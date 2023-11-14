Skip To Content
    21 Celebrity Graves That Are Honestly Just Very Interesting To Look At

    Merv Griffin, who created iconic game shows like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, has a grave featuring the line, "I will NOT be right back after this message."

    Crystal Ro
    by Crystal Ro

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Marie Curie's tomb, which is lined with roughly an inch thick layer of lead as radiation protection.

    A simple stone tomb
    domiinikk4 / Via reddit.com

    Died: July 4, 1934

    2. Whitney Houston's grave, which features a portrait of the iconic singer, labeled "The Voice," and the lyrics, "I will always love you," which was also played at her funeral as the casket left the church.

    Whitney Houston&#x27;s gravestone
    Bill Tompkins / Getty Images

    Died: Feb. 11, 2012

    3. Princess Diana's grave, which rests on an island on the historic Althorp estate, where she grew up.

    Princess Diana&#x27;s gravesite
    Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

    Died: Aug. 31, 1997

    4. The graves of Bruce Lee and his son Brandon Lee, which are right next to each other.

    Bruce&#x27;s grave with polished red stone, and a stome book, brandon&#x27;s with dark grey stone and a lot of text below it
    u/ksus25 / Via reddit.com

    Died (Bruce): July 20, 1973

    Died (Brandon): March 31, 1993

    5. The grave of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, which features the sculpture of a mother and daughter embracing.

    Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher&#x27;s graves
    David Mcnew / AFP via Getty Images

    Died (Carrie): Dec. 27, 2016

    Died (Debbie): Dec. 28, 2016

    6. Corey Haim's grave, which features the nickname "Haimster," which BFF Corey Feldman (aka "Feldog") often called him.

    A tombstone with corey&#x27;s name, film cameras, and the text our beloved son, grandson, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend etched on it
    u/_Mountainofjoy_ / Via reddit.com

    Died: Mar. 10, 2010

    7. Bob Ross's grave, which features a nice portrait of him as well as the words "Television Artist."

    A grave plaque on the ground that says Bob Ross and has an engraving of his face, where fans have left small gifts like stone birds, an american flag, and a Funko pop figurine of Bob
    u/Nerf_AK47 / Via reddit.com

    Died: July 4, 1995

    8. Merv Griffin's grave, which features the line, "I will NOT be right back after this message." For those who don't know, Griffin created iconic TV game shows like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

    Merv Griffin&#x27;s tombstone
    Joseph Mckenna / Getty Images

    Died: Aug. 12, 2007

    9. Mel Blanc's grave, which says, "That's all folks." Blanc was best known for voicing Bugs Bunny and tons of other iconic Looney Tunes characters.

    Grave of Blank&#x27;s tombstone which also features a star of david and says man of 1000 voices, beloved husband and father
    Amy T. Zielinski / Getty Images

    Died: July 10, 1989

    10. Billy Wilder's grave, which says, "I'm a writer, but then nobody's perfect," a reference to the famous line at the end of his film Some Like It Hot.

    The gravesite of director Billy Wilder is seen in the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles
    Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images

    Died: March 27, 2002

    11. The grave of actor Jack Lemmon, which features the simple joke, "Jack Lemmon in..."

    A simple stone marker with Lemmon&#x27;s name and the word &quot;in&quot; below it over a plot of grass
    Barry King / WireImage

    Died: June 27, 2001

    12. Jimi Hendrix's grave, which features a magnificent portrait and temple-like structure for the musician.

    Jimi Hendrix&#x27;s grave
    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    Died: Sept. 18, 1970

    13. The grave of Marilyn Monroe, which fans flock to and leave gifts for (like these coins) all the time.

    Marilyn Monroe&#x27;s grave
    Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    Died: Aug. 4, 1962

    14. The grave of the Doors frontman Jim Morrison, which has become something of a pilgrimage site.

    A simple square grave with lots of flowers, pictures, and gifts laid on top of it
    Martin Bureau / AFP via Getty Images

    Died: July 3, 1971

    15. The grave of Hollywood legend Bette Davis, which says, "She did it the hard way."

    A large marble tomb with a statue of a woman on top
    Peter Bischoff / Getty Images

    Died: Oct. 6, 1989

    16. Chris Cornell's grave, which is adorned with lovely succulents and features the text, "Voice of our generation, and an artist for all time."

    A simple grave stone on the ground with a section of succulents growing around it
    u/SharonTate69 / Via reddit.com

    Died: May 18, 2017

    17. Johnny Ramone's grave, which features an impressive sculpture of the musician on top.

    A large grave with a sculpture of the musician playing guitar on top
    u/grave_industries / Via reddit.com

    Died: Sept. 15, 2004

    18. The simple grave of Charlie Chaplin, which is shared with his wife, Oona.

    Two simple head stones with a bed of flowers in front
    Francis Demange / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    Died (Charlie): Dec. 25, 1977

    Died (Oona): Sept. 27, 1991

    19. The grave of Elvis Presley, which features his famous "TCB" (taking care of business) lightning bolt logo at the bottom.

    A large plaque with his name, death dates, and the text son of vernon, and gladys, father of lisa marie
    Ebet Roberts / Redferns

    Died: Aug. 16, 1977

    20. And the graves of Elvis's daughter, Lisa Marie, and grandson, Benjamin Keough, which are located across from Elvis's.

    Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough&#x27;s graves
    Jason Kempin / Getty Images

    Died (Benjamin): July 12, 2020

    Died (Lisa Marie): Jan. 12, 2023

    21. Finally, the grave of Steve Jobs...which is actually unmarked (the image of the grass below is purely a guess by a fan), but is known to be located in Alta Mesa Memorial Park.

    Possible grave site for Steve Jobs
    iPhoneItalia / Via youtube.com

    Died: Oct. 5, 2011