4. "I was a recruiter for two and a half years a long time ago, and I was very good at it (queen of the cold call). I left because paychecks were a problem. When I was looking afterwards, I decided to try for an admin assistant job since I did that work while recruiting. One company that called saw I was a recruiter and said they were interested in that, but didn't see where I went to college."

"I told them that's because I didn't go. They told me they couldn't hire me without a degree, and I called them out on it: 'You'd hire someone straight out of college with no experience, but not someone with over two years and no degree?' They said, 'Well, yeah...' Needless to say, neither of us were interested in moving forward at that point."

—sisterhavoc