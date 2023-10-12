1. A cold brew coffee maker that's cheaper than running to Starbucks for your fix. Fill it with cold water, insert the filter full of coffee, and pop it in the fridge overnight. You'll have ready-to-drink cold brew each morning (and you'll use fewer disposable cups from the coffee shop)!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
2. Plus, some refillable coffee pods to put an end to one of the most costly purchases on your grocery bill: K-Cups! You'll also cut down on single-use plastic, which is never a bad thing.
These BPA-free plastic cups are designed to work in any Keurig brewer.
Promising review: "Really like these reusable K-Cups. I hated wasting so much plastic using regular K-Cups and found this to use as an alternative. I have had these for two years and they have held up great! Easily to fill, clean really nicely, and no complaints! And it's great you can put your own coffee in so you're not stuck to certain brands or flavors. Highly recommend if you are trying to be more environmentally friendly." —Amazon Customer
3. A life-changing ChomChom pet hair remover roller for anyone who's officially lost count of how many adhesive lint rollers they've purchased in their lifetime. This reusable roller catches the hair in a compartment that you empty into the trash, so you never have to purchase any refills.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
4. A reusable Swiffer duster pad because who has dough to blow on wasteful disposables? You'll keep your surfaces, blinds, and screens free from dust *without* purchasing refills.
This easily fits on the yellow (or blue!) Swiffer duster handle!
TS Designs is a West Leroy, Michigan-based small business that sells fun gifts and decor along with eco-friendly items.
Promising review: "Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using. Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run, I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!" —otherlings
5. And washable microfiber mop pads so you can finally stop wasting your hard-earned cash on single-use Swiffer pads. They're made with extra-thick microfibers to trap dirt when sweeping and absorb moisture when mopping. Simply toss it in the wash when you're done!
These are compatible with the Swiffer Wet Jet and can be used wet OR dry and on almost every type of flooring. They're washable, so one microfiber pad can replace up to 100 single-use pads! The company also sells a version of the mop pads that work with the original Swiffer Sweeper!
Turbo Mops is a family-run small business that wants to help you live (and clean) more sustainably.
Promising review: "Bottom line: This mop pad out-performs traditional pads, saves money and creates less waste. I love my Swiffer Wetjet but always feel like replacing the pads is such bad for the environment and my wallet. They are expensive and not very rugged. I am so glad I bought the 4-pack, I will never be without a pad again! Plus I can just throw them in the wash instead of the trash. Thank you Jess and family for creating such a nifty product!" —andiejofusco
6. A fleecy Makeup Eraser if you've lost track of how much money you've spent on disposable makeup wipes. This only requires a bit of water to get rid of makeup — yes, even matte lipsticks and waterproof mascaras.
It's got two sides — one that can wipe off all your makeup with water and light scrubbing, and another that exfoliates your skin. And each one lasts for up to five years!
Promising review: "Love the softness, it takes off waterproof makeup quickly and easily! I immediately had to order a second one. Saves money on face cleansers and waterproof mascara removers. An excellent purchase." —Judith C. Mercer
7. And a bottle of makeup brush-cleaning shampoo for washing away the nasty impurities living in your makeup brush bristles *shudder* instead of buying a new set. It's hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this brush shampoo! I was a little skeptical of how well it would clean my brushes since I'd never tried it before, but after using this I am very pleased with the outcome. It has a faint shampoo scent but nothing too overpowering, and suds like you wouldn't believe. It got all the way down to the base of the brush and gave it a really good cleaning. One of my brushes is made from boar hair (Estée Lauder powder brush) and I was worried it was going to frizz it out and ruin the shape, but it actually improved it after I had previously used baby shampoo. It's very soft and not at all coarse feeling. I also used this shampoo on my Beauty Blender, and it did a great job getting all the foundation out. All in all, I'd rate this product a 10/10!" —Ryan Brooks
8. A very high-tech Rocketbook Fusion notebook with reusable pages so you can journal, make lists, and take notes without buying tons of new paper notebooks. Scan the pages into the app after you write and they'll be saved forever. Clear the page and start fresh the next day. Magic!
