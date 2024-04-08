All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

1. 56% off an iRobot Roomba because even though we might not have flying cars like they predicted in Back to the Future, we *do* have robot vacuums that will clean the floors for you — and since it's way past 2015, we owe it to Marty McFly to at least use a Roomba.
2. 47% off some medium-sized vacuum storage bags if you're looking to maximize every last inch in your suitcase on your summer vacation this year. Using these can give you up to 80% more storage space, so you can totally pack that extra sundress (or two...or three...).
3. Up to 82% off a 100% cotton throw blanket that's super soft but also breathable, meaning you won't start sweating when you're trying to snuggle up with bae on the couch as the weather gets warmer.
4. 42% off a Dracula garlic mincer, more affectionately known as ~Gracula~, to make your life both easier and more fun whenever you vant to crush some garlic.
5. 55% off a chic velvet accent chair for a stylish piece of furniture that can double as your royal throne. Your Majesty, please sit down and relax. 👑
6. 33% off a rotating jigsaw puzzle table so cleverly designed you'll be ~puzzled~ as to how you ever survived without it. Not only does it rotate 360 degrees, but there are six drawers for organizing/storing your pieces and a sturdy clear cover for protecting your work-in-progress from the cat's shenanigans.
7. 33% off a snail mucin moisturizing face cream — and before you go crinkling your nose and scratching your head, just hear me out — that's jam packed with hyaluronic acid and arginine (s/o to the snail slime!), A.K.A. two extremely hydrating and soothing ingredients for skin. This stuff can even help improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines, too.
8. 53% off an air purifier because allergy season is upon us, and this will help filter out the dust, pollen, and other pollutants floating about in the air. It's not gonna completely fix your congestion, but you'll be shocked at how much easier it feels to breathe with this thing working overtime.
9. 50% off a super handy clip-on strainer since it's easier to use, easier to clean, and easier to store than a regular colander. Ding Ding Ding! That's a triple win, folks!
10. 42% off a pair of Beats wireless on-ear headphones featuring the powerful Apple W1 chip, 40 hours of battery life, and super speedy charging — just five minutes of charging is enough for 30 minutes of playback, so you'll never have to finish a workout without music again! Not to mention they're comfy and stylish too.
11. 31% off Bubba's Rowdy Friends carpet cleaner tons of reviewers swear by as their holy grail for cleaning pet accidents and other messes. TL;DR: works like a charm and has no icky chemical smell.
12. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper that can do all sorts of wonders for your skincare routine, like reduce puffiness and fine lines, ease muscle tension, and help make sure your serums and moisturizers are fully absorbed into the skin. All it takes is a few highly relaxing minutes of rolling and scraping a day!
13. 42% off a Garmin Vivoactive 4 for a smartwatch focused first and foremost on fitness monitoring. It's got over 20 sports modes, including GPS tracking, and lots of helpful metrics (like pulse ox, respiration, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration, and more) *plus* the ability to stream your playlists, pay with a digital wallet, and set up safety and tracking alerts!
14. 34% off a Julep cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick if you want highly pigmented eye makeup that goes on smoothly, blends superbly, and sets perfectly — and is also waterproof, crease-proof, and super hydrating with vitamin C and E. Sign me up!
15. 40% off a portable iWatch charger since you just clip this to your keychain or backpack and voila, you have the perfect little magnetic charging port to power up your Apple Watch on the go. From 0 to 100 in just three hours!
16. Up to 32% off an LG QLED Smart Fire TV if you want to watch all your favorite actors and athletes in ultra high-def. Reviewers rave about how impressive the picture quality is and say it's super easy to set up and navigate, too.
17. 36% off a pair of polarized sunglasses with a retro-chic polygon shape that's sure to trick everyone into thinking you're wearing designer shades — but they'll never guess how little you paid for 'em. 😎
18. 24% off a sleek black bamboo bath tray for anyone who loves a relaxing soak in the tub. Now you can really ~treat yoself~ and unwind with a glass of wine, your book, perhaps a TV show, and maybe even a candle while you enjoy the bubbles.
19. Up to 48% off a set of luxurious microfiber sheets since they're super soft but also highly breathable, meaning they wick away moisture so you don't have to wake up covered in a puddle of sweat. Oh, and did I mention — they don't wrinkle, either!
20. 31% off 2nd Gen AirPods, which are certainly mighty! Notable features include high quality sound, audio sharing, and over 24 hours of listening time with the charging case.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.