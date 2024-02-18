25.

"Ocean Grove, New Jersey — They call it 'God's square mile on the Jersey Shore' so at least you know it's culty going in. Lovely old houses with the creepiest Stepford vibe I've ever encountered. They close the beach on Sunday mornings and actually enforce it, or try to. The whole town was founded as a Christian camp, and to this day there are tents that families use as their summer homes. I think they're owned by the church, but the right to rent them is passed down from generation to generation. I live across the lake in Asbury Park, which is known for its gay community. There are footbridges over the lake connecting the two towns, but Ocean Grove puts gates on their side that they lock at night to keep us deviants out. You can still get from one side to the other, but you have to either walk along the boardwalk or go all the way out to the main road."