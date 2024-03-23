38 Travel Products You Won’t Regret Buying For Your Next Trip

1. An in-flight phone mount that'll keep you entertained when the airline isn't offering anything good to watch. Simply attach it to your seat-back tray and enjoy any movies or shows you downloaded before takeoff.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors and as a set of two).
2. A Trtl neck pillow with more than 15,000 5-star reviews — need I say more? Get some shut-eye before arriving at your destination! You'll wake up feeling ~refreshed~ rather than full of regret.
The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow.
Promising review: "WOW! Literally life changing; used it on my 11-hr flight to and from Norway to SF and I usually can never sleep on planes, but this did the trick! It’s also super packable and doesn’t take up too much space!" —Julie Cox
Get it from Amazon for $63.99 (available in four colors).
3. Or a bendy travel pillow made of memory foam to relieve pressure so you can *actually* relax on your trip. Even cramped window seat flights will be more enjoyable with this thing!
Promising review: "I bought this for when I fly. The best part is you can shape this how you want. I’ve only used it once so far, but it was exactly what I wanted. If the cushion is directly behind your neck, as opposed to the side (and the snap behind you), it can push your head a little forward. However, move it to where the snap is on the back of your neck and problem solved. I’d buy it again." —Eric M.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).
4. A chic Dagne Dover duffel bag so you'll never question whether you have enough room for your belongings. The best part? It's still compact enough to fit under the seat in front of you on the plane so you don't have to battle for space in the overhead bin.
5. Or this spacious and stunning leather duffle bag because being an efficient traveler doesn't mean sacrificing your impeccable sense of style. It has a generous main compartment and extra pockets on the side and front, so it'll never disappoint.
6. A travel belt that makes it easy to attach your fave bag to your rolling suitcase. Who doesn't want to stroll through the airport *without* a heavy bag weighing them down?
The travel belt is adjustable to 45 inches so it will fit most bags.
Cincha Travel is a Cali-based small biz started by a BIPOC couple who makes these adjustable straps from vegan leather. The brand also donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.
Promising review: "This travel belt is a game changer! Stylish, high quality, and quick to put on. I will be giving them as gifts this Christmas! I use them every time I travel. :-)" —Michelle
Get it from Cincha Travel for $39.99 (available in 26 colors/designs; can be monogrammed for an additional $20).
7. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter for connecting your wireless earbuds to the inflight entertainment system. Say goodbye to those poor-quality airline headphones!
You can connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time and you'll get 16+ hours of battery life that'll help you survive those extremely long flights! It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
See one TikTok user using it in tandem with their AirPod Pros here.
Promising review: "Just returned from a European vacation and this little device worked like a charm! The sound cancellation worked really well on that horribly long 14-hour flight and I could hear the movie perfectly. Just buy it, it's a must have (until airlines convert their stuff to Bluetooth, don't hold your breath)." —Just a Muggle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (also available in two other styles and in colors white or black).
8. And this set of wildly popular wireless *and* waterproof Bluetooth earbuds if AirPods have never worked for you but you simply cannot handle a long travel day without music. These come with a few different silicone tips to help you find the best fit!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of total playtime (with the earbuds able to play for 10+ hours on a single charge!).
I was one of those people still walking around with a cord dangling from my ears because I could never find a wireless pair that worked for me. Enter these life-changing earbuds! I tried all the different silicone ear tips included and got *the* perfect fit. I use them for both listening to music/podcasts and talking on the phone. The sound quality is amazing and I have to charge these MAYBE once a week depending on how much I use them. I'm never going back to AirPods... or dangly wires.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wish list. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port, so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing, and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
9. A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite so you can keep up with your obsessive reading habit while you're on vacation. Most importantly, you won't have to pack a heavy stack of physical books. And that glare-free screen? Beachside reading session here you come!
10. A bar of natural, plastic-free solid shampoo because sometimes you just want to travel with fewer bottles in tow! This bar won't take up much room and is less likely to cause a mess.
Promising review: "AMAZING! Buy it now! When I turned 30, suddenly my hair became super greasy at the base of my head. No matter what I did, nothing took the grease out. And then along came this shampoo bar. In just a single wash, the grease was gone and my hair was visibly healthier and touchably soft. It's a small bar, but it will last a long time. I've had it for a month and it still looks like I took it out of the box yesterday. Like any bar soap, you need to store it properly so it won't dry out and crumble (like you saw happen in some of the negative reviews). You can prevent this by spending $3 at Walmart on a soap-saving sponge, they come in a pack of two. *PRO TIP* while doing research I found that if you follow with an apple cider vinegar spray the results are even better. And it's true." —M.A.
Get it from Amazon for $13.50+ (available in 11 varieties).
11. A lock with fingerprint recognition when you'd like some reassurance that the only person who can access your luggage is YOU! This heavy-duty aluminum lock also comes with a backup key you can carry as well.
You can also use this on your backpack or even at a gym locker.
Promising review: "This lock comes with excellent directions and it's very easy to use. At times, I need to wipe the fingerprint sensor for it to read my fingerprint, but not so much where it's a hassle. My wife and I share this lock between us and we love it. It's so much easier than remembering a combination or having to have an extra key." —Ron Andres
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (also available with Bluetooth).
12. A mighty convenient collapsible leakproof water bottle that'll save you plenty of space in your suitcase/carry-on bag/personal item! Because you shouldn't sacrifice hydration just to save a bit of space in your bag.
Promising review: "I just bought this bottle and I’m already obsessed. I even ordered four more to bring with me on vacation and share with my family. I love how easily it folds back up and it doesn’t leak at all. I just wish it came in more colors and can’t wait to show everyone my cool new bottle!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in multiple styles, colors, and sets).