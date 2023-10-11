Internet Finds·Posted on Oct 11, 202350 Creepy, Scary, Unsettling Images That Aren't ACTUALLY Creepy, Scary, Or Unsettling When You Look AgainSometimes you just have to take a second look at something before you REALLY get it.by Crystal RoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Like these plants in South Africa (named Conophytum) that look like they have lips: u/HRHChonkyChonkerson / Via reddit.com 2. The folds in this curtain that create the illusion of a pretty nasty face: justadair / Via reddit.com 3. This THING that looks like something out of a sci-fi horror nightmare, that's actually just an old bag of potatoes...with REALLY wild roots: woeperdepoep / Via reddit.com 4. And this sweet potato that looks a heck of a lot like a severed hand: justadair / Via reddit.com 5. The way this store has its mannequins arranged that looks far more sinister than it actually is: SimpleButFun / Via reddit.com 6. This Wendy's sign that had a light blowout, making it look more like a sign from hell: lauraintacoma / Via reddit.com 7. This crocheted piglet that turned out a lot more like some angry pink nightmare: BaronVonBroccoli / Via reddit.com 8. This dog with a wig: u/deadflowers1 / Via reddit.com 9. The way this cat is sitting: skollywag92 / Via reddit.com 10. This chimney's silhouette that looks more like someone creeping outside the window: u/audiocranium / Via reddit.com "Every morning at 11 a.m. or so, a 'window man' shows up and scares the heck out of me. (It's actually my neighbor's chimney)."—u/audiocranium 11. The windows in this roof that look like a creepy-ass face staring into your soul: soonerbornnbred / Via reddit.com 12. This image taken at the exact moment a mosquito flew past the camera, thus creating a scene like something out of The Mist: u/ceeman77 / Via reddit.com 13. This person's Starbucks cup which appears to have an evil omen inside of it: nls1970 / Via reddit.com 14. And this yogurt parfait that looks like should be saying, "Why so serious?": LucidCunning / Via reddit.com 15. This baby seat that makes it look like Dora the Explorer is hiding out in the car: u/chazzyjay / Via reddit.com "So, this thing scared the hell out of me getting into a customer's car today."—u/chazzyjay 16. This hellish-looking clown that's apparently just a shower: imgur.com 17. This dog who placed its chew toy bone in JUST the right (or wrong) place to give their owner a small heart attack: u/erethenn / Via reddit.com "My dog is trying to scare the shit out of me."—u/erethenn 18. These ants carrying a glove up a lamp post: ri4nn3 / Via reddit.com 19. These upside-down dried-out aloe ferox LEAVES that just washed up like that on shore: u/BrazilianAlmostHobo / Kennedy News and Media / Via reddit.com 20. This medical android that's been tucked into a hospital bed, and provides JUST the right jump scare at this angle. UpsideDownAirplane / Via reddit.com 21. This faded Barbie towel that's staring right into your soul: SuperMarvin / Via reddit.com 22. This pit bull wearing a lion costume, that someone happened to come across while walking through a park: u/Ok-Independence-6686 / Via reddit.com (Phew) u/Ok-Independence-6686 / Via reddit.com 23. This Thomas the Tank Engine toy just lurking in the dark: u/wait_huh / Via reddit.com 24. This creepy AF figure that's definitely a backpack and not a demon shadow despite the way it looks: pacmaneatsfruit / Via reddit.com 25. This image of a MASSIVE swarm of birds blocking out the sun in Rome: u/TheBipolarExpresss / Via reddit.com 26. These poorly placed boots that scared the person who actually left them there: WesleyRJ95 / Via reddit.com 27. This reveal of what an owl looks like without its feathers: u/downwindBreak / Via reddit.com 28. This unintentionally scary shadow through some water bottles: RandomPersonAKAAT / Via reddit.com 29. This hair clip that looks like a giant spider ready to jump out at you with its eight ~legs~: Facebook: YourSingingNurse 30. These panoramic pictures of people's dogs: u/ramiz53 / Via reddit.com 31. The way the sky looks like a giant hell demon about to eat the world here: u/AbroadFructify492 / Via reddit.com 32. This snowman just casually sitting like that on a bench: u/ChaBoy336 / Via buzzfeed.com "Delivering pizzas at 2 a.m., and this just scared the shit out of me."—u/ChaBoy336 33. This comforter tossed onto a chair that now looks straight out of a horror film: schrute_beet_farms / Via reddit.com 34. This pleasant image of Christmas lights that turns out to be not-so-pleasant the closer you look...like, IDK, maybe it's just a bird? STILL CREEPY: u/HuntFew8245 / Via reddit.com 35. And this shadow of what's not a spider, but may as well be: jacquiquee / Via instagram.com 36. The way these flowers make this person's shadow look sinister: parag_behera / Via reddit.com 37. This image of someone's mother and, not a demon in red, but just some laundry: ichromophobia.tumblr.com 38. This balloon that gave its owner a near heart attack every time they woke up: Twitter: @Jessse1304 39. This coat rack that's apparently not a demon waiting to take your soul: u/NotHerebrb / / Via reddit.com 40. This sunset that looks like a demonic rising in an apartment: u/PeteLX / Via reddit.com 41. This ball of fluff that isn't actually a spider, even though it looks a heck of a lot like one: Twitter: @imstillkris 42. This unfortunately placed shoe and roll of paper that are DEAD funny: u/Rkblack12 / Via reddit.com 43. This pair of hip waders that scared someone's wife when they went to go in the basement: atodaso / Via imgur.com 44. This random poster peeking out to look at you from behind a chair: reddit.com / Via reddit.com "Moving furniture around the store and glanced over to have this scare the crap out of me. I thought it was a customer."—u/cjones782 45. These pillows and blanket tangled up like they're a creeper lying in someone else's bed: imgur.com 46. These rubber gloves in a washing machine that look like someone opened the gate to hell: jfrchen1207 / Via reddit.com 47. This innocent statue of a child at the bottom of this pond that will make LOTS of people have a slight panic: wersh / Via reddit.com 48. This super creepy (and very large?!) mannequin that looks like it's waving from an abandoned barn: u/CypressWest17 / Via reddit.com 49. This street lamp that looks like a nightmarish monster: zconnan93 / Via reddit.com 50. Finally, this unsettlingly human-looking dog: lurkinshirkin / Via reddit.com "Pat the devil out of me."—N3koEye h/t r/creepy and r/oddlyterrifying