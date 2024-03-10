1. A TikTok-famous bottle emptying cap that'll help you avoid buying a new product before it's absolutely necessary. Turn the bottle upside down and you'll get every. last. drop. It can also be used to transfer the contents between bottles.
Each kit includes four adapters in different sizes to fit pretty much any bottle.
Promising review: "Well worth it! Think of all the product in bottles you waste every year by not using something like this. It certainly covers the cost of this item! I love it!" —Rock360
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99 (also available as a six-pack and individually).
2. A reusable Swiffer duster pad because who has dough to blow on wasteful disposables? You'll keep your surfaces, blinds, and screens free from dust *without* purchasing refills.
This easily fits on the yellow (or blue!) Swiffer duster handle!
TS Designs is a West Leroy, Michigan-based small business that sells fun gifts and decor along with eco-friendly items.
Promising review: "Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using. Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run, I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!" —otherlings
Get it from TS Designs on Etsy for $4.94+ (originally $5.49+; available in 10 colors and in multipacks).
3. And washable microfiber mop pads so you can finally stop wasting your hard-earned cash on single-use Swiffer pads. They're made with extra-thick microfibers to trap dirt when sweeping and absorb moisture when mopping. Simply toss it in the wash when you're done!
These are compatible with the original Swiffer Sweeper and can be used wet OR dry and on almost every type of flooring. They're washable, so one microfiber pad can replace up to 100 single-use pads! The company also sells a version of the mop pads that work with the Swiffer Wet Jet!
Turbo Mops is a family-run small business that wants to help you live (and clean) more sustainably.
Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer Wet Jet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.75.
4. Some silicone baking mats when you're ~fed up~ with having to scrub crusty food remnants off your pans. It also means you can stop buying aluminum foil, parchment paper, and cooking spray!
Promising review: "Our hopes in purchasing this product was to eliminate the need for parchment or foil paper. So we put it to the ultimate test by making fathead dough and rolling it out directly onto the silicone baking mat. I could not believe it didn't stick during the rolling out or the actual baking process. We continuously put it to the test and we've not had any issues as of yet. We just love this great find!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.13 (also available in packs of three or four).
5. And reusable baking cups for the self-proclaimed home chef who is always making delicious baked goods. Those yummy muffins and cupcakes no longer require disposable cups!
These food-grade silicone cups are safe to use in the freezer, microwave, and oven. They can handle temperatures of up to 425 degrees and come in pink, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple.
Promising review: "What can I say, I am a huge fan of buying something I can use over and over again! I hate throwing away something I only use once. These are completely awesome. Perfect in size and no different than the throwaway kind. This just saves you money. Hey, I mean who doesn't want to save money? They wash up super easy with just a little warm water and soap, and then can be used all over again. Love these!" —Daniel J. Baxter
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $7.59+ (also available as a 24-pack).
6. A life-changing ChomChom pet hair remover roller if you've officially lost count of how many adhesive lint rollers you've purchased in your lifetime. This reusable roller catches the hair in a compartment that you empty into the trash, so you never have to purchase refills!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in three colors/styles).
7. A tub of The Pink Stuff, aka a magical cleaning paste to get rid of tough messes rather than paying for a new paint job. You'll be shocked by how quickly and easily this stuff can lift the stains you've been battling for ages!
It's made up of cleaning beads suspended in a gel, so it'll grind away at tough stains without damaging the surface beneath. It's suitable for use on most hard surfaces like ceramic tiles, barbecues, pots, pans, and more!
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was OK but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area, then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in two sizes and as a two-pack).
8. A Bluapple freshness extender that'll prolong the lifespan of your produce so you can finally stop tossing wilted fruits and veggies in the trash. This will keep 'em fresh up to two to three times longer, so...what are you waiting for?
Each of these works for up to three months, so they'll more than pay for themselves in produce you'll save!
Promising review: "Easily one of my favorite Amazon purchases this year. Has literally doubled the life of our produce and paid for itself in less than a month. This is one of those things you wish you'd learned about years ago! A real money saver." —Ryan A
Get a set of two apples (and eight refill packets!) from Amazon for $26.99.
9. Plus, a Rubbermaid FreshWorks storage container with ~berry~ useful vents to keep your produce fresh and juicy for much longer. Gone are the days of tossing spoiled fruit in the trash that you barely got to enjoy.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown highly recommends investing in these: "The vents regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide and keeps moisture away so your strawberries taste freshly picked days and days and days later. I recently got a couple of these and a bunch of basil and strawberries stayed fresh for SO LONG!!"
Promising review: "These containers are magical little gems and in my opinion worth every single penny that I paid for them. We buy a lot of fruit and greens (lettuce, kale, spinach, etc.) Normally, I can expect these items to start to go bad in my refrigerator by the end of the week after I've brought them home from the grocery store. These containers have changed my life! My strawberries stay fresher longer, as does the kale and spinach and I am a convert. I need about three more of these so that I have one for my grapes and other fruits. I also have the larger size and it does exactly what it says. No joke we went out of town for one week and came home and the strawberries still looked healthy and were ready to eat. Um... yes, please? I would recommend these to any and everyone." —Dee
Get it from Amazon for $37+ (available in five sizes and in packs of two or three).
Check out our full Rubbermaid FreshWorks produce container review!
10. A self-adhesive door draft stopper when you're looking for clever ways to save money. This will help prevent the cool air (or heat!) from escaping so you can kiss those ridiculous electricity bills goodbye — or lower them, anyway.
Promising reviews: "Kept all the drafts away for sure. Also keeps heat and AC temperatures in rooms comfortably. Actually saw a difference with my utility bill. Highly recommend and easy to put on. Was done in literally three seconds!" —Ph0t0gM@
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).
11. A rechargeable electric lighter for candle fanatics who are always buying new lighters when the fluid runs out — or worse, burning themselves with matches. You can get your candle fix with a money-saving rechargeable lighter instead!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga loves this! Here's what she has to say: "I'm obsessed with candles, so it was a no-brainer for my husband to gift me this surprisingly super-fun gadget for Christmas. It's really simple to use and charge, and it really works! If you're someone who gets a thrill from RAW POWER this is sort of the product for you. No, it's not a super-intense gadget, relax pyromaniacs, but it does buzz and produce a burst of electricity that I personally find exciting. AND I'll never have to buy another lighter again! Stop burning your fingers on matches and pick up one of these bad boys."
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in nine colors).
Read more about why she loves this (and what other people on the BuzzFeed Shopping team swear by) in her full rechargeable electric lighter review.