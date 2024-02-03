1. A waterproof toiletry bag designed to hold tons of stuff — it has four compartments so you can pack all your travel-size items. There's also a handy hook for hanging it up in hotels!
Promising review: "I. Love. This. Bag. Seriously, I had a cheap toiletry bag from Target that essentially did the same thing, only way worse. It was too small; the hook didn't rotate so you could only hang it at an angle, if anything ever leaked; it would seep right through the bag, etc. But THIS bag has NONE of those issues! It fits everything I need and then some, meaning I don't have to skimp on my 10-step Korean skincare routine when I travel anymore. It never leaks. And I love that the hook swivels so you can hang it anywhere, and your stuff hangs perfectly. I also love the handle and the overall flatter shape. It makes it so easy to travel with! Cannot recommend this bag enough." —KaiEli
Get it from Amazon for $23.49+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
2. And a set of TSA-approved silicone travel bottles that'll have your essential toiletries ready for flight in no time. It also comes with spray bottles and jars for storing other products, like lotions and perfumes.
These BPA-free bottles feature a leakproof design so you won't have to worry about messy spills. Each silicone bottle also has the capacity printed on it for TSA purposes! You get four bottles, four jars, and two spray bottles. It also comes with two scoopers to use with the jars, a funnel for transferring liquids, a clear travel bag, a set of labels, and a cleaning brush.
Promising review: "This little set is perfect for your travel toiletries. Instead of paying $3 for those little travel bottles, you can fill your favorite products in these. The taller tubes are silicone and easy to fill. For the circular containers, I used the little scooper to fill them. I didn't use the spray bottles this trip, but I did use everything else, and I'm happy to say nothing leaked. Easy to clean after use as well." —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).
3. A set of packing cubes so efficient, you'll wonder how you ever traveled without 'em. If a lack of space is your main issue, these will save the day. Clothes will stay neatly folded (or rolled) and you'll free up some room in your luggage.
Each set comes with a small, medium, large, and extra-large cube, a shoe bag, a laundry bag, a toiletry bag, and an accessory bag.
Promising review: "I have been on the fence about buying packing cubes for two years! I wasn’t sure if they would really make a difference in my packing or not. However, I am so glad I decided to get some! I have looked at many brands but I am happy I decided on this one! These are made from a great material and are super cute! This is one of the few brands that include both a shoe bag and a dirty linen bag! ... I was actually able to close my luggage with ease for the first time. These keep your clothes clean and organized. It makes packing and unpacking a breeze." —Cindy Underwood
Get a set of six from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in 13 colors).
4. A compact pill organizer because you shouldn't skip vitamins or meds on vacation! Or worse, carry them in a flimsy plastic baggy. Yikes! This has eight compartments and comes with sticky labels so you know what's what.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.78+ (available in two color combos).
5. A set of top-rated wireless *and* waterproof Bluetooth earbuds if AirPods have never worked for you. These come with a few different silicone tips to help you find the best fit. It's no wonder they have over 230,000 5-star reviews for being both comfy and affordable.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of total playtime (with the earbuds able to play for 10+ hours on a single charge!).
I was one of those people still walking around with a cord dangling from my ears because I could never find a wireless pair that worked for me. Enter these life-changing earbuds! I tried all the different silicone ear tips included and got *the* perfect fit. I use them for both listening to music/podcasts and talking on the phone. The sound quality is amazing and I have to charge these MAYBE once a week depending on how much I use them. I'm never going back to AirPods... or dangly wires.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wish list. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port, so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing, and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).
6. A natural, plastic-free solid shampoo bar — sometimes you just want to travel with fewer bottles in your bag! This bar won't take up much room and is less likely to cause a mess.
Promising review: "AMAZING! Buy it now! When I turned 30, suddenly my hair became super greasy at the base of my head. No matter what I did, nothing took the grease out. And then along came this shampoo bar. In just a single wash, the grease was gone and my hair was visibly healthier and touchably soft. It's a small bar, but it will last a long time. I've had it for a month and it still looks like I took it out of the box yesterday. Like any bar soap, you need to store it properly so it won't dry out and crumble (like you saw happen in some of the negative reviews). You can prevent this by spending $3 at Walmart on a soap-saving sponge, they come in a pack of two. *PRO TIP* while doing research I found that if you follow with an apple cider vinegar spray the results are even better. And it's true." —M.A.
