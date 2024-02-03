39 Home Upgrade Products Reviewers Love Because They Were *Actually* Easy

1. A transformative velvet slipcover when you're so completely done with your old sofa but you're not prepared to spend a fortune on a new one. Don't worry, it comes with straps to keep it secure so it won't slip off!
Promising review: "I never thought I could get so excited about a sofa cover! This IS THE one that had me filled with joy. It was easy to put on and fit great. It looks great, too. I had a really ugly sofa that was in great condition. I tried other sofa covers over the years that were fine and did the job. They would come off, fall apart, were difficult to put on, etc. NOT this one! This is a great product. It's soft and comfortable to sit on and looks great. Easy, durable, and attractive." —TGtoo
Get it from Amazon for $38.95+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors/styles).
2. Prismatic window film to add some whimsical light to any dull room (I'm looking at you, home office) so it becomes much more lively. It'll also give you privacy from your nosy neighbor!
Check out our Rabbitgoo window film review for more on why it's worth buying!
Promising review: "Easy to use, installation was a breeze. Follow the instructions and the output is great. I love the colors when [the] sun rays pass through the window. This works as a privacy screen and [is] also decorative and ornamental. Highly recommend." —Shan
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
3. Peel-and-stick floral wallpaper that'll help you achieve an HGTV-worthy upgrade for a mere fraction of the cost. Everyone will ask for the deets, so be prepared to share (or not).
One roll of wallpaper measures 17.7 inches by 9.8 feet, which covers about 14.5 square feet.
Promising reviews: "This paper is super thick and durable. The texture feels like a luxury paper and hides all of the texture in my wall. I’ve never installed paper before, but it was super easy to do and adjust. It took me about three hours to do this wall not counting my breaks." —Amazon Customer
"I’m quite surprised by this wallpaper overall for our bathroom update. I will say that this wallpaper was definitely more beautiful in person and well worth the money. We are very happy with how easily it went on the walls and the overall luxe feeling. I would definitely recommend." —Mitchell Lagunas
Get it from Amazon for $19.84+ (available in three sizes).
4. Or, a faux brick peel-and-stick wallpaper because who doesn't love a brick wall without having to *actually* lay brick? Reviewers are blown away by how real it looks — and how easy it is to install!
One roll measures 20.5 inches by 18 feet, which covers about 30.75 square feet.
Promising review: "Our backsplash was granite, and I hated it. We plan to remodel the kitchen in a few years, but I needed a quick solution to update the kitchen for the time being. This wallpaper did the trick. It was easy to install, especially on smooth granite, and it looks real. I didn't tell anyone we applied it, and it fooled my best friend and Mom. They thought it was real until they touched it. I would love to have real brick eventually, but this wallpaper gave me the look I was going for." —Kendalynn
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
5. Front door paint for anyone who's watched one too many DIY shows and officially needs to give their door a makeover. Rather than buying a new one, slather it in a coat of your fave shade!
Promising review: "Quick and easy! You get a lot of paint in this one jar! I purchased the green, and it didn’t take more than two coats to cover my bright orange door. Very impressed with how quickly it dried and very happy with the end result of my front door! I even have half the jar to save for touchups." —Nicoleb
Get it from Amazon for $37.48+ (available in 15 colors).
6. A truly easy-to-install studless TV wall mount — you should be able to hang your television flush against the wall without paying a contractor to do the job. It can support up to 100 lbs, and it doesn't require studs, so it's a match made in heaven for renters.
Promising reviews: "This is one of the best products I’ve purchased on Amazon, period. I was not able to use a full motion mount like I wanted to because the interior drywall in my condo didn’t have wood studs, only thin metal beams. I ended up returning that mount (which was considerably more expensive), and I’m so glad that all happened because this worked out well beyond my expectations and looks so great and flush!! It’s high quality, the instructions are beyond clear (and funny-a theme with this brand), it’s super sturdy and strong, way more than the more expensive mount I had purchased before! I’m a user experience designer, and everything about this product is designed incredibly well, even the packaging, the attached leveling system that doubles as a locking mechanism is genius! The 32 nails are holding up my 46-lb 65” LG TV more than enough. If you’re looking for a drywall mount, look no further, you won’t regret it!" —Alfredo Diaz Suarez
"This product is amazing!!!!! I’m not mechanically inclined! I just watched the video and did it!!!! Very, very easy to do ALL BY MYSELF!!!! Very, very sturdy as well!!! For $40, you will not regret getting one or two or three!!! I just got it yesterday, put it up today, and already recommending it to everyone who’ll listen!!!" —Angela Ervin
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available for TVs 32"-77").
