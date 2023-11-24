Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    40 Travel Products You Won’t Regret Buying For Your Next Trip

    The only regret you'll have is that you ever traveled without these things.

    by
    Courtney Lynch
    Courtney Lynch

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Ciera Velarde
    Ciera Velarde

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An in-flight phone mount that'll keep you entertained when the airline isn't offering anything good to watch. Simply attach it to your seat-back tray and enjoy any movies or shows you downloaded before takeoff.

    Reviewer photo of the phone mount attached to a stowed seat back tray and holding a phone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil

    Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors and as a set of two).

    2. A Trtl neck pillow with more than 15,000 5-star reviews — need I say more? Get some shut-eye before arriving at your destination! You'll wake up feeling ~refreshed~ rather than full of regret.

    model wearing a gray trtl pillow while sleeping on a plane
    Amazon

    The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow.

    Promising review: "WOW! Literally life changing; used it on my 11-hr flight to and from Norway to SF and I usually can never sleep on planes, but this did the trick! It’s also super packable and doesn’t take up too much space!" —Julie Cox

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).

    3. Or a bendy travel pillow made of memory foam to relieve pressure so you can *actually* relax on your trip. Even cramped window seat flights will be more enjoyable with this thing!

    model sleeping against car door thanks to bending travel pillow
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this for when I fly. The best part is you can shape this how you want. I’ve only used it once so far, but it was exactly what I wanted. If the cushion is directly behind your neck, as opposed to the side (and the snap behind you), it can push your head a little forward. However, move it to where the snap is on the back of your neck and problem solved. I’d buy it again." —Eric M.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).

    4. A chic Dagne Dover duffel bag so you'll never question whether you have enough room for your belongings. The best part? It's still compact enough to fit under the seat in front of you on the plane so you don't have to battle for space in the overhead bin.

    model holding a green dagne dover bag
    instagram.com

    BuzzFeed's Emma McAnaw says: "My Dagne Dover duffle fits soooooo much more than it seems (especially when you fight to the death to fit everything like I do), and it's a super easy carry-on! I just put it under the seat so I don't have to fight people to get the overhead bin space. Also, I've gotten away with bringing it for free on airlines that try to charge for carry-ons because it looks so small."

    Get it from Dagne Dover for $125+ (available in five sizes and six colors) or from Nordstrom for $125+ (available in five styles).

    5. Or this spacious and stunning leather duffle bag because being an efficient traveler doesn't mean sacrificing your impeccable sense of style. It has a generous main compartment and extra pockets on the side and front, so it'll never disappoint.

    model holding a large leather duffel bag with two front pockets
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So worth the money!! I have been searching for a nice leather duffel bag. I have found a few that I wanted to buy but couldn't bring myself to pay $300–$400 for one right now. I figured I'd check Amazon and came across this bag. I read all the great reviews and figured why not? I was skeptical though because the bag was under $100. Let me tell you every review is spot on. Such a nice bag. Big too. I'm in love with it. This company does a great job. Quality stitching, leather, zippers, etc. Don't hesitate; it's well worth the money!!!" —john

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in four sizes).

    6. A travel belt that makes it easy to attach your fave bag to your rolling suitcase. Who doesn't want to stroll through the airport *without* a heavy bag weighing them down?

    the black belt securing a large tote to a rolling suitcase
    model standing next to a suitcase with a bag on top that's attached with a travel belt
    Cincha Travel

    The travel belt is adjustable to 45 inches so it will fit most bags.

    Cincha Travel is a Cali-based small biz started by a BIPOC couple who makes these adjustable straps from vegan leather. The brand also donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.

    Promising review: "This travel belt is a game changer! Stylish, high quality, and quick to put on. I will be giving them as gifts this Christmas! I use them every time I travel. :-)" —Michelle

    Get it from Cincha Travel for $39.99 (available in 26 colors/designs; can be monogrammed for an additional $20).

    7. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter for connecting your wireless earbuds to the inflight entertainment system. Say goodbye to those poor-quality airline headphones!

    reviewer photo of the AirFly Pro plugged into plane's entertainment system
    www.amazon.com

    You can connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time and you'll get 16+ hours of battery life that'll help you survive those extremely long flights! It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.

    See one TikTok user using it in tandem with their AirPod Pros here

    Promising review: "Just returned from a European vacation and this little device worked like a charm! The sound cancellation worked really well on that horribly long 14-hour flight and I could hear the movie perfectly. Just buy it, it's a must have (until airlines convert their stuff to Bluetooth, don't hold your breath)." —Just a Muggle Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (also available in two other styles and in colors white or black). 

    8. And this set of wildly popular wireless *and* waterproof Bluetooth earbuds if AirPods have never worked for you but you simply cannot handle a long travel day without music. These come with a few different silicone tips to help you find the best fit! 

    reviewer photo of khaki left earbud in their ear
    another reviewer's photo of one khaki earbud in the charging case and another sitting on top of it showing the silicone ear tip
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of total playtime (with the earbuds able to play for 10+ hours on a single charge!). 

    I was one of those people still walking around with a cord dangling from my ears because I could never find a wireless pair that worked for me. Enter these life-changing earbuds! I tried all the different silicone ear tips included and got *the* perfect fit. I use them for both listening to music/podcasts and talking on the phone. The sound quality is amazing and I have to charge these MAYBE once a week depending on how much I use them. I'm never going back to AirPods... or dangly wires.

    Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wish list. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port, so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing, and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors).

    9. A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite so you can keep up with your obsessive reading habit while you're on vacation. Most importantly, you won't have to pack a heavy stack of physical books. And that glare-free screen? Beachside reading session here you come!

