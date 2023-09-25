8. "There were a lot of red flags that started almost immediately: being upset when I got pregnant (even though we had not been using any means of birth control for months), yelling at me for waking him up when I had a charlie horse in the middle of the night, and these are the minor examples."

"However, I knew I was in real trouble when he kept calling my maternity leave a 'paid vacation,' and that since I was going to be on this vacation for a year, he was essentially not going to be responsible for anything around the home since I would have plenty of time to look after all of it. He even went so far as to say that he would not even help on the weekends since that would be his time to rest and relax from the week since he was the one who was actually working. I tried to convince myself that he would realize how much work it is to be a new parent and that he would help in the end, but no. He stayed true to his word, and even once I went back to work full time, things didn’t really change then either."

—Anonymous

