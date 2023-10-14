BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    31 Things That’ll Keep Your Kid Occupied On The Weekends

    Whether your child loves a quiet craft moment or prefers an active activity that lets them move around, we've got you covered.

    Ciera Velarde
    by Ciera Velarde

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safety scissors that's full of puzzles, mazes, and lots of other hands-on activities that'll capture their attention and inspire some creativity at the same time. In fact, if you need something to keep your kid busy while you cook dinner, set them up at the dining table with this and you won't hear a peep out of them until mealtime!

    A pair of yellow scissors and an activity pad
    Reviewer's child practicing cutting a watermelon graphic from the activity pad using the yellow scissors
    Promising review: "Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day. Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." —Mom of 7

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    2. A pack of Crayola Globbles for the littles with *lots* of extra energy to burn off. Let them embrace their chaotic side and hurl these sticky blobs on the wall or the ceiling. They'll be absolutely delighted to see them stick, and you'll be delighted that they don't leave behind any sticky residue!

    Reviewer holding six squishy balls in different rainbow colors in their hand
    reviewer throwing them all the wall where they stick
    Watch this mom explain why Globbles are her "new favorite thing ever" on TikTok.

    Promising review: "My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok. I got them as a stocking stuffer thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time laying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling, and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us." —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $8.45

    3. A color-your-own-castle playhouse in case a rainy Sunday traps your children inside. Instead of being tempted to say "I'm bored" for the 100th time, they'll have so much fun coloring in their little palace exactly as they want to.

    Promising review: "My girls (2, 5) have spent hours and hours playing pretend in this castle. They work on decorating it gradually, but often stop to just play. Easy to set up. Great price." —ElaFree

    Get a haunted house design from Amazon for $39.99 (more designs available here).

    4. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game — you hide this fake rainbow-colored poo in the house and it'll say "yoo-hoo" and give other funny clues about where it's hiding. Any kid who delights in potty humor will get a kick out of this one.

    John Mihaly / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it. (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    5. The Adventure Challenge: Family Edition, which is a book featuring a huge array of adventures you and your family can go on together. All you have to do is scratch off a box to reveal the surprise activity the book is prompting you to do. Once you're done with your adventure, you'll write a blurb and add in a photo to commemorate your time.

    blue book with the words &quot;the adventure challenge family edition&quot; on it
    The Adventure Challenge

    This could turn into a great weekend tradition for your family! Instead of doing the same ole thing every weekend (aka watching Netflix or playing video games), your kiddos will have fun as they try something new with the whole family. Just think of all the memories you're about to make!

    Promising review: "This book has made me feel like a kid again, and all while my kids were having a blast. One adventure is Fruit Ninja with a bat. We substituted fruit with eggs and it was a messy fun-filled adventure. Used a slow-motion video and we watched it happen all over again. Each adventure is different and loads of fun." —Wesley

    Get it from The Adventure Challenge: Family Edition for $49.99 (or $107.99 when you bundle with an instant camera).

    6. A machine-washable coloring tablecloth to keep your kids busy while you're making Sunday dinner. Hopefully the days of them asking "Is dinner ready yet?!" a million times are now over!

    The Coloring Table

    When it's all filled in, put it in the washing machine, and all the colors will disappear. And now your kids can start from scratch!

    The Coloring Table is a small business based in San Antonio, Texas, that creates colorable, washable, reusable fabric tablecloths.

    Promising review: "The kiddos love it, and even the adults started coloring. Fun, fun, fun. Will see how it washes up, but so far very nice product!" —jatandra

    Get it from The Coloring Table on Etsy for $29.99+ (available in three sizes).

    7. A Dyson toy vacuum if your kid loves watching you clean and wants to help out with the chores. It is battery operated and actually has enough suction to pick up small items like paper, which will make them feel like they have a real vacuum in their tiny hands!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Our son is addicted to our vacuum. So much so that he makes a mess just so he can watch the vacuum clean it up. Thank the heavens for this little vacuum. It looks just like our Dyson and is the perfect size for our little man (18 months now, 15 months when we bought it). It fits his hand perfectly, makes noise, and actually vacuums fine (not very well, but enough to where we have to empty every week or so). Nevertheless, this product is very durable. It has been dropped down our wooden steps more times than I can count with zero issues. Completely satisfied." —Tom W.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.

