1. A ChomChom pet hair remover if you love your fur baby but not the gobs of hair flying around *especially* when they're actively shedding. Roll it back and forth on the affected area and empty the compartment when you're done!
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, two of them seniors and they have really started shedding terribly. I own no less than a dozen different pet hair/lint removal gadgets and not ONE of them even approaches the effectiveness of this product. Normally, I time my pet hair removal sessions to right before I shower because I am dripping sweat after half an hour of grueling work. I just removed every trace of pet hair from my sofa in less than 5 minutes and I didn't even break a sweat. As I stood back and examined my sofa, I did not believe it had actually removed the hair but had probably pushed it around somewhere less visible. I popped the button that opens the hair collection compartment on the roller, and THE HAIR WAS IN THERE. WHAT?!!?! It actually took the hair off of my sofa and put it in the compartment!! Literally, I almost cried. I am considering having guests over into my home again...going out to make some friends right now!" —A.W.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in three colors/styles).
2. A portable car vacuum to eliminate all the remnants of your last joyride with Fluffy. When you have a vacuum IN the car, you'll officially be out of excuses for putting off that pet hair mess.
Promising review: "So let’s just start with the fact that I’m a dog mom to a golden retriever and English Bulldog that both shed like [a lot]. I was getting gas and decided to try this vacuum for the first time in the parking lot; and when I tell you how impressed I was. This small, light, but mighty vacuum quickly sucked up the hair off the seats, in crevices, and flooring in no time at all. My Bronco thanked me." —S. Atkins
Get it from Amazon for $29.79+ (available in four colors/styles)
3. And for *extremely* stubborn hair, this pet hair-removing tool. It works like a charm for pulling out hair that's embedded in rugs, clothes, blankets, you name it.
Uproot Clean is a small biz specializing in pet cleaning products.
Promising review: "I have three Siberian Huskies and a Blue Heeler. They leave an entirely new carpet in my van every time they go for a ride. Vacuuming with a Dyson or shop vac takes HOURS. I read a lot of negative reviews of knockoff versions of this product, and even some for this original manufacturer, but I figured I’d take the risk on my vehicle carpets. Best decision ever! The pictures show a VERY quick run over the area, without moving anything, and without a lot of attention to detail. From covered in hair to over a quarter of the floor clean took less than five minutes! I cannot speak to using this on anything other than automotive carpet. If you want to clean pet hair out of your vehicle’s carpet, BUY THIS PRODUCT!" —BruceW
Get it from Amazon for $16.79.
4. A 2-in-1 Hoover carpet cleaner for anyone who feels like their home is *literally* engulfed in pet messes. Give your carpets a deep cleaning without getting down on your hands and knees! Fair warning: All the dirt, dust, and pet hair you're about to unearth might shake you to your core.
Promising review: "I love everything about the Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet cleaner! With adopting our daughter's 16-year-old cat recently, we forgot what problems we used to have with our older cats; not a lot of fun at times. Since we have had the old boy it has been fun, except when he has hairballs, and then the real fun starts! We received our new Hoover shampooer about two weeks ago. So simple to operate, and the carpets dry exceptionally fast. Don't be lazy and do the final rinse with clean water as suggested. The touch button 'full time' dry feature allows you to go back and forth in the dry mode and ALL the excess water comes up like a charm. No leakage, very fast-cleaning, and exceptional suction! I didn't need to pre-spot anything. A great machine!!!" —Peter E. von Elten
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
5. A washable furniture cover when you're desperate to protect your couch from your pet's endless shedding problem. When it's time for a refresh, just pop it in the washer and dryer!
Promising review: "This cover has been a lifesaver for our fabric sofa. We had the sofa professionally cleaned and then put on the cover. When we have company, the cover comes off easily, stores easily, and leaves a hair-free, stain-free sofa for our guests. The cover's been on three months and has been washed twice. All stains have come out without any special effort. We use a ChomChom to get dog hair off the cover while it's on the sofa. There doesn't seem to be any deterioration of the cover even though we use the ChomChom almost daily." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $30.95+ (available in 12 sizes and 29 colors).
6. And a pet-proof seat cover so your car is properly protected from all the tumbleweeds of hair that float around when you and your bestie go for a drive. Trust me, your car will thank you. Bonus points: The hammock design keeps curious pups in the backseat where they belong!
It's machine washable too!
Promising review: "I have a 10-year-old yellow lab who loves to ride in the car. I just bought a new car and was reluctant to let her in back fearing she would puncture the seats and the shedding would be out of control. I had to coax her in the first time to the pad and she acclimated to it with no problem. The installation of the pad was a cinch, and the texture of the pad 'grabs' her shedding coat, which makes for a much cleaner car and no fuzz balls all over the car. Everyone is thrilled and just ordered a second one for my wife's car." —abb3y
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
7. Some washable microfiber mop pads made with extra-thick microfibers to trap dirt *and* pet hair when sweeping. They'll also absorb moisture when mopping. Simply toss it in the wash when you're done! Did I mention you'll no longer waste $$$ on single-use Swiffer pads? You're welcome.
These are compatible with the original Swiffer Sweeper and can be used wet OR dry and on almost every type of flooring. They're washable, so one microfiber pad can replace up to 100 single-use pads! The company also sells a version of the mop pads that work with the Swiffer Wet Jet!
Turbo Mops is a family-run small business that wants to help you live (and clean) more sustainably.
