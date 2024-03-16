34 Personal Care Products That Work So Well, You’ll Wish You Hadn’t Put Off That One Problem For So Long

1. I Dew Care dry shampoo powder — sometimes it feels like your roots are on a mission to humiliate you. This will help revive your limp, greasy hair in a flash! It's a fine, hypoallergenic powder that helps absorb oil, sweat, and dirt while adding volume to keep your locks looking fresh longer.
BTW, this is cruelty-free! It's suitable for all hair types, too.
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising review: "I can finally skip a day or two between washes!! I’ve tried so many dry shampoos, from drug store to salon and none of them really worked for me. I can apply this product very sparingly along my part and easily skip a shampoo without being self-conscious or having an itchy scalp. Must have for oily hair." —Dino
Get it from Amazon for $18.
2. A piercing bump solution because you didn't go through the pain of a piercing for a pesky keloid to steal the spotlight! This formula is rich in oils, including jojoba, grape seed, and rose to help gradually reduce bumps and scars over time.
This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily two to three times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient as the healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid bump forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was just getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this stuff and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so make sure to give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick! Also smells pretty good, definitely no bothersome or overwhelming scent which is appreciated in a product that I’m applying on the nose area." —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85 (also available in multipacks).
3. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes if you're finally ready to accept the truth: Sweaty pits are ~the pits~, and I dare you to prove me wrong. Give your armpits a swipe before bed, wash them in the morning, and enjoy seven days of sweat-free bliss.
Each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a 10-count box from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in packs of two or three boxes).
4. A game-changing nail biting polish when the phrase "old habits die hard" feels too real. If you wanna grow gorgeous nails instead of rockin' the stubby look, this can help you kick the habit.
Promising review: "This really helps!!! I've been biting my nails to the nub for 24 years. I have nails now and I don't bite anymore; that's all I wanted. This product made that happen. It tastes SO bad, I never realized how much I subconsciously put my hands in my mouth until I used this. However, I figured I should warn you/give you guys a heads up, be prepared to taste this on ANY AND ALL foods you have to eat with your hands. To me, that was a small sacrifice I was DEFINITELY willing to make to get my nails to this point. I don't even need to use it anymore because now I'm more aware of my nails. All in all, I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Kelsey Walton
Get it from Amazon for $15.25 (available in two sizes).
5. A stainless-steel tongue scraper so you can conquer horrific breath and leave your mouth with a fresh, clean feeling. No one will be offering you an unsolicited stick of gum anytime soon!
Promising review: "Embarrassingly Gross. Never had any idea what I’d pull off my tongue each morning… I’ll save you the details – but surprised it took me into my mid-40s to discover [this]. Every human who brushes their teeth needs one… [it] has already helped my breath." —L. Utton
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $5.99 (available in two styles and in packs of three).
6. And for good measure, an alcohol-free oral rinse — it helps fight bad breath for 24 hours and doesn't have a super strong taste that lingers. Put down the mints and pick up the rinse!
Just swish a capful for a minute and gargle for 30 seconds after you're done brushing your teeth in the morning and night.
Promising review: "I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post-nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath. While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest-lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it. I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." —Alex
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.68 (also available individually and in mild mint).
And if you need more convincing, check out our in-depth review of TheraBreath oral rinse!
7. Sulfate-free Biotin shampoo because not everyone wants to take a bunch of supplements and hope it'll fix their thinning hair. This uses botanical extracts to help thicken and hydrate. It also clarifies and removes product buildup!
Talk to your doctor before using this product if you're experiencing hair loss. Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not in love with the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." —Diane J. Huff
Get it from Amazon for $10.76+ (available in three sizes and as a two-pack).
8. O'Keeffe's Lip Repair to help repair the dry, cracked, and/or chapped lips you've struggled with for years. If you're already familiar with the brand's famous Working Hands cream, you know it's the real deal. Why not give your pout the same royal treatment while you sleep?
Promising review: "When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed, and my lips healed up faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic, and I won't go anywhere without it now." —Anna C. Adams
Get it from Amazon for $10.08 (also available as a two-pack).
9. A nose hair wax kit that'll quickly remove rogue nostril hairs *without* it ending in a face full of tears. It has everything you need to remove the hair and keep it gone for up to four weeks.
You'll get 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups at your disposal.
Promising review: "I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" —Julie J.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
10. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" so you can obliterate those stubborn food particles stuck between your teeth. These not-so-ordinary brushes have multilayer bristles that act as strong pieces of floss to get in there REAL good.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a four-pack).
11. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer for a quick, lightweight under-eye application instead of packing on tons of layers. It also helps minimize dark circles and puffiness so you'll be glad to *finally* add this lil' miracle to your makeup bag.
Read our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review (#4 on the list)!
Here's an excerpt: "I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cake-y feeling. When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on. Basically what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" —Kayla Suazo, former BuzzFeed Shopping editor
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 18 shades).