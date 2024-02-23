6. "As a fresh grad then, I applied to a lot of companies and had a hard time getting a job, even if I'd been on a ton of interviews. Most of them wouldn’t hire me because I had no experience. How will you get experience when no one will hire you? Fast-forward a few months, and my mom referred me to a friend who worked in a bank under loans. I was interviewed by the immediate boss and the VP of the team."

"Since they liked me, I proceeded to HR and had the entrance test as a formality, and after that, I had my medical exam. I waited for a month, canceling other interviews I had lined up because I seriously thought I had the job. When I asked my aunt why the company hadn't called me back yet, she found out they hired someone else because I studied at a private school and may be bored with the job. I found out later on that the person they hired, who happened to have the same name and who also studied in a private school, left after just three months."

—fettuchiny