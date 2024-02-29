What Are Some Mysterious, Cult-Like, Bad-Vibes Towns Across The United States?

Heck, maybe you just got bad vibes from somewhere like Crestone, Colorado, like this person — "It's easily the most bizarre place I've been to in the US. Lots of shoeless hippies, 'spiritualists,' cult members/followers, and the like. Just a weird vibe all over. Some of the people are nice, and there are some good artists there, but there's also a main square/park where you'll almost always see these desperate, strung-out people with an overloaded car just sitting in the park like, Well I'm here, what next? There's also an alien landing site nearby, or at least that's what it claims to be."