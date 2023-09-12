9.

"I will never understand the 'do it for Instagram' mentality. My boyfriend and I recently attended a touristy attraction on a weekend away. It was one of those linear deals where you progress through and can't really pass other people easily. The three young women in front of us were repeatedly holding everyone up so they could take video of each other...walking. Literally just multiple videos of them walking away. My boyfriend finally asked if we could pass them because 'we're just walking and looking at things and not filming each other.'"