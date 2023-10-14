31 Things That’ll Keep Your Kid Occupied On The Weekends

Popular products from this list
A Slammo game set perfect for kids who need to burn off some extra energy on the weekends. Set this game up in the backyard, let them slam the green ball into the net until they get tired out, and you can enjoy the peace and quiet you have in your empty house.
A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game — you hide this fake rainbow-colored poo in the house and it'll say "yoo-hoo" and give other funny clues about where it's hiding. Any kid who delights in potty humor will get a kick out of this one.
A book of 642 tiny things to draw if you have a budding artist in your household and want something that will help them tap into their creative side. Depending on how fast your kid doodles, this book could keep them busy for a very long time.
1. A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safety scissors that's full of puzzles, mazes, and lots of other hands-on activities that'll capture their attention and inspire some creativity at the same time. In fact, if you need something to keep your kid busy while you cook dinner, set them up at the dining table with this and you won't hear a peep out of them until mealtime!
Promising review: "Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day. Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." —Mom of 7
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A pack of Crayola Globbles for the littles with *lots* of extra energy to burn off. Let them embrace their chaotic side and hurl these sticky blobs on the wall or the ceiling. They'll be absolutely delighted to see them stick, and you'll be delighted that they don't leave behind any sticky residue!
Watch this mom explain why Globbles are her "new favorite thing ever" on TikTok.
Promising review: "My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok. I got them as a stocking stuffer thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time laying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling, and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $8.45.