    All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

    Save up to 84% on a Roomba, Garmin smartwatch, Beats headphones, and other reviewer favorites.

    by Cierra Cowan

    1. 56% off an iRobot Roomba because even though we might not have flying cars like they predicted in Back to the Future, we *do* have robot vacuums that will clean the floors for you — and since it's way past 2015, we owe it to Marty McFly to at least use a Roomba.

    Promising review: "So I was looking for a vacuum and a friend told me about his Roomba, I was skeptical because of the price. Well I can honestly say after owning it for 2 months. It is the best purchase I ever made in my life. I have it set up to clean on schedule everyday, and it does a great job. I have to make sure I pick the big stuff off the floor before I leave for work in the morning because I have messy kids. But it cleans and cleans and cleans!!! I even loved it so much I named it... Vlad the Inhaler" —Jason Winterfeld

    Price: $262.24 (originally $599.99)

    2. 47% off some medium-sized vacuum storage bags if you're looking to maximize every last inch in your suitcase on your summer vacation this year. Using these can give you up to 80% more storage space, so you can totally pack that extra sundress (or two...or three...).

    Open suitcase before and after using space-saving bags, showing increased packing capacity
    This highly rated set comes with a small travel hand pump!

    Promising review: "When the bag is re-inflated, the wrinkles all go away. Keeps stored stuff free of dust and moisture. They're see-through, which makes identifying contents a no-brainer. I would recommend these for traveling as well. Was able to get double into my carry-on. Yay!" —Tina

    Price: $19.99 for six medium bags (originally $37.50, also available in other sizes and packs)

    3. Up to 82% off a 100% cotton throw blanket that's super soft but also breathable, meaning you won't start sweating when you're trying to snuggle up with bae on the couch as the weather gets warmer.

    Red throw blanket on a couch with patterned pillows
    Promising review: "This throw blanket changes the game for my apartment. The color is so pretty and gives our place the beach vibes we were looking for.

    It’s lightweight and super soft. I wear it when I’m watching a movie and never get too hot because it’s so breathable. Definitely going to order more!" —Sydney

    Price: $18.27+ (originally $99.99, available in eight colors)

    4. 42% off a Dracula garlic mincer, more affectionately known as ~Gracula~, to make your life both easier and more fun whenever you vant to crush some garlic.

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Price: $17.46 (originally $29.95) — clip the "30% off" coupon on product page for this price.

    5. 55% off a chic velvet accent chair for a stylish piece of furniture that can double as your royal throne. Your Majesty, please sit down and relax. 👑

    Promising review: "I love it! At first i thought it was a little small but I grew to be a fond of it. It’s so comfy, strong and stable." —Rahma

    Price: $49.99 (originally $109.99, available in seven colors and also in faux leather)

    6. 33% off a rotating jigsaw puzzle table so cleverly designed you'll be ~puzzled~ as to how you ever survived without it. Not only does it rotate 360 degrees, but there are six drawers for organizing/storing your pieces and a sturdy clear cover for protecting your work-in-progress from the cat's shenanigans.

    Jigsaw puzzle partially completed on an easel in a home kitchen
    Promising review: "The only place I had to work a puzzle was on the dining room table which caused a problem when family and friends came for dinner. This puzzle board is the perfect solution! It is so easy to move out of the way when needed. The drawers are so handy to separate the pieces by color, etc. and being able to rotate the board with the Lazy Susan is a big plus. Very happy with this purchase and highly recommend." —Lynne C.

    Price: $59.99 (originally $89.99) — clip the "$20 off" coupon on product page for this price.

    7. 33% off a snail mucin moisturizing face cream — and before you go crinkling your nose and scratching your head, just hear me out — that's jam packed with hyaluronic acid and arginine (s/o to the snail slime!), A.K.A. two extremely hydrating and soothing ingredients for skin. This stuff can even help improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines, too.

    Woman holding a jar of the snail mucin face cream with visibly smooth and hydrated skin
    Promising review: "I just tried this cream and I'm really happy with it so far! It’s the perfect consistency, not too thick or too watery. It's a very light cream that goes on so smooth and doesn't leave my skin feeling greasy or dry. The first time k added it to my skin routine, it was so noticeable the difference in how my skin looked and felt. My skin feels so soft and hydrated after using it. Definitely recommend!" —ChaKena Sparrow

    Price: $9.99 (originally $14.99)

    8. 53% off an air purifier because allergy season is upon us, and this will help filter out the dust, pollen, and other pollutants floating about in the air. It's not gonna completely fix your congestion, but you'll be shocked at how much easier it feels to breathe with this thing working overtime.

