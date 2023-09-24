4.

"A friend of mine spent a year going to school in Geneva and told me how easy it was to travel anywhere. It didn't matter if you were commuting to work from outside a major city or traveling from country to country — the trains, buses, subways, and trams went everywhere. So many people never bought a car, because they didn't need them. If you needed to go see someone a few streets away, you had your bike. Traveling from country to country via rail was like traveling from state to state here, and many people regularly took vacations in other countries in Europe because of the ease of doing so."