    8. A DIY puffy sticker kit so your kid can add some custom flair to their notebooks or water bottles. Regular stickers are great, but puffy stickers they can make themselves? Next-level cool.

    Amazon

    The kit includes enough material to make 60 stickers, including a custom puffy sticker maker, a 16-page book with detailed instructions, and a selection of designs that are either pre-colored or that can be colored in.

    Promising review: "These are actually quite cute. The kit comes with everything needed to make the stickers — pre-colored images as well as images to color yourself. It can be a little tricky for little hands to layer everything correctly and get a nice good seal on the edges, but with a little help, little ones can make impressive puffy stickers. The instructions do state to not cut too close to the edge, which was done accidentally, and the sticker came apart — but after that, we made them correctly. I was hoping for a refill kit, but I don't believe one is available." —Annamarie

    Get it from Amazon for $17.96.

    9. A Melissa & Doug loom if your kiddo is more of an old soul and is already expressing interest in making their own blankets, scarves, or purses. Just set this up at the kitchen table and they'll be weaving away all weekend long.

    Amazon

    The loom comes with an oversized wooden needle, craft materials, an illustrated design booklet, and 91 yards of rainbow yarn. Recommended for ages 6+.

    Promising review: "My granddaughter loves it. She is 8-years-old and had no problem watching a YouTube video and getting started. She is on her third project and can do this without any help. I have purchased other looms that where not as user-friendly and are collecting dust. Great loom, would not hesitate to buy it." —lily

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99.

    10. A light-up disc so your kids can still play outside (with parent supervision of course!) even when the sun starts setting at 4:30 p.m. again. Daylight saving time is no match for LED!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "What a great idea! Been a Frisbee fan and player for years, and this is an awesome disc! Flies true and easy to throw, perfect weight and balance, and you can FOR SURE see it at night! We had a blast playing with this! Surprisingly durable, even hit a tree trunk once or twice pretty hard and the light never even flickered. We had half the campground join us throwing this around in the dark! I had the coolest toy at camp!! Great purchase, highly recommend for some fun with friends and kids!" —Ken

    Get it from Amazon for $22.49+ (available in four colors).

    11. A book of 642 tiny things to draw if you have a budding artist in your household and want something that will help them tap into their creative side. Depending on how fast your kid doodles, this book could keep them busy for a very long time.

    cover of 642 tiny things to draw
    Chronicle Books

    Promising review: "I bought this book a year ago and I absolutely love it. I have not filled it out as much as I would like but I get really excited every time I find the time to fill out a square. You do not have to be a very skilled artist to enjoy this book; you can draw at whatever level you are or would like. I like that some of the prompts are explicit objects and others require you to use your imagination and come up with something unique. I also skip through the pages to find a prompt I feel like drawing at the moment. This is a great gift for anyone who enjoys drawing or doodling!" —mowglibear

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95, Bookshop for $9.25, or Barnes & Noble for $9.95.

    12. A mini projector so they can feel like they're at the movie theater without leaving the house. You can even use this outside for an under-the-stars viewing experience.

    Reviewer's picture of their projector showing a movie across their bedroom wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Originally bought this for Halloween hologram decorations but after playing with it, this will be a year-round device in our house. Just plug in a Roku or other streaming stick and you're good to go. The kids love watching movies outside with it. Perfect for neighborhood movie nights. Can't wait to try it with external speakers, but I was really surprised it has built-in audio. Even came with a projector screen!" —Ryan W

    Get it from Amazon for $64.98.

