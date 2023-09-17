I can only imagine that having a child is beautiful, terrifying, wonderful, and unbelievable all at the same time. But not everyone is meant to or ready to be a parent.
So, I wanted to ask the BuzzFeed Community, what was the moment that made you realize you had chosen the wrong person to raise a family with?
Maybe after the birth of your child, you realized that your spouse had become less and less involved in the strenuous and continuous care that was needed for your new baby. And, after the second month of your spouse questioning "when things were going to go back to normal," you realized you weren't raising a child with someone willing to take on such a life-changing responsibility.
Or maybe you knew before your child had even reached this earth. After a series of missed check-ups and appointments, a lack of interest in preparing for your new baby, and a nonchalant attitude about how tough it is on your body to be pregnant from your partner, you knew right then and there, at five months pregnant, that you had been completely fooled.
Maybe within the first few weeks, you found your spouse becoming increasingly jealous over the care and attention you had to show to your baby. So much so, that they refused to even interact with their child and expected you to care for them as much as you care for such a helpless being.
Or maybe you realized it when the day of your child's birth came. Your water had broken, and you were on your way to the hospital, in constant contact with your child's father, who claimed they were "racing from work to meet you," but after you spent 13 hours in labor and he never once tried to contact you or your family, you knew he had fled, and sadly, he absolutely wasn't right.
However this realization hit you, I would love to know. Please feel free to share your story in the comments, or if you want to remain completely anonymous, you can fill out this form. The most detailed responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.