    Air purifier plugged in and operating, with visible control interface on top, placed on a home&#x27;s floor near a wall
    Promising review: "So far I’m pretty impressed with this thing. Our house is a new build and seems really dusty, so I bought a couple of these to see if we can tame the dust a little bit. I just set this on ‘auto’ and let it do its thing. It kicks up automatically when I cook bacon, even though it isn’t right in the kitchen. There’s a light under the control panel that stays white when the air is good — it goes yellow/orange and then red when quality is worse. Machine goes off when the room is dark, unless you override and set to a specific level. I like the read-out on this larger model — it is usually 99%, but still coming back up this AM after bacon. It is super quiet, but when it kicks up to high you can hear it a little, not terribly loud and doesn’t take long to clear the air, so to speak. Have only had these for a few days, but so far I'd say it is worth the $$ spent." —tooltimekaty

    Price: $116.47+ (originally $249.99; available in three colors and two sizes)

    9. 50% off a super handy clip-on strainer since it's easier to use, easier to clean, and easier to store than a regular colander. Ding Ding Ding! That's a triple win, folks!

    Person draining cooked ground meat from a pan onto a paper towel-lined plate through the green clip-on strainer
    Promising review: "Perfect!!! It clips onto almost any pan/pot and it doesn't seem to get effected by the heat. Meaning I haven't noticed it melting or hardening. It washes perfect in the dish washer and hasn't discolored or stained a bit. It is fantastic and I highly recommend it. Worth every penny!!!!😁👍" —Jon, a carpenter & more

    Price: $9.99+ (originally $19.99, available in seven colors)

    10. 42% off a pair of Beats wireless on-ear headphones featuring the powerful Apple W1 chip, 40 hours of battery life, and super speedy charging — just five minutes of charging is enough for 30 minutes of playback, so you'll never have to finish a workout without music again! Not to mention they're comfy and stylish too.

    Promising review: "The Beats Solo Pro3 headphones are an absolute game-changer! The sound quality is unparalleled, delivering crisp highs and deep, rich bass. The sleek design and comfortable fit make them perfect for long listening sessions. The active noise cancellation works like magic, immersing you in your music or calls without any disruptions. With a long battery life and intuitive controls, these headphones are a top-notch choice for music enthusiasts. Worth every penny!" —Lailani Washington

    Price: $114.99 (originally $199.95, available in four colors and two styles)

    11. 31% off Bubba's Rowdy Friends carpet cleaner tons of reviewers swear by as their holy grail for cleaning pet accidents and other messes. TL;DR: works like a charm and has no icky chemical smell.

    Promising review: "I have 2 small dogs who completely forgot how to use pee pads when we moved into a house with carpet. They always wanted to pee on the carpet in our bedroom. I got a carpet shampooer and tried every name brand pet urine shampoo that swore it would get rid of the smell. All of them seemed to have a chemical smell to them. It overpowered the urine smell and as soon as it was dry, all you could smell was urine AGAIN! I had almost given up, then I found this! I googled “best carpet shampoo for pet urine”. This was what popped up. All the reviews were great, but I’ve been fooled by reviews before. I figured it couldn’t hurt to try, so I bought the smaller bottle. No chemical smell at all and it GOT RID OF THE URINE SMELL! It’s been a week since I used it and my bedroom still doesn’t smell like urine! This stuff is a life saver! I will definitely be buying again!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $23.99 (originally $34.99)

    12. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper that can do all sorts of wonders for your skincare routine, like reduce puffiness and fine lines, ease muscle tension, and help make sure your serums and moisturizers are fully absorbed into the skin. All it takes is a few highly relaxing minutes of rolling and scraping a day!

    Hand holding a rose quartz facial roller above a pink envelope with &quot;KATE EVE&quot; branding
    Promising review: "I have been using facial roller and guasha for a week. I use the roller to apply face serums in the morning and at night, and the guasha to scrape my skin during the day. Today I suddenly noticed that the fine line under my eyes are almost gone. I can’t believe it actually works! I kept looking in the mirror and even asked my husband, and he was surprised too! I really LOVE these tools! This is so worth it! On the side note, the package is also very pretty and fancy! I LOVE the pink color so much! I will buy this for my friends since they are such lovely and beautiful gifts!" —Kathy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $38)

    13. 42% off a Garmin Vivoactive 4 for a smartwatch focused first and foremost on fitness monitoring. It's got over 20 sports modes, including GPS tracking, and lots of helpful metrics (like pulse ox, respiration, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration, and more) *plus* the ability to stream your playlists, pay with a digital wallet, and set up safety and tracking alerts!

    Promising review: "This smartwatch does everything I need. Along with the free phone app, it generates an enormous amount of interesting data about my walking, cycling, sleeping and other activities. It's nice to see the maps of where I've gone, although using the GPS features significantly reduces the battery life. The customizable watch faces are attractive and provide useful information. This watch has so many features that it took me quite some time to explore many of them." —short guy

    Price: $189.99 (originally $329.99, available in two sizes and five colors)

    14. 34% off a Julep cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick if you want highly pigmented eye makeup that goes on smoothly, blends superbly, and sets perfectly — and is also waterproof, crease-proof, and super hydrating with vitamin C and E. Sign me up!

    Promising review: "Okay. Okay. Listen, I have oily eyelids. Nothing stays on them, and I hate it. I avoid eyeshadow, especially sticks and creamy formulas. All eyeliners and mascaras smudge on me no matter what I do.

    Enter this eyeshadow stick. This stuff is perfection. I got Stone. It’s a beautiful matte color. (Almost purple taupe. ) It applies SO creamy and smooth. The blend/smudge side is great. And when this stuff sets, it sets. It blew my mind!