    13. A Slammo game set perfect for kids who need to burn off some extra energy on the weekends. Set this game up in the backyard, let them slam the green ball into the net until they get tired out, and you can enjoy the peace and quiet you have in your empty house.

    group of people standing around a slammo game at the beach
    Amazon

    This set includes the net, a carrying case, and three balls. Slammo is similar to volleyball: You and your partner have three hits to bounce or spike the ball into the net on the ground. Once the ball bounces up, it's the next team's turn. Whoever lets the ball hit the ground loses that round. Get ready for some fierce rivalry once this game gets going!

    Promising review: "This is a well-built game that uses high-quality plastic to hold it in shape. There is a groove along the bottom that prevents the feet from twisting and falling over. The three balls included are also of high quality. Overall, I am extremely impressed with the entire set. Everything feels of the highest quality." —TheProfessor101

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99.

    14. A classic Melissa & Doug ice cream station for any kid with a sweet tooth who also has a big imagination. They'll love stacking the cones high with pretend ice cream and "selling" the cones to their family members.

    Amazon

    The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills.

    Promising review: "My newly turned 3-year-old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom and Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family

    Get it from Amazon for $39.97.

    15. A glow-in-the-dark fort-building kit to keep your little architect busy. They'll have so much fun coming up with new designs for castles or igloos or rockets — the possibilities are endless!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this for my niece who was 4 and she could play this for hours. She put her blanket over it, made flags, turned it into a wand, and a bunch of other versatile ways to play. It’s a great buy if you want to keep the kid busy for hours. It’s a bit challenging at times to get it dissembled but it was super fun for her. Easy to store back in the bag or box." —S. Cheung

    Get it from Amazon for $37.87.

    16. A Disney princess necklace activity set so your little diva can try their hands at designing their very own jewelry. Don't forget about setting up a fashion show afterward so they can show off their creations!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 3-year-old twins loved it, entertained for hours, which is rare and so worth $7. Perfect for teaching coordination, color patterns, and encourages creativity. The necklaces are a soft, stretchy material with a safe breakaway clasp but that also stays on well. I wore a necklace for hours around the house and didn't fall off. The beads are cute and a good variety of colors. Overall great project, loads of fun for toddlers." —Lyss

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    17. A TikTok-famous pick 'n' peel stone — it's a super-effective way to redirect kids who struggle with nervous habits like nail biting or skin picking. Now they can pick and poke the paint off the textured side of the rock and peel the paint off the smooth side.

    A model using a tiny hook to pick blue paint out of a lava rock with tiny holes
    Pick 'N Peel Stones / Etsy

    Pick 'N Peel Stones is a Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in pickable painted lava rocks. Owner and creator Renee Benn designed this clever fidget toy to "calm your anxious mind." 

    Promising review: "I love my stones! I think it's a great idea and as someone who struggles with skin picking I have found these really helpful. I will definitely be buying some of the refill paint so that I can keep using them." —Etsy reviewer

    Get it from Pick 'N Peel Stones on Etsy for $29.99.

    18. An affordable drone your kids have probably already been begging you to buy for months. You're about to be their favorite person in the world when this arrives at your doorstep!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My son LOVES this drone. It is easy to use, flies beautifully, can be used indoors or outdoors, and has a pretty long battery life (…for a drone. Be advised that most drones will only fly for about 7-14 minutes on one battery. This drone gets a good 12-14 minutes, easily). Most drones are pretty fragile and of course, this one is no exception, but it is definitely built to take a little more of a beating. The lights are a fun bonus and make knowing which direction the drone is facing foolproof. This is a great beginner drone or the perfect drone for someone (like my son) who just wants to fly without the fancy apps or cameras." —Angela

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in two styles).

    19. A sensory swing that's not only super fun to play in, but is also a great way to help kids develop better balance and motor skills. It also has a special spring at the top that'll let your little one bounce up and down...how fun!

    Rest Nests

    Tamar Rozman created these useful hammocks for her small business as a way to give parents "an extra pair of hands" both for entertaining older kids and for safely holding babies. The shop has baby hammocks that'll safely snuggle your baby and provide the necessary muscle support in early infanthood. The larger versions are designed for creative play with older kiddos. All products are made from soft, organic materials.