Promising review: "OK based on the photos, y’all likely think we’re slobs (I would) but we’re not... actually I vacuumed less than 24 hours ago but when you have three dogs, things get nasty fast. So yes, the stuff stuck to the mop pad is all new since yesterday. No wonder my allergies get so bad! I love that these are so easy to use. The Velcro is genius as I hated having to shove my fingers inside the tiny openings Swiffer gave us for their duster. And being able to toss this duster into the washing machine is going to save me a lot of money. Truly can’t say enough nice things about this product." —FlyGirlJudeB
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.75.
8. Plus, a pair of sweeper slippers because who doesn't love a cleaning product that doesn't *actually* feel like you're cleaning? Wear 'em around the house and you'll pick up tons of pet hair just by walking. You can also fit 'em on a Swiffer *and* toss 'em in the washing machine.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I kind of bought them as a joke. I hate wearing socks, shoes, or slippers, but I also HATE dirty feet. These were the answer I was looking for! They are lightweight on my feet...hardly notice I'm wearing them, and by golly, they pick up the dust and dirt that our dog leaves behind! They also wash very nicely. We always wish in Tide and these looked brand-new after being washed. I'm very pleased with my purchase!" —Tim S.
Get five pairs from Amazon for $15.99.
9. An air purifier tons of reviewers swear by, especially for households with pets! This will help remove pet dander, dust, mold, and pollen from the air so you (and your pet!) can breathe easier.
Promising review: "This is an excellent purifier for those who are affected by cat dander, mold, and other problems associated with breathing difficulties. I have several cats so there is so much hair in the air in addition to their dander. This machine has solved my breathing problems during the night. (I use it in my bedroom). In fact, I am sleeping better every night, which I'm sure is due to the cleaner air that I am breathing. Another plus is that I'm using a great deal less tissues." —Linda Cruz
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (be sure to clip the $20 off coupon on the product page for this price; also available in black).
10. A Bissell pet hair vacuum purrfect for tidying up after your furry family member. Pet parents love this for getting rid of hair, litter, dust, and anything else the cat (or dog) drags in.
This vacuum is powered by a 14V lithium-ion battery and offers triple-level filtration for optimal cleaning. The large dirt bin is easy to empty without getting your hands dirty. It comes with a motorized brush tool, upholstery tool, and crevice tool.
Promising review: "WOW! This is one fabulous vacuum! I use it daily to combat the cat litter and hair and dirt and dust bunnies and random filth that three cats and four kids bring into my house in unbelievable quantities. But mostly the cat litter. And this little vacuum rocks! The lithium-ion battery has a great life and will last for two or three 10–12 minute dirt-busting sessions. I am a vacuum snob and have tried MANY MANY vacuums (uprights and canister and handhelds, bagged and bagless). I absolutely LOVE this vacuum. Total epitome of 'bang for your buck,' and so far, has been able to keep up with the nastiness on my floors. Oh! It rocks on hardwood, low pile carpet, normal shortish length carpet, and tile. I mean, I am nearly in love with this vacuum. Really. Give it a try. I honestly don't think you can go wrong with it." —L. Quick
Get it from Amazon for $79.39.
11. The Fur-Zoff hair remover if you're at the point in shedding season when you've tried just about everything to no avail. This strange-looking (but efficient) tool is no match for relentless animal hair.
Promising review: "This product lives up to its name. Dog or pet hair cannot simply be vacuumed up. Some hair will be picked up by a vacuum, but for the most part, the hair will remain embedded in the carpet. I used the Fur-Zoff on the carpet of my car and it sure did the trick. It literally picked up the hair. And after you get the hair piled up, just simply vacuum up the clump." —Geo
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12. A pet hair removal broom to pull actual mountains of hair from your carpet no matter how deep it's buried. Even if you regularly vacuum, this tool is scary good at tackling any hair that might be clinging to your rug.
Check out our full FURemover pet hair broom review for more deets!
Promising review: "I have two dogs — a terrier mix and a short-hair dachshund mix. I have a navy woven couch that LOVES my dachshund's fur. I have tried pretty much everything to get the fur out — traditional lint roller, those blue fuzzy lint rollers, special vacuum attachments, etc. The terrier's fur comes out great with all of those options. The dachshund's fur, much like the dachshund herself, remains stubbornly on my couch. I got this product as the new 'let's see if it works' item of the month with low expectations. THE FUR ACTUALLY CAME OUT, GUYS. It acts like a broom for my couch — sweeping the fur (with some elbow grease) basically onto the floor where I vacuum it up! Give this a try if my story sounds pretty similar to yours!" —Janielle
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
13. Or if you want to go straight to the source, a grooming rake designed for pets with SUPER thick undercoats — it's cute until it's not. This gently removes loose hair and eliminates tangles, knots, dander, and trapped dirt so it's basically a shedding season dream come true.
Promising review: "I have a German shepherd affectionately known as a German 'Shedder.' All I do is chase this dog around the house with my Dyson, especially the two times a year she blows her coat. I had no expectations when I ordered the undercoat rake as nothing else has worked besides a spring shave, which looks ridiculous. By reading the other reviews, I utilized short strokes, one area at a time and literally the fur was flying. It's the first time I really felt like I could successfully get to and eliminate the undercoat shedding. So much was coming off of her, a neighbor walking by expressed her displeasure with the flying fur! I've used it several days in a row now and despite the fact she's not a fan of standing still that long I think it is fantastic." —MollsMav
Get it from Amazon for $9.98 (available in eight colors).