    Usually creamy= crease city. I prepared myself for the worst, and I loved being wrong. I want to buy all the colors. If you’re on the fence, buy it. It’s worth every single penny." —RayRay

    Price: $10.64+ (originally $16, available in 51 shades)

    15. 40% off a portable iWatch charger since you just clip this to your keychain or backpack and voila, you have the perfect little magnetic charging port to power up your Apple Watch on the go. From 0 to 100 in just three hours!

    Reviewer holding the charger attached to their keyring with rose gold apple watch charging on it
    Promising review: "I travel. A lot. I'm also that guy... the one that has multiple chargers for all the tech devices in my and my friends lives. Recently I've not had a spare moment to charge my watch because I was on the move for 36 hours straight and it died. Pulled this little guy out and set my dead watch aside for an hour. Came back and it was good to go! Small enough to pack away, easy to take with you, even easier to use in a pinch.

    You probably think you don't need something silly like this, but that one time you do, you'll be so happy you have it!" —The Parrothead

    Price: $11.99+ (originally $19.99, available in seven colors) — clip the "40% off" coupon on product page for this price

    16. Up to 32% off an LG QLED Smart Fire TV if you want to watch all your favorite actors and athletes in ultra high-def. Reviewers rave about how impressive the picture quality is and say it's super easy to set up and navigate, too.

    Smart TV displaying &#x27;Leverage: Redemption&#x27; ad on a user interface, with remote on table in a living room setting
    Promising review: "This replaced an older LG flat screen TV. It works fantastic with Alexa. The picture quality really surprised me the most. It is VERY high def, you really notice actors' makeup and stuff. I guess there is a setting you can use to make that less harsh but it really is kind of fascinating. At any rate, A+ from me as far as TVs go." —Maryann S

    Price: $339.99+ (originally $499.99+, available in four sizes from 50"–75")

    17. 36% off a pair of polarized sunglasses with a retro-chic polygon shape that's sure to trick everyone into thinking you're wearing designer shades — but they'll never guess how little you paid for 'em. 😎

    Reviewer wearing the gold-framed sunglasses
    Promising review: "Always a 5-star product. I'm a repeat customer. I really like Sojos sunglasses because they are sturdy, fashionable, cool, well-made, and great quality. I get a lot of compliments every time I wear them. The mirror ones are my favorite. Good sun protection. I'll keep buying more for sure." —princesita

    Price: $15.99 (originally $24.99, available in 14 colors)

    18. 24% off a sleek black bamboo bath tray for anyone who loves a relaxing soak in the tub. Now you can really ~treat yoself~ and unwind with a glass of wine, your book, perhaps a TV show, and maybe even a candle while you enjoy the bubbles.

    Bath with bubbles while tray holds shampoo, conditioner, brush, washcloth above
    Promising review: "Well made! Sturdy! And it even matches my bathroom perfectly! What a nice, luxurious thing to have on spa day, which is once a week when I hide away with a book, bath bomb, and this tray full of pampering items within handy reach! Every mom needs one! I also think this would make a wonderful gift. I intend to do that for mother's day for my daughter inlaws, with a gift bag of bath bombs, candles, gift card for bookstore, box of candy, and loofah sponges, along with this tray! 🥰" —KikiBird

    Price: $31.97 (originally $42, also available in nine other styles)

    19. Up to 48% off a set of luxurious microfiber sheets since they're super soft but also highly breathable, meaning they wick away moisture so you don't have to wake up covered in a puddle of sweat. Oh, and did I mention — they don't wrinkle, either!

    Each set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

    Promising review: "I got the queen pink salmon set, and like what most are saying, the color does not match the picture… what you receive is probably closer to a terracotta than a pink salmon. BUT, these sheets… are probably the most comfortable, buttery soft sheets I have ever bought ! I paired it with my olive green comforter , and the color combo is, chefs kiss 🤌🏽. So if you want to sleep really good at night , go ahead and place that order. If you’re really specific on color, keep in mind the color is not going to be exact. But tbh I love the sheets so much I’m going to change up my curtains to match them since my current curtains don’t go well with the color. It’s really worth that much of a hassle lol." —Bri

    Price: $27.16+ (originally $43.99+, available in sizes twin–split king and 11 colors)

    20. 31% off 2nd Gen AirPods, which are certainly mighty! Notable features include high quality sound, audio sharing, and over 24 hours of listening time with the charging case.

    Promising review: "I've been using the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation for over a year now, and they've been fantastic. Setting them up with my Apple devices was super easy, and they connect automatically every time I use them.

    The sound quality is great for everyday listening, and they're comfortable to wear for long periods. I've been impressed with how well they've held up over time, both in terms of build quality and battery life. The charging case is handy and keeps them powered up when I'm on the move.

    Even though they don't have all the fancy features like noise cancellation, they still deliver a solid wireless experience. Plus, they work seamlessly with Siri for hands-free control.

    Overall, if you're looking for reliable wireless earbuds that are easy to use and offer good sound quality, the AirPods 2nd Generation are a solid choice." —Imran Slam

    Price: $89 (originally $129)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.