    Promising review: "My kids love it! This swing is the best! It is very well made and so much fun! It is a stretchy fabric but strong. The stretchy fabric makes it fun for the kids to swing as well as bounce and get really creative with movement. My kids wake up to swing and want to swing before bed even now a month after installing it! It's the best! Such a great buy, worth the money! I highly recommend it. My kids are about 40 (5-year-old) and 55 (8-year-old) pounds and I can confirm it's great for that weight range." —Lauren Cardenas

    Get it from Rest Nests on Etsy for $98.60 (available in 11 colors).

    20. Or this rainbow-colored saucer swing you can hang indoors or outdoors — this is almost guaranteed to become their favorite little hangout whether they're lying on it to read or spinning their little hearts out.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "So first off my kids LOVE this swing! It has been one of the greatest purchases I have purchased so far for their playroom!!! We use it inside to keep them busy on rainy days or when they need to get their energy out! I give the swing itself 5 stars for sure!!!!" —Samantha Brooke Main

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes).

    21. A 12-pack of sustainable all-natural pure beeswax crayons that are so indestructible, they literally offer a money-back guarantee if they (somehow) happen to break. No more snapping through a pack of crayons in 10 minutes flat!

    An open box of large, multi-colored crayons with some spread in a circle on a table
    Amazon

    The large circumference of the crayon is great to help little hands grip onto them!

    Promising review: "So I bought these worried about my 2-year-old potentially eating a crayon and having that toxic kind of stuff in her system. But, I really should have been more worried about my dogs eating crayons, which so far they've snagged one and a half of these babies with no health problems for them after, so I'd say that's a major win. What's also fantastic about these crayons is that they are the perfect size for little hands. My daughter just loves to color with them and they color as smooth as Crayola and they're not all plastic and waxy like the crayons you get at the dollar store. So I'd definitely recommend these to anyone with a toddler, just watch for sneaky dogs. They'll gobble them up." —Cassandra S.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.95.

    22. A snack spinner to turn snack time into a fun game. If you're having trouble getting them to sit still long enough to eat some Goldfish, place this in front of them and they'll be instantly entranced by the spinning snack compartments.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these before they were on Amazon. I’m obsessed. My kids think it’s a game, and they’re so intent on eating all the food inside. Even my picky eater. As a mom who absolutely hates to hand wash things, I’m so grateful that a) the entire thing comes apart for washing and b) it’s completely dishwasher safe. This thing is awesome. One of a kind. I own five right now. Will probably be getting more in the future for when the baby is old enough to snack independently." —Jordan Christman

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in six colors and two sizes).

    23. A round rainbow puzzle if you have a puzzle-obsessed kid and they're looking for a unique, challenging puzzle to put together. Nothing beats the quiet contemplation of working on a puzzle...except maybe the sweet feeling of satisfaction your kid will have when they finally complete it!

    A reviewer image of the completed puzzle. The circle has a fan of different colors with a black center
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Beautiful puzzle, very high quality, fun to put together. Not too hard for kids. Our 9-year-olds put it together and loved it!" —Christine Rommereim

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    24. A set of handcrafted, nontoxic constellation blocks so they can learn all about the stars and constellations while they play and build towers. Once the sun goes down, they'll love rattling off everything they learned and pointing at their favorite constellations when you head outside.

    Side-by-side views of a set of wooden blocks that show different versions of constellations and their locations in the sky
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My granddaughter loves to stack them and knock the tower down. They are sturdy enough to make a tall tower and durable enough to withstand many tumbles. The constellations are an added plus!! We can now search the night sky for them." —Ana M.

    Get it from Amazon for $27.

    25. A Cup Noodles Yahtzee to add a cheeky twist to a classic game. This one's perfect for family game night on Saturdays!

    cup noodls yahtzee game with score card in the front
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Yahtzee is my favorite game and so when these collectors items come out with different themes, I usually cannot resist the buy, warranted or not. I love Cup Noodles by design so I had to snatch this up. I love the cute symbols they use on the dice, the cup is nice and sturdy. I just wish they would have included a lid, like in other collections so this could travel with me. Yahtzee is so easy to learn, great for downtimes with family, friends, or even strangers." —Chasing Rabbits

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    26. A two-sided, A-frame art easel so your kiddo can partake in whatever artistic medium they please. This has a chalkboard, magnetic dry-erase board, and a paper feeder if they prefer painting. We think this will be something they use for years and years to come!

