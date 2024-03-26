30 Things To Help You Spring Clean The Places You Probably Never Thought To Clean

1. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets if your dishes somehow keep coming out dirtier than when you put them in. Chances are your dishwasher itself needs a cleaning, and that's what these are for!
Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising review: "Honestly love these things! I am renting and our dishwasher was not cleaned super well between tenants. I popped one of these in and could already see a huge difference; after using two, my dishes have come out looking so much cleaner! I have the same brand for washing machine cleaner and love those, too." —M
Another promising review: "I have had a film on my dishwasher for quite some time now, I am embarrassed to say. We did not realize that it was necessary to clean the dishwasher from time to time. The buildup had been accumulating for over four years now. I tried several other cleaners to get the buildup off, but failed. I bought this product and figured it was worth a try. We added the product into the dishwasher and ran a normal cycle without dishes. When we opened it back up, it looked like new. Highly recommend this product!" —Phillip and Katherine
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in a 12-pack).
2. A highly rated Conair fabric shaver to suck up all the fuzz and lint hiding in your sofa. Prepare for your couch to look brand new — yes, even if your beloved pets have caused some significant wear and tear. According to reviewers, this thing shaves down scratched-up threads and basically repairs upholstery.
It has three settings to control how close of a shave you give your fabric. It's also great for sweaters and small enough that you can take it on trips — don't forget the AA batteries if you opt for the battery-powered model!
My sister has two cats who love scratching at her couch, and she says won't ever be without this thing: "I always keep the shaver close at hand in case I see my cats clawing the couch. It seriously shaves the fibers down to the surface so you can't even tell where my cats have clawed. Pure magic!"
Promising review: "A literal MUST-BUY!! Bought this for my couch after seeing so many people reviewing it on social media and it worked like a charm! Those little lint balls were so frustrating after I would wash my cushion covers, but this little tool fixed that problem in minutes. About to go use this on everything I own!!" —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).
3. A highly rated power scrubber because it's wayyyyyy more efficient than trying to clean grout, tile, and other tight nooks and crannies by hand. After all, can your hands deliver 60 scrubs per second? I know mine certainly can't, but this little baby sure does!
BuzzFeed Shopping's Natalie Brown is a fan of this: "I'm obsessed! This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. And — as if easy, sparkling grout wasn't enough! — it busted through some serious soap-scum buildup in my bathtub (thanks, fancy soap and slow-draining tub) in less than a minute.
"Honestly, when I first tried the scrubber out, I didn't see too many uses for it other than for grout. But after owning it for a while, I've realized that while I don't need it every single week, it's priceless for the occasions I encounter tough gunk that I'd otherwise only conquer with excessive patience and elbow grease."
Check out Natalie's full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more!
Get it from Amazon for $21.50.
4. A tub of The Pink Stuff, which reviewers praise as a ~holy grail cleaning product~. It can easily scrub away soap scum and rust stains from tubs and sinks, appliances, and more! So before you give up on some of those more ambitious spring cleaning projects, give this stuff a whirl.
After seeing countless videos on cleaning TikTok that raved about The Pink Stuff, I knew I had to try it out on my stained, grime-coated sheet tray. I mean, if it could make a dent in that, I'd probably believe in magic. Well, I started scrubbing one corner as a test, and lo and behold, the difference was nothing short of DRAMATIC — check out my TikTok of The Pink Stuff being used three ways for proof! And I didn't even have to scrub very hard, though as someone with ~minimal~ upper body strength, I doubt any force I could physically apply would even constitute as heavy scrubbing. At any rate, it worked so well that I tried it on a pair of dirty tennis shoes and a blue stain that had been singed onto my toaster oven for months, and, yup, it worked. I will say, if you want your sheet trays to look brand spankin' new, you might need a cleaning scraper tool to get every last bit off, but as far as general stain removal goes, consider me a FAN.
Promising review: "This is a MIRACLE worker! We’ve had a bath crayon stain on our tub for over two weeks and tried everything to remove it. Magic Eraser didn’t even do the job! I let this paste sit for about 15 minutes and with warm water and some scrubbing it’s GONE! HIGHLY recommend this product!" —M_H
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
5. And a versatile pack of melamine sponges that are just as ~magic~ as other brands, only way more affordable. With these, all you need to clear away tough stains and messes is water and a bit of elbow grease!
In case you missed the hint, reviewers say they're just as effective as the Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, and much more affordable!
