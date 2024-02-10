2.

"Whenever my mom used an egg wash and bread crumbs, there would be leftovers from the breading station. So she used to mix them together, add a little water if there was too little of the egg left, and let the bread crumbs hydrate. Then the mixture went into a skillet with heated olive oil to be fried like a bread crumb pancake. There was no way she was going to throw out those bread crumbs."