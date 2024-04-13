When You’re Ready To Bid Farewell To Those Semi-Embarrassing Issues You Deal With Daily, Say Hello To These 37 Products

1. A piercing bump solution because you didn't go through the pain of a piercing for a pesky keloid to steal the spotlight! This formula is rich in oils, including jojoba, grape seed, and rose to help gradually reduce bumps and scars over time.
This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily two to three times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient as the healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid bump forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was just getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this stuff and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so make sure to give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick! Also smells pretty good, definitely no bothersome or overwhelming scent which is appreciated in a product that I’m applying on the nose area." —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85 (also available in multipacks).
2. A fungal nail renewal treatment for anyone who has spent ages confining their feet to closed-toe shoes due to toenail shame. After this solution works its magic, you can say goodbye to sneakers and hello to sandals.
This product has the APMA Seal of Acceptance!
Promising review: "I’ve been dealing with a bad fungus nail for about 3 years. I’ve been trying to use products off the shelf and bought one here, you know the ones with the brush. It never worked til I bought this one. Let me tell you it only took just under a week to see GREAT results. It’s pretty much gone and it’s been less than 2 months. Buy it and don’t think about it! You won’t regret it!" —itslilac
Get it from Amazon for $16.81.
3. O'Keeffe's Lip Repair that'll help kick dry, cracked, and/or chapped lips to the curb for good. If you're familiar with the brand's famous Working Hands cream, you know it's the real deal. Now you can give your pout the same royal treatment while you sleep!
Promising review: "When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed, and my lips healed up faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic, and I won't go anywhere without it now." —Anna C. Adams
Get it from Amazon for $10.08 (also available as a two-pack).
4. I Dew Care dry shampoo powder — sometimes it feels like your roots are on a mission to humiliate you. This will help revive your limp, greasy hair in a flash! It's a fine, hypoallergenic powder that helps absorb oil, sweat, and dirt while adding volume to keep your locks looking fresh longer.
BTW, this is cruelty-free! It's suitable for all hair types, too.
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising review: "I can finally skip a day or two between washes!! I’ve tried so many dry shampoos, from drug store to salon and none of them really worked for me. I can apply this product very sparingly along my part and easily skip a shampoo without being self-conscious or having an itchy scalp. Must have for oily hair." —Dino
Get it from Amazon for $18.
5. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes if you're finally ready to accept the truth: Sweaty pits are ~the pits~, and I dare you to prove me wrong. Give your armpits a swipe before bed, wash them in the morning, and enjoy seven days of sweat-free bliss.
Each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a 10-count box from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in packs of two or three boxes).
6. A stainless-steel tongue scraper so you can bid farewell to horrific breath and leave your mouth with a fresh, clean feeling. No one will be offering you an unsolicited stick of gum anytime soon!
Promising review: "Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went [wild] trying to brush my tongue. Of course, we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" —jordanb
Get it from Amazon for $7.68 (also available in packs of two or 12).
7. And for good measure, an alcohol-free oral rinse to fight bad breath for 24 hours *without* a super strong taste that lingers. Put down the mints and pick up the rinse!
Just swish a capful for a minute and gargle for 30 seconds after you're done brushing your teeth in the morning and night.
Promising review: "I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post-nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath. While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest-lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it. I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." —Alex
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.34 (also available in mild mint).
And if you need more convincing, check out our in-depth review of TheraBreath oral rinse!
8. A game-changing nail biting polish when the phrase "old habits die hard" feels too real. If you wanna grow gorgeous nails instead of rockin' the stubby look, this can help you kick the habit.
Promising review: "This really helps!!! I've been biting my nails to the nub for 24 years. I have nails now and I don't bite anymore; that's all I wanted. This product made that happen. It tastes SO bad, I never realized how much I subconsciously put my hands in my mouth until I used this. However, I figured I should warn you/give you guys a heads up, be prepared to taste this on ANY AND ALL foods you have to eat with your hands. To me, that was a small sacrifice I was DEFINITELY willing to make to get my nails to this point. I don't even need to use it anymore because now I'm more aware of my nails. All in all, I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Kelsey Walton
Get it from Amazon for $15.25 (available in two sizes).
9. Sulfate-free Biotin shampoo because not everyone wants to take a bunch of supplements and hope it'll fix their thinning hair. This uses botanical extracts to help thicken and hydrate. It also clarifies and removes product buildup!
Talk to your doctor before using this product if you're experiencing hair loss. Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not in love with the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." —Diane J. Huff
Get the value size bottle from Amazon for $34.95 (also available in smaller sizes and as a two-pack).
10. Mighty Patches, which are truly ~tiny but mighty~ with the power to pull gunk out of zits. Put one on at bedtime and behold the grossness (but also amazingness) when you wake up.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis tried these and says: "I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and The Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls which I truly, truly appreciate. I begin seeing the gunk from my zits after 2–3 hours of having it covered, but I leave it on for at least the full six. When it's removed, it's like the healing time was sped up and what would've taken a couple of days took just HOURS."
Be sure to read the full Mighty Pimple Patch review for more deets!
Promising review: "These little patches are a miracle worker. When I feel a pimple coming on, I slap one of these on and leave it on overnight and the next day it's gone before it's even started. Also have used them on full-blown breakouts and it shortens the healing time. A must-have." —Chris C.
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97 (also available as larger surface patches!).