Promising review: "My husband and I recently moved to a new apartment and the previous renter was a slob. (Seriously, I'm thinking that there may have even been a demon possession involved. We're talking food on the CEILING kind of 'slob'). Upon moving in, I noticed some sort of unidentifiable grossness all over the back of my bathroom door! After donning a hazmat suit, I grabbed one of these erasers and in no time flat the possible dried projectile demon vomit was off of my door. Thank goodness!" —Beckaroosy
Another promising review: "As good as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers but half the price. They clean so many surfaces better than anything. We use them at the bar and clean our chalkboards, metal sinks and ice wells, beer coolers, FRP backsplash walls, and even graffiti in the bathrooms comes off more easily with these than other cleaning products. I took one home and cleaned my shower faster and more easily than with bottles of shower cleaner. Highly recommended." —Stephen Brandau
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $12.56 (also available in a 100-pack).
6. A Roomba robot vacuum so you can outsource the (somehow never-ending) chore of vacuuming! Just use the app to send your robotic vac out and let it do the work to suck up dirt, debris, pet hair, and more.
It's compatible with Alexa and runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically returning to its dock to recharge. So smart! 😭
Promising review: "So easy to set up! I use it daily. It does a fantastic job on the pet hair! And it even gets up the very fine soot from the the wind blowing into my living room! Really makes a difference!!! My white floors are shining!" —Liz H.
Another promising review: "Life changing. My Roomba is one of my favorite things I have ever bought myself. It’s incredible! It cleans so thoroughly, and I am so impressed by how well it cleans under furniture. As a two-cat owner who is not the best at maintaining a cleaning schedule, I can’t believe it took me this long to get one. It is also great on both carpet and hard wood!" —Katherine Hanson
Get it from Amazon for $218+ (also available with a virtual wall barrier).
7. And a handheld mattress vacuum because you will be utterly shocked (and probably disgusted) when you realize just how much dirt and dust you've been sleeping on. Well, time to remedy that by sucking up all the ick.
Promising review: "So I bought this originally for my son, who has really bad allergies to dust. At first, we didn't know what was causing this until someone told me to check our beds and furniture. Even though we change our bed sheets regularly, there will be dust left over. So I decided to give this a try and they were right! I couldn't believe how many mites and how much dust there was. I took my time cleaning everyone's bed and our sofa; it was easy to use and light. My son hasn't had a reaction in a while. This product works for my family!" —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in white or silver).
8. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner if you've started to notice a strange odor wafting up from the sink. This will break down any lingering food residue and get rid of the smell.
Promising review: "I love these! I absolutely hate a dirty sink and I use these to keep my disposal from stinking. We bought our house back in October and there was a crazy funk coming from the drain. I tried a lot of different things from baking soda/vinegar to ice and lemons, etc. These little packages have gotten rid of that problem and I continue to use them bc they are cheap and they work. Also, there is something really satisfying about the blue bubbles in the sink." —Danielle
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78+ (available in boxed or bagged packaging).
9. A pack of washing machine cleaning tablets to keep the thing that cleans your clothes clean. 😊 Not to mention, if you've been struggling with the dreaded musty machine smell, many reviewers say this completely solved the problem and left it smelling fresh!
The tablets are safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading. Simply place one tablet in your empty washing machine and run a normal wash cycle, then wipe away the residue — easy breezy!
Promising review: "These are like magic! We all know that front load washers can get a distinct smell to them after a while. Every once in a while I pop one of these babies in, run it on self clean, and let it go. As soon as it’s done, it’s like I have a brand new machine. The scent isn’t strong, no more than your average detergent. I swear by these. I highly recommend them to friends and I highly recommend them to you, too!" —Alyssat17
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.19 (also available in packs of three or five).
10. A no-rinse coil cleaner since having clean coils on your fridge and air conditioner ensures they keep cool and run efficiently — but alas, this means you have to keep the coils clean! Luckily, you can just spray this foaming cleaner onto the coils and watch the mess literally disappear.
Promising review: "Works like magic! I have a Sub-Zero refrigerator with the evaporator at the top. I looked and saw the amount of lint and grime that had built up. There were several versions of this type of product, I bought this — one of the less expensive versions — and it worked exceptionally well. I have no idea where all of the stuff goes — but when this spray hits it, it disappears. There is probably enough of the stuff in the can to do three or four refrigerators, so I passed it onto my neighbors, who were impressed, too." —MatBo911
Get it from Amazon for $18.29.