    Split image of two children playing with turquoise dry erase and chalk board
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very nicely made product! Took 45 minutes to built but well worth the minutes and looks awesome too. Excited using it with my kid and being able to multitask all in one area with the chalkboard, white board and painting being optimal without the layout mess. Love that it has the built in clips to dry the painting also the storage area and the shelf to place extra paints. Really recommend for a long durable product to use and/or gift." —beauty4life

    Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in six colors). 

    27. A three-wheeled micro scooter that'll give your toddler more stability as they ride than the two-wheeled scooters do. Perfect for the weekends when the sun is shining and you want to get out and enjoy it!

    A child model riding a three-wheel scooter outdoors while wearing a helmet
    Amazon

    This has an adjustable handlebar so the scooter will grow with your kid.

    Promising review: "Best scooter ever! It’s an easy assembly. It’s a smooth ride and the perfect size for a 2-year-old. Spend more money and go with the deluxe model especially if your child is only 2. I brought this to the park today and two more of my mommy friends went home and bought their kids these today too! They come in the most beautiful colors. Kids are not really taught how to use these, they seem to just get on them and go! It was amazing to see my 2-year-old-take off like a champ!" —Tex_spaceman 12

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in seven colors).

    28. A 24-piece Melissa & Doug pet vet playset if you've noticed your toddler has a serious soft spot for animals and you want to encourage that empathy by letting them pretend to care for furry creatures. This set includes vet essentials like a toy stethoscope, a scope, tweezers, and a cone of shame, naturally.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 2-and-a-half-year-old has not stopped playing with this since Christmas morning, definitely a favorite gift. I love the bag for all the storage of small parts! This toy teaches curiosity, compassion, fine motor skills and so much more. I love Melissa & Doug toys and this one does not disappoint. My child is now playing doctor and caring for her animals (and dolls, and everyone else) and asking really great questions as a result. You won't be disappointed in this purchase!" —Kayla Phillips

    Get it from Amazon for $26.59.

    29. A 10-pack of Play-Doh because a classic is a classic for a reason! Watching your kid build structures with all the different colors will bring back some serious memories for you — plus: It'll entertain them long enough that you could maybe check some things off your to-do list!

    Ten different color containers of Play-Doh stacked in a pyramid
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Colorful, nontoxic Play-Doh has been great for my son who has many allergies including skin allergies. He has had no problem with these. This keeps him occupied for quite some time, often when I am cooking or cleaning. I played with this as a child myself and have fond memories of it." —Brandy P.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    30. A three-string Loog Mini acoustic guitar — it comes with flashcards of chord diagrams and access to the Loog guitar app so they can actually start learning how to play at a young age. Look at that little rock star in the making!!

    Child model playing a red, three-string guitar with note codes scattered about
    Loog

    Promising review: "My daughter and I are learning how to play the guitar together. Even if we don't become rock stars the quality time we are spending together is all the justification I needed to make the purchase. The strings are perfect for her little fingers." —JSpriggins

    Get it from Amazon for $94.99+ (available in four colors).

    31. This simple magnetic maze game that not only will help with fine motor skills, but it will also make your kid focus hard on moving the ball along. Which means finally you get some peace and quiet!

    A toy that has kids move magnetic marbles through a maze with a stylus
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Happy with this purchase. It is well constructed. The balls and several internal pieces are metal (react to the magnet) and it’s all sealed up so nothing can get lost (yeah!). The string is long enough for me (adult hands) to manipulate everything so my kiddo should be just fine. Also, saw a comment about the board not having a goal — first, yes it does: get the balls into the matching slots. Second, I doubt my toddler, preschooler, will care. Overall a good buy and perfect for any diaper/busy bag." —sally

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.