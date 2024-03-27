38 Products That’ll Make You Think “OMG, That’s Genius” Immediately Followed By “I Need It”

Each pouch of lemon-scented formula gets you four uses. Dump a pack into your disposal (while off at first!) and run the water just a bit. Then start it and watch as the blue foam gets to work eliminating odors and loosening up nasties that have been caught down there for who knows how long.

Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT

