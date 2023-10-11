    50 Creepy, Scary, Unsettling Images That Aren't ACTUALLY Creepy, Scary, Or Unsettling When You Look Again

    Sometimes you just have to take a second look at something before you REALLY get it.

    Crystal Ro
    by Crystal Ro

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Like these plants in South Africa (named Conophytum) that look like they have lips:

    green plants with pink middles that look like full lips
    u/HRHChonkyChonkerson / Via reddit.com

    2. The folds in this curtain that create the illusion of a pretty nasty face:

    A curtain in a door that looks like a face
    justadair / Via reddit.com

    3. This THING that looks like something out of a sci-fi horror nightmare, that's actually just an old bag of potatoes...with REALLY wild roots:

    Roots extending
    woeperdepoep / Via reddit.com

    4. And this sweet potato that looks a heck of a lot like a severed hand:

    potato shaped like a hand
    justadair / Via reddit.com

    5. The way this store has its mannequins arranged that looks far more sinister than it actually is:

    mannequins hanging
    SimpleButFun / Via reddit.com

    6. This Wendy's sign that had a light blowout, making it look more like a sign from hell:

    A burnt Wendy&#x27;s sign
    lauraintacoma / Via reddit.com

    7. This crocheted piglet that turned out a lot more like some angry pink nightmare:

    A crocheted Piglet
    BaronVonBroccoli / Via reddit.com

    8. This dog with a wig:

    A white dog with a long black wig on its head
    u/deadflowers1 / Via reddit.com

    9. The way this cat is sitting:

    A cat sitting on a bookcase, with its legs handing off the side
    skollywag92 / Via reddit.com

    10. This chimney's silhouette that looks more like someone creeping outside the window:

    A silhouette in a door
    u/audiocranium / Via reddit.com

    "Every morning at 11 a.m. or so, a 'window man' shows up and scares the heck out of me. (It's actually my neighbor's chimney)."

    —u/audiocranium

    11. The windows in this roof that look like a creepy-ass face staring into your soul:

    A face on a roof
    soonerbornnbred / Via reddit.com

    12. This image taken at the exact moment a mosquito flew past the camera, thus creating a scene like something out of The Mist:

    a mosquito that looks huge, but is actually just up close
    u/ceeman77 / Via reddit.com

    13. This person's Starbucks cup which appears to have an evil omen inside of it:

    A face in someone&#x27;s drink
    nls1970 / Via reddit.com

    14. And this yogurt parfait that looks like should be saying, "Why so serious?":

    A face on a parfait
    LucidCunning / Via reddit.com

    15. This baby seat that makes it look like Dora the Explorer is hiding out in the car:

    A Dora the Explorer car seat
    u/chazzyjay / Via reddit.com

    "So, this thing scared the hell out of me getting into a customer's car today."

    —u/chazzyjay

    16. This hellish-looking clown that's apparently just a shower:

    a clown shower
    imgur.com

    17. This dog who placed its chew toy bone in JUST the right (or wrong) place to give their owner a small heart attack:

    A dog with its toy in a shoe
    u/erethenn / Via reddit.com

    "My dog is trying to scare the shit out of me."

    —u/erethenn

    18. These ants carrying a glove up a lamp post:

    A latex glove being carried by dozens of ants
    ri4nn3 / Via reddit.com

    19. These upside-down dried-out aloe ferox LEAVES that just washed up like that on shore:

    dried leaves upside down with what looks like LONG LEGS like they&#x27;re walking on a beach
    u/BrazilianAlmostHobo / Kennedy News and Media / Via reddit.com

    20. This medical android that's been tucked into a hospital bed, and provides JUST the right jump scare at this angle.

    UpsideDownAirplane / Via reddit.com

    21. This faded Barbie towel that's staring right into your soul:

    A faded towel with a face on it
    SuperMarvin / Via reddit.com

    22. This pit bull wearing a lion costume, that someone happened to come across while walking through a park:

    A dog walking on a path with a lion&#x27;s mane costume, from behind it looks like a real lion
    u/Ok-Independence-6686 / Via reddit.com

    (Phew)

    front side of the dog, looking normal, with his ears sticking out from the lion costume
    u/Ok-Independence-6686 / Via reddit.com

    23. This Thomas the Tank Engine toy just lurking in the dark:

    A Thomas the Tank Engine toy on a banister
    u/wait_huh / Via reddit.com

    24. This creepy AF figure that's definitely a backpack and not a demon shadow despite the way it looks:

    Silhouette of what looks like a person, but its just a bag on a bed
    pacmaneatsfruit / Via reddit.com

