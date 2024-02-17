The Only Embarrassing Thing About These 32 Problem-Solving Personal Care Products Is That You Don’t Own ‘Em Yet

1. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes," because is there anything worse than food particles stuck between the teeth? Problem solved! These not-so-ordinary brushes have multilayer bristles that act as strong pieces of floss to get in there REAL good.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.91 (also available as a four-pack).
2. A nose hair wax kit if you want to quickly remove rogue nostril hairs *without* it ending in a face full of tears. The kit comes with everything you need to eliminate the hair and keep it gone for up to four weeks.
You'll get 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 10 paper cups at your disposal.
Promising review: "I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" —Julie J.
Get it from Amazon for $13.85.
3. A blackhead scrub stick to get rid of any excess sebum and other impurities that might be clogging your precious pores. After cleansing, rub it on your face to exfoliate *and* banish stubborn blackheads and whiteheads!
Psst! TikTokers love this thing!
Promising reviews: "Must-have. I use this a couple of times a week. I have terrible blackheads and this manages to scrub 90% of them away and the rest are barely noticeable. Will keep buying." —Princess Jasmin
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
4. A stainless-steel tongue scraper that'll conquer bad breath and leave your mouth with that fresh clean feeling. No one will be offering you an unsolicited stick of gum anytime soon.
Promising review: "This product works!! High-quality material, well made, easy to clean, corrosion resistant, at least in my experience. I can tell this will last a long time. And, it works!!!! Got rid of a coating on my tongue that other tongue scrapers and the tongue cleaners on toothbrushes did nothing for!! Noticed it got a lot off the first use!!! My tongue looks healthy, and my throat feels better. Once a thicker layer starts on the tongue due to postnasal drip there's nothing else that got rid of it. It's easy to hold, and doesn't gag me at all. It comes with a travel case, which I love because I don't want anything that goes in my mouth loose in a bag." —Saffire Dragon
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
5. And an oral rinse with more than 4,500 5-star reviews on Amazon for a reason — it fights bad breath for 24 hours and doesn't have a super strong taste that lingers. Put down the mints and pick up the rinse!
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.57 (also available individually).
6. A foot file so you can say goodbye to crusty feet without an expensive trip to the nail salon. Rub the file on your feet and watch the dead skin fall right off. Disgusting, but oh-so satisfying.
Promising review: "OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all, the cheap foot files, the expensive ones, the Ped Egg and even a foot file from that direct sales nail wrap company. None of those remotely compare to this one. I thought I was reduced to course heels forever; no more! With just one use my heels are fabulous! The calluses this thing removed were absolutely disgusting, but I couldn’t be happier. You won’t be disappointed!!" —JMart
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A set of tiny dermaplaning razors that'll remove any stray eyebrow hairs or peach fuzz that's been bugging you. These leave your skin feeling silky-smooth, which also allows for much better makeup application.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.64.
8. Some wart-removing pads for dealing with pesky warts the easy way. Simply apply the medicated pads like bandages to remove warts. Replace the bandage every 48 hours until your growth goes POOF!
Promising review: "I had a wart on my finger that I had been trying to get rid of for a while. I used all different kinds of freezing medicines and wart removers and ended up with this as a last resort before going to a doctor. These had my wart come off my finger within a week — no pain, literally just came off when I decided to change my bandaid. Amazing!!" —K Pic
Get a 14-pack from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in multiple pack styles).
9. A Squatty Potty you'll never poop without again after experiencing that first easy breezy BM, all thanks to a ~stool~. You're welcome.
Read more about constipation relief at home, including using a squatting position, at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I like to poop. It's literally the first thing I do in the morning. This makes it even more enjoyable. I bought this about a month ago for my wife and I. We are pretty healthy people and have no 'problems' when it comes to #2. But with this you just sit down, put your feet up, and bombs away! It feels like a straight pipe coming from your colon. Remember those difficult to push out BM's? No more! With just a slight push, you are done. Gravity takes over, and out it comes. This is how the human body was designed to poop. We literally pooped like this for thousands of years! I recommend this to all my friends, who laugh at me until they try it. Stop making it hard on yourself when you poop. This is by far the best bathroom accessory you can buy!" —jjl1911
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and as a two-pack).
10. A game-changing nail biting polish if the phrase "old habits die hard" feels a little too real. If you're finally ready to grow some beautiful nails instead of rockin' the stubby look, this stuff can help you kick the habit.
Promising review: "This really helps!!! I've been biting my nails to the nub for 24 years. I have nails now and I don't bite anymore; that's all I wanted. This product made that happen. It tastes SO bad, I never realized how much I subconsciously put my hands in my mouth until I used this. However, I figured I should warn you/give you guys a heads up, be prepared to taste this on ANY AND ALL foods you have to eat with your hands. To me, that was a small sacrifice I was DEFINITELY willing to make to get my nails to this point. I don't even need to use it anymore because now I'm more aware of my nails. All in all, I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Kelsey Walton
Get it from Amazon for $15.25 (available in two sizes).
11. Some Mighty Patches, which are truly ~tiny but mighty~ with the power to pull gunk right out of zits. Put one on at bedtime and behold the grossness (but also amazingness, tbh) when you wake up.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis tried these and says: "I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and The Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls which I truly, truly appreciate. I begin seeing the gunk from my zits after 2–3 hours of having it covered, but I leave it on for at least the full six. When it's removed, it's like the healing time was sped up and what would've taken a couple of days took just HOURS."
Be sure to read the full Mighty Pimple Patch review for more deets!
Promising review: "I purchased these for my son, who suffers from cystic acne. He puts them on the pimples at night and in the morning, the pimples are dramatically reduced in size and his skin is 'flat' in his words. I highly recommend these to anyone who suffers from any type of acne. They were recommended by another mom on my son's basketball team. Her son was using them and I am so thankful that she shared how great the Mighty Patches are!" —Slade Salisbury
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $10.77.
12. A "why didn't I try this sooner?" teeth-whitening pen for instant results that'll make you a believer. It can get rid of stains from wine, coffee, tea, etc. It's painless, effective, *and* mint-flavored.
Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying, I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sheri Blanchard
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95 (also available as a four-pack).
13. A bottle of Tend Skin Solution when you're tired of worrying about lifting your arms in fear that someone might catch a glimpse of your razor burn. Be gone, bumps!
This can be applied after shaving and waxing to prevent bumps and burns. It can also be applied at night independent of shaving to help clear any existing ingrown hairs and bumps.
Promising review: "I’m not one to leave a review about many products but I saw a review on this product that made me buy it and I thought it was only fair to pay it forward! I’ve dealt with horrendous ingrown hairs for years! I’ve tried everything to minimize them, expensive wax packages and expensive serums and creams, plucking, not shaving — you name it I tried it. This product has literally put everything I’ve tried to shame! For the price, it was so worth it! I’ve been using it for about a month every day after I get out of the shower (I saw someone say they put it in a spray bottle to get full use of the product rather than it seeping into a cotton ball, 10/10 would recommend) I haven’t gotten an ingrown since and the ones I had healed! The smell is kind of strong but so are the results. I also have pretty sensitive skin and I was worried about using it after I shave/wax, burns a lil' bit but it didn’t cause a flare-up. Can’t wait to not be insecure at the beach this summer!" —Jess
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes).