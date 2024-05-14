As per usual, this was a blind taste test for my six coworkers who volunteered to participate. Since I was the one baking and serving, I knew what each brownie was, but I still tried to remain as unbiased as possible. I also have the memory of a goldfish, and I'd often forget which brownie was which as I was eating. The brownies were each assigned a number (the same numbers listed under the "brands" section), and each person was asked to fill out the form below, ranking their taste and texture. I then used this to calculate an average rating for each.