    Abby Kass / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Promising review: "After buying my Kindle, I read 18 books in one month (most 500–800 pages each). It is convenient, easy to use, and the battery can last up to a few weeks depending on how much you're using it. I absolutely love my Kindle and consider it to be one of my best purchases because it significantly increased my reading. I love that I can read in bed with the lights off, making my Kindle dim enough that it won't bother my husband while he's trying to sleep." —Taylor Rose

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available with or without ads and in two storage sizes).

    Check out our full review of the Kindle Paperwhite here.

    10. A bar of natural, plastic-free solid shampoo because sometimes you just want to travel with fewer bottles in tow! This bar won't take up much room and is less likely to cause a mess.

    eight different ethique shampoo bars going into a toiletry bag
    www.instagram.com

    Promising review: "AMAZING! Buy it now! When I turned 30, suddenly my hair became super greasy at the base of my head. No matter what I did, nothing took the grease out. And then along came this shampoo bar. In just a single wash, the grease was gone and my hair was visibly healthier and touchably soft. It's a small bar, but it will last a long time. I've had it for a month and it still looks like I took it out of the box yesterday. Like any bar soap, you need to store it properly so it won't dry out and crumble (like you saw happen in some of the negative reviews). You can prevent this by spending $3 at Walmart on a soap-saving sponge, they come in a pack of two. *PRO TIP* while doing research I found that if you follow with an apple cider vinegar spray the results are even better. And it's true." —M.A.

    Get it from Amazon for $13.50+ (available in 11 varieties).

    11. A lock with fingerprint recognition when you'd like some reassurance that the only person who can access your luggage is YOU! This heavy-duty aluminum lock also comes with a backup key you can carry as well.

    reviewer uses thumb to unlock the lock that's on this backpack zipper
    a close up of the lock
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    You can also use this on your backpack or even at a gym locker.

    Promising review: "This lock comes with excellent directions and it's very easy to use. At times, I need to wipe the fingerprint sensor for it to read my fingerprint, but not so much where it's a hassle. My wife and I share this lock between us and we love it. It's so much easier than remembering a combination or having to have an extra key." —Ron Andres

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (also available with Bluetooth).

    12. A Canon PowerShot digital camera if you've decided that your upcoming trip is the one where you *finally* level up your photography game. This sleek and compact cam is perfect for traveling and you'll get impressive high-quality photos out of it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "If you are wanting to start vlogging and don’t want to spend over $1k on a new camera this will be perfect! It’s a great size, lightweight and compact. The quality is IMMACULATE. Worth every single penny." —Heavie

    "Love this little [camera]! Got it last minute, before a European trip and was so happy I did! Easy to pack, easy to use, amazing features. The videos taken were fantastic. I have used Canon products for years and this, like the rest, do not disappoint." —Teddy

    Get it from Amazon for $749 (available in colors black and silver).

    13. A mighty convenient collapsible leakproof water bottle that'll save you plenty of space in your suitcase/carry-on bag/personal item! Because you shouldn't sacrifice hydration just to save a bit of space in your bag.

    Reviewer holding gray water bottle with geometric indents
    The bottle collapsed next to a small tin of tuna to show the size
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just bought this bottle and I’m already obsessed. I even ordered four more to bring with me on vacation and share with my family. I love how easily it folds back up and it doesn’t leak at all. I just wish it came in more colors and can’t wait to show everyone my cool new bottle!" —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in multiple styles, colors, and sets). 

    14. A stylish and efficient anti-theft backpack to protect your valuables and keep you free from regrets! It opens from the back instead of the front, so you won't be a pickpocket victim anytime soon. 

    Reviewer sitting on a bench with the gray backpack with a lighter gray stripe down the middle
    BuzzFeeder's photo of the black faux leather backpack holding snacks, sunscreen, an umbrella, glasses case, water bottle, and hand sanitizer in its theft-proof back pocket
    www.amazon.com, Britt Ross / BuzzFeed

    Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross says: "I recently returned from Italy, and as someone who prefers a small backpack over a purse most of the time, I thought this would be a great purchase, as it would give me some peace of mind as I spent hours wandering around different cities. I'm happy to report that after two weeks of daily use, I'm convinced I'll be bringing it on every trip I take from now on. It's small enough so that it doesn't feel bulky or uncomfortable throughout the day, but has plenty of space for everything you'd need on the go — I fit my wallet, sunscreen, glasses case, hand sanitizer, water bottle, snacks, and even a small umbrella, with room to spare! And the fact that it opens from the back means someone would literally have to pry it off of you to get to your valuables. I bought the medium size in black pebbled faux leather, and it's actually quite cute for the price!"

    Promising review: "I bought this backpack to use as a purse while on vacation, and it worked perfectly. The main pouch is protected when you’re walking around because the zipper is protected by your back. There are also two side zippered pockets, one of which kept my phone and the other perfect for sunglasses and a few other items that I wanted to access more easily. I loved that I could wear it as a purse to dinner but use it as a backpack during the day so that my shoulder didn’t get tired. I highly recommend this item!" —Allison

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and 14 styles).

    15. A set of five hard-shell spinner suitcases so you no longer have to panic about whether you have the right-size suitcase for your trips. This set comes with every size you could possibly need *and* they can be easily maneuvered when you're rushing through the airport

    reviewer&#x27;s five red hard shell suitcases in all different sizes with spinner wheels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We took the 24" and 28" suitcases on our vacation to Portugal and they survived wonderfully. Cobblestone streets and sidewalks, three-story stairs in a historic guest house, three-level stairs from one street to another below, two different airport transfers round trip, Lisbon subways, and regional trains. A few scrapes and scuffs but intact and waiting for the next adventure!" —Bob C.

    Get the set from Amazon for $199.99 (available in five colors; also sold individually in three different sizes).

    16. An adventure-friendly