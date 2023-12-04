Yeah, I didn't know the boys that Kelis' milkshake brought to the yard meant Bill Murray. No one could have EVER prepared me for how bizarre we were going to get in 2023. Six-year-old me would have never imagined that 26-year-old me was going to see a ghostbuster and the milkshake lady in the same picture, let alone in a relationship.

Earlier this year, Bill was spotted at not one but TWO music festivals that Kelis was performing at. The two were also seen close backstage AND in photographs together. Unfortunately, just two months after the reported dating, reports came that they had broken up. I still can't believe it.