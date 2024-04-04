1. A wonderfully sleek electric standing desk so you can sit and stand while you work — and look damn good going it. No bulky moving parts, just a few buttons that allow you to change the height of the desk in seconds. It also has three USB charging ports on the side.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using the FlexiSpot Comhar EG8 standing desk for well over a year now, and I really can't recommend it enough if you're ready to invest in a high-quality standing desk. I have the white desk with a glass top, and it looks super modern and elegant in my living room. There's a thin drawer in the front — you won't be storing anything super thick in there, but it's great for putting papers, Post-its, and other small items out of the way.
The actual standing desk feature works like a charm — since it's just me using this desk, I only use two of the four height presets: one for my sitting position, and one for my standing position. An anti-collision feature is also built in, meaning the desk will stop moving if it detects an obstacle in its way. I've found this feature can be a little hit or miss, so it's best to keep the area clear and just be attentive as it moves up and down. The child lock is *particularly* handy — I don't have kids around, but it's easy to bump into the control panel and accidentally activate the desk if you don't have this lock turned on."
Promising review: "Super easy to assemble and the desk drawer is a game changer! Love that I can store random stuff underneath and that there are charging USB ports next to the settings too. So convenient- great for virtual teaching!" —Elizabeth Pak
Get it from Amazon for $399.99+ (available in two sizes five colors/styles).
2. Or a modern computer desk perfect for small spaces without totally giving up on the home office aesthetic you've been envisioning. Chip and Joanna would approve! Bonus: under the glass, there's a shelf you can use for your laptop, mouse, and keyboard when you're done working.
Promising review: "Honestly, I cannot recommend this product more! I love it! As a college student, I use this desk to work and study, and I love the storage space underneath. The glass top looks so modern (plus is easy to clean) and the storage underneath is such a practical component. The product was easy to assemble, but definitely a two-person job, as the glass top was fairly heavy. The desk feels sturdy and good quality, and I've used it for about 6 months now, with little to no noticeable wear. 10/10 recommend!" —Harry
Get it from Amazon for $214.99 (available in three desk sizes, three colors, and other furniture styles).
3. A trio of decorative wood arches to top off your bookshelf with a touch of style that'll quickly become the focal point of the room.
Promising review: "I recently purchased these arches for my home and I couldn't be happier with them! The wood feels solid and the arches are not only visually appealing but also incredibly sturdy." —Carissa Green
Get a set of three from Amazon for $34.99 (also available as a set of two).
4. An acrylic dry-erase board when you're feeling ~fancy~ and want to elevate your office vibes while keeping up with your tasks. It comes in a number of sizes and three elegant hardware options.
1801 & Co. is a Minnesota-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more.
Promising review: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space. I can’t function at work without a dry-erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space, which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOKING like an office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT. The black pen that comes with it has a very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." —Dawn Powell
Get it from 1801 & Co. on Etsy for $13.46+ (originally $17.95; available in various thicknesses and sizes as well as three hardware colors).
5. Prismatic window film that'll throw some whimsical light around the room that'll make your workday a lot less boring. Plus, it'll give you a bit of privacy from your nosy neighbor!
Promising review: "I just moved into a house with a boring view of the side of the neighbor's garage from my home office, and I spend WAY too much time in my office. This stuff makes a rainbow migrate throughout the day from the floor to the wall and makes my long work day a lot more tolerable! It also blocks my boring view of the neighbor's garage and their view in my window. It looks cool at night too." —Ariel Dutton
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
Check out our Rabbitgoo window film review for more on why it's worth buying!
6. A slender metal bookshelf you can put in that corner of your office you've been debating what to do with since you started working from home... four years ago. Yeah, that's the one.
7. Or a floating bookshelf if you have a minimalist decor style but still need a place to store books. You'll have a built-in conversation starter living on your wall, too.
Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately 5–7 hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
Get it from Amazon for $15.83+ (available in two sizes and in sets of three).
8. A stylish swivel desk chair for maintaining the ~all white everything~ theme in your workspace. The height is adjustable, it has a tilt locking mechanism, and there are padded armrests!
Promising review: "Assembly was easy and this chair is as comfortable as it is beautiful. The seat has great cushion and the tall back feels great as I’m 5’8”. The white/gold combo is absolutely beautiful and goes well with my desk. Great addition to my home office." —CarlaJeovnne
Get it from Amazon for $118.14+ (available in nine colors/styles).
9. Or a flower-shaped armchair because sometimes you gotta be bold with your furniture and decor choices. Whether you're in a work meeting or planning or your next vacay, you'll feel extra confident doing it in this chair.
Promising review: "I bought this chair to go with my desk and I love it! It’s easy to assemble and so soft and comfortable! It’s the perfect height for me!" —Jessica Silva
Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in seven colors).
10. A genius headphone stand with wireless charger that Jonathan Scott himself would appreciate. It'll not only look gorgeous on your desk and hold your headphones for you, but it'll also juice up your phone via wireless charger!
Oakywood is a Poland-based Etsy shop creating stylish, wooden tech accessories to dress up all your gadgets and create a gorgeous workspace.
Promising review: "This high-quality item elevates headphones from desktop debris to a work of art. Especially since it allows me to display my "kitty ear" headphones in all their glory." —Meagan
Get it from Oakywood on Etsy for $85+ (available in three wood finishes).
11. A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set to brighten up your workspace and, dare I say, actually make you excited about your to-do list.
The USB receiver is what helps this keyboard-and-mouse duo work wirelessly (no Bluetooth needed). Simply insert it into your computer to connect!
Promising reviews: "This is ADORABLE! I love, love, love everything about this keyboard. It’s satisfying to the touch and visually appealing. It’s easy to hook up (just some batteries and plug into your computer)! I love green, and it matches well with my room and desk setup." —Seba
"I absolutely love this keyboard! It connects to your Mac/PC laptop with a USB piece and is operated by AA batteries. The keys really do feel like a typewriter, and I get all the nostalgia and fun of typing on a mechanic keyboard. 10/10." —Katherine Dinh
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in 12 colors).