7. Plus, a sound bar mount if you've *finally* made the leap and mounted your TV but now you have nowhere to put your sound bar. The depth can be adjusted to almost 7 inches, and it can support up to 20 pounds!
The sound bar mounting brackets can support up to 20 pounds, and the depth is adjustable up to 6.6 inches. It can easily be mounted on drywall OR wood studs and includes the hardware needed for both installation types!
Promising reviews: "I am so glad that I purchased the Soundbar Wall Mount Bracket for my Vizio M-Series Soundbar. The fit was perfect, and the brackets are extremely sturdy and heavy-duty. I have no doubt that this bracket will hold my soundbar securely for a long time to come. The installation process was also very easy and straightforward, and the instructions provided were clear and easy to follow. Overall, I am extremely satisfied with my purchase and would highly recommend the Soundbar Wall Mount Bracket to anyone in need of a reliable and sturdy way to mount their soundbar." —Eddie Espinal
"Great mount! Sturdy. Easily adjusted. I had a hefty Bose center channel speaker that I could never quite figure out how to handle other than to put it on a cabinet. I thought about building a custom shelf but wasn’t loving the options I came up with. This is hefty and stable and clamps my speaker firmly. Super happy with the end result. Easy directions and ships with all the hardware you could possibly need for a solid installation. Would buy again!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99
8. Some life-changing cushion supports when your poor couch has seen better days. If yours is feeling lumpy or sinks in to the point of discomfort, try adding some cushion supports!
It's basically a piece of thick foam that you insert into the bottom of each cushion to plump up all the other layers, and a piece of thin foam that goes near the back of the cushion for extra support. So your couch will feel equally comfy but look brand new.
Promising review: "The sofas are sturdy and only three years old but several cushions were sagging. I ordered two of the large size for our live seat to try them out. I easily cut an inch off to have it fit with an Exacto knife. Easy to slide in, easy to close with my husband's help. The difference when sitting on the sofa is amazing. Firm and they feel like new cushions. I just ordered three more for the large sofa." —doris
Get them from Amazon for $49.99+ per kit (available in two sizes and as a two-pack; each kit fixes one cushion).
9. A fireplace mantle because you can love your old home to bits but hate the fact that it's missing a mantle. Installing your own is easier than you might think!
Each shelf comes with a custom wooden bracket, which pulls out from inside the shelf and can be mounted directly on your wall. Directions and screws are included in each package. The seller recommends mounting into studs for best results.
Dunn Rustic Designs is a small biz in Kentucky that specializes in handmade wooden home goods.
Promising reviews: "Gorgeous!!! Very high quality and super easy to install!! Would order again in a heartbeat!!" —Michelle Burke
"Perfect addition to our living room! It was packaged with care, and it was delivered early! The quality is top-notch and easy to assemble. Would highly recommend!" —Jessica Miller
Get it from Dunn Rustic Designs on Etsy for $210+ (available in a variety of sizes and eight finishes).
10. Some silicone stove-counter gap covers — is there anything worse than a kitchen mess that's impossible to clean up? Cover up those pesky gaps for good and you'll never lose anything to the crevice of doom again.
Promising review: "This filled the need for filling the gap between our stove and countertops. Easy to install and keeps things tidy. When soiled I just pull them off and give them a wash. They are holding up well and not showing any signs of fading." —Calvin R. Gibson
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in four sizes and three colors).
11. And stove burner covers, aka the home upgrade that keeps on giving. These will protect your burners from time-consuming messes that you hate cleaning up. Oh and did I mention they're dishwasher safe??
Promising review: "I've used these for several months and love them even more! Stainless steel stoves show every little spatter, but they disappear on these burner covers. The covers are very easy to wipe off. They're also durable; I only have had to replace one after spilling wax on it. Highly recommended." —Mary R.
"Very easy to install, keeps oven clean from grease. Easy to clean. Just throw in the dishwasher or add a dab of soap and rub together under a small amount of running water from the faucet. You’re done." —Dwight
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $10.99 (available in three sizes six color combos).
12. A guided gallery wall kit you can add your favorite photos or prints to and finally create the wall you've been dreaming of! The paper templates give you an idea of how it'll look *before* you commit to hanging anything.
The kit includes two 8x10 inch frames, four 5x7 inch frames, and four 4x6 inch picture frames. It also comes with paper positioning templates so you can plan your gallery wall and see how it'll look before hanging it!
Promising review: "The paper templates that came with the frames is a game changer. So easy to eyeball 10 photos on the wall. Great product, very nice quality. Would buy again."—W.H. Driggers
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in four colors).