Wilder's grave, which says, "I'm a writer, but then nobody's perfect," a reference to the famous line at the end of his film
Some Like It Hot.
11.
The grave of actor Jack Lemmon, which features the simple joke, "Jack Lemmon in..."
12.
Jimi Hendrix's grave, which features a magnificent portrait and temple-like structure for the musician.
13.
The grave of
Marilyn Monroe, which fans flock to and leave gifts for (like these coins) all the time.
14.
The grave of the Doors frontman Jim Morrison, which has become something of a pilgrimage site.
15.
The grave of Hollywood legend Bette Davis, which says, "She did it the hard way."
16.
Chris Cornell's grave, which is adorned with lovely succulents and features the text, "Voice of our generation, and an artist for all time."
17.
Johnny Ramone's grave, which features an impressive sculpture of the musician on top.
18.
The simple grave of Charlie Chaplin, which is shared with his wife, Oona.
19.
The grave of Elvis Presley, which features his famous "TCB" (taking care of business) lightning bolt logo at the bottom.
20.
And the graves of Elvis's daughter, Lisa Marie, and grandson, Benjamin Keough, which are located across from Elvis's.
21.
Finally, the grave of Steve Jobs...which is actually unmarked (the image of the grass below is purely a guess by a fan), but is known to be located in Alta Mesa Memorial Park.