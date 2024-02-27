18.

"I used to eat 'mustard ice,' which was literally just mustard poured over a cup of ice. Twelve-year-old me would get home from school, run to the freezer, make my mustard ice, and then sit down to watch Sabrina: The Animated Series. Don't ask why I liked it; I have no idea. No one else I knew ever did this either, so I have no idea where I got it from!"