Get it from Amazon for $13.50+ (available in 10 varieties).
7. A bendy travel pillow made of memory foam to relieve pressure so you can *actually* relax on your trip. Even cramped window seat flights will be more enjoyable with this thing. Plus, the snap closure allows you to easily attach it to your bag!
Promising review: "I bought this for when I fly. The best part is you can shape this how you want. I’ve only used it once so far, but it was exactly what I wanted. If the cushion is directly behind your neck, as opposed to the side (and the snap behind you), it can push your head a little forward. However, move it to where the snap is on the back of your neck and problem solved. I’d buy it again." —Eric M.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).
8. A mighty convenient collapsible leakproof water bottle that'll save you plenty of space in your suitcase/carry-on bag/personal item! You shouldn't sacrifice hydration just to save room in your bag.
Promising review: "I just bought this bottle and I’m already obsessed. I even ordered four more to bring with me on vacation and share with my family. I love how easily it folds back up and it doesn’t leak at all. I just wish it came in more colors and can’t wait to show everyone my cool new bottle!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in multiple styles, colors, and sets).
9. And if you can't survive without caffeine, a collapsible coffee cup so you can get your fix without bringing your enormous reusable cup from home. This is much easier to travel with!
It's also microwave-safe! Note that the 12-ounce size does not include a straw, but both the 16-ounce and 24-ounce sizes do.
Stojo is a small biz founded by three New York dads who wanted a better way to get their convenient coffee fix without all the waste. Now they make stylish collapsible essentials in a variety of sizes and colors, including bottles and food storage containers.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Danielle Healy has this and loves it. She says: "This is of the first zero-waste swaps I made and I've never looked back. If you buy to-go coffee – whether you're jet-setting or just grabbing a mid-day pick-me-up — this cup is a must-have. So long as you remember to bring it, it's all the convenience of to-go coffee with none of the waste. It's leakproof and, when you're all done, it collapses down teeny tiny and can be tossed back in your bag. Oh! And it comes with a straw, so all you iced coffee lovers can get in on the action, too."
Promising review: "I've been using it now for almost three weeks and I love the durability and how compact it really is. I tested out if it leaks by adding water almost to filling point and then turned it upside down and no leaks. I even shook it a couple of times and nothing. If you travel a lot or are considering it, this is your go to. Lightweight, compact, durable. This brand is definitely on my top five." —Sunny
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in four sizes and in 24 colors).
10. An in-flight phone mount when you want to binge your fave shows *without* straining your neck to look down at the screen. Attach it to your seat-back tray (or any other surface) and watch your comfort movie to help pass the time.
Check out a TikTok of the in-flight phone mount in action!
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in three colors and as a two-pack).
11. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter for connecting your AirPods (or any other wireless earbuds) to the inflight entertainment system. Get ready to kiss those poor-quality airline headphones goodbye.
You can connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time and you'll get 16+ hours of battery life that'll help you survive those extremely long flights! It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
See one TikTok user using it in tandem with their AirPod Pros here.
Promising review: "Just returned from a European vacation and this little device worked like a charm! The sound cancellation worked really well on that horribly long 14-hour flight and I could hear the movie perfectly. Just buy it, it's a must have (until airlines convert their stuff to Bluetooth, don't hold your breath)." —Just a Muggle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (also available in two other styles and in black).
12. Portable soap sheets you'll be *extra* thankful for when you're on a trip and encounter one of those public restrooms without a drop of soap available to wash your hands. Problem solved!
Promising review: "Love this product. Provides great suds as any handful of soap would. This is excellent for travel, especially in public bathrooms that don’t always guarantee soap. Discreet and great for places where you might not want to touch the dispenser. A lot comes in one container. Gave some packets away to my family." —Kerry-Ann Archibald1
Get a six-pack (300 sheets!) from Amazon for $7.99 (available in various multipacks).