It has 42 pages, including seven page styles: a task list, weekly planner, monthly calendar, goal template, idea list, dot-grid, and lined pages. It also comes with a Pilot Frixion pen and microfiber cloth.
Promising review: "I am a college student, and being able to write all my notes manually helps me retain information over typing them, plus I can add drawings to my notes. So, I put them all in my Fusion and scan them to classroom files on my computer in typed format. From there I can review them or send them to classmates who are always begging for copies of notes. I also use the weekly planners extensively to write down when projects or essays are due and when I have extracurricular events. I use the action plan sheet to quickly outline my essays and projects. The Fusion is lightweight; I can take it anywhere with me easily without having the weight of a computer dragging me down. It's just as durable as a plastic covered notebook, so if you use some caution, you'll be fine with the cover it comes with. Its multi-functionality is awesome. Seriously, go out and get yourself these tools today. You won't regret it." —Jean Gray
9. And a pack of dry-erase sticky notes because have you ever stopped to calculate how much you've spent on disposable ones?! These can be used on most smooth surfaces and won't leave any residue behind.
Promising review: "I discovered these a month ago, and it has changed my life! No more Post-it notes that fall off and get stuck underneath shoes. Not to mention better for the environment. These are amazing. I have a stainless steel fridge, so I can’t use magnets. But I can use these! I put them on the fridge, on my kids' doors, TV, windows...anywhere, really. I especially love this brand as it comes with a nice little folder to keep them in as well as a marker, and the bright colors are just fantastic. Can’t say enough about these!" —jh
10. MioEco washable and reusable cloth towels to cut down on waste *and* spending. Sure, you'll regret all the cash you blew on store-bought paper towels but we don't have to talk about that.
MioEco is a small business that provides practical and stylish products made of sustainably produced organic materials for a lower environmental impact.
Promising review: "Wish I'd known about these sooner! I tried a few others, none better than a washcloth, which is obviously subpar for cleaning kitchen counters, etc. Then I saw rave reviews for this waffled item. They’re great; fully absorbent, rinse well quickly and hold up to a number of washings and no shrinkage. I’ve only had them less than a month but am a full convert. We haven’t used a paper towel since." —Californiamom
11. And an eco-friendly sponge for a cost-effective option that'll take care of that mess you made while rushing around in the morning. It's machine washable so you don't have to worry about it harboring bacteria for months at a time (yuck).
Porter Lee's is a woman-owned small biz based in Portland, Oregon, that specializes in the ~cutest~ reusable home goods.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Daniel Boan can vouch for these sponges: "If you have a dishwasher in your home, I want you to go up it to right now and give it a giant hug. Don't you EVER take that beautiful appliance for granted ever again. Hand-washing dishes is my least favorite daily task, so I've been looking for products to make it a bit less of a hassle. I've also been trying to switch to more eco-friendly items when possible, so I knew these washable sponges from PorterLees on Etsy would be right up my alley. I was right — they're pretty life-changing. It takes a few uses to get used to the thin design, but they work just as well as regular sponges and are so easy to throw in the washing machine once they start getting a little gross — which means I can cross off sponges from my shopping list forever!"
12. A set of reusable shopping cart bags that'll streamline your grocery process and keep things organized until you get home. These will be *especially* handy if you live in an area that now charges for plastic bags at the checkout line.
Each bag can hold up to 50 pounds (!) and one even comes insulated for frozen items! Plus, you can throw 'em into the washing machine when they start smelling funky.
Lotus Sustainables is a small business creating products to help eliminate plastic used while shopping.
Promising review: "I love these bags! They have made grocery shopping less stressful. I feel better not using all those plastic bags, they fit so much, and they handle heavy stuff like a champ. We have to go downstairs to get to our apartment and these make it so much easier! (The cooler bag is awesome too for ice cream and other frozen stuff!)" —Shannon