    25. This image of a MASSIVE swarm of birds blocking out the sun in Rome:

    thousands of birds in the sky, blocking out the sun over a busy highway
    u/TheBipolarExpresss / Via reddit.com

    26. These poorly placed boots that scared the person who actually left them there:

    a pair of rubber boots standing just outside a door, and the top part covered by curtains so it looks like someone is standing outside the door
    WesleyRJ95 / Via reddit.com

    27. This reveal of what an owl looks like without its feathers:

    a very scrawny bird with bead like eyes
    u/downwindBreak / Via reddit.com

    28. This unintentionally scary shadow through some water bottles:

    two shadows from some water bottles that look like small children with menacing grins
    RandomPersonAKAAT / Via reddit.com

    29. This hair clip that looks like a giant spider ready to jump out at you with its eight ~legs~:

    a hairclip on the top of a bedframe
    Facebook: YourSingingNurse

    30. These panoramic pictures of people's dogs:

    panoramic photos of dogs that make them look distorted
    u/ramiz53 / Via reddit.com

    31. The way the sky looks like a giant hell demon about to eat the world here:

    A giant cloud shaped like a face with the sun setting and creating a red glow
    u/AbroadFructify492 / Via reddit.com

    32. This snowman just casually sitting like that on a bench:

    A snowman on a bench
    u/ChaBoy336 / Via buzzfeed.com

    "Delivering pizzas at 2 a.m., and this just scared the shit out of me."

    —u/ChaBoy336

    33. This comforter tossed onto a chair that now looks straight out of a horror film:

    A comforter on a chair that looks like the shape of a person sitting in the chair
    schrute_beet_farms / Via reddit.com

    34. This pleasant image of Christmas lights that turns out to be not-so-pleasant the closer you look...like, IDK, maybe it's just a bird? STILL CREEPY:

    a picture of some trees at night and a little silhouette of what looks like a person in the branches
    u/HuntFew8245 / Via reddit.com

    35. And this shadow of what's not a spider, but may as well be:

    a shadow that looks like a spider
    jacquiquee / Via instagram.com

    36. The way these flowers make this person's shadow look sinister:

    parag_behera / Via reddit.com

    37. This image of someone's mother and, not a demon in red, but just some laundry:

    a woman wringing out a blanket on a balcony
    ichromophobia.tumblr.com

    38. This balloon that gave its owner a near heart attack every time they woke up:

    A balloon that looks like it has a scary face on it
    Twitter: @Jessse1304

    39. This coat rack that's apparently not a demon waiting to take your soul:

    u/NotHerebrb / / Via reddit.com

    40. This sunset that looks like a demonic rising in an apartment:

    A reflection of a sunset that looks like a house is on fire
    u/PeteLX / Via reddit.com

    41. This ball of fluff that isn't actually a spider, even though it looks a heck of a lot like one:

    A piece of lint that looks like a bug
    Twitter: @imstillkris

    42. This unfortunately placed shoe and roll of paper that are DEAD funny:

    A toilet paper roll in a shoe
    u/Rkblack12 / Via reddit.com

    43. This pair of hip waders that scared someone's wife when they went to go in the basement:

    what appears to be a set of legs at the bottom of some stairs
    atodaso / Via imgur.com

    44. This random poster peeking out to look at you from behind a chair:

    a poster of a person peeking out from behind a chair
    reddit.com / Via reddit.com

    "Moving furniture around the store and glanced over to have this scare the crap out of me. I thought it was a customer."

    —u/cjones782

    45. These pillows and blanket tangled up like they're a creeper lying in someone else's bed:

    A silhouette of a person under some blankets and pillows but it&#x27;s actually just pillows and a blanket
    imgur.com

    46. These rubber gloves in a washing machine that look like someone opened the gate to hell:

    hands coming out of a washing machine
    jfrchen1207 / Via reddit.com

    47. This innocent statue of a child at the bottom of this pond that will make LOTS of people have a slight panic:

    wersh / Via reddit.com

    48. This super creepy (and very large?!) mannequin that looks like it's waving from an abandoned barn:

    a giant mannequin
    u/CypressWest17 / Via reddit.com

    49. This street lamp that looks like a nightmarish monster:

    zconnan93 / Via reddit.com

    50. Finally, this unsettlingly human-looking dog:

    closeup of someone&#x27;s dog
    lurkinshirkin / Via reddit.com

    "Pat the devil out of me."

    N3koEye

    h/t r/creepy and r/oddlyterrifying