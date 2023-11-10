Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    A Creepy TikTok Trend, Harry Styles's Buzzcut, And More Things The Internet Is Talking About

    This is going to give me nightmares.

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    a colorful graphic with text chronically online from buzzfeed daily
    Kathy Hoang / BuzzFeed

    Want more? Sign up for the newsletter here to be the first to see the internet's hottest topics, from the Twitter main character of the week to viral TikTok trends to an explainer on what "IJBOL" means.

    Scaredy-cats, look away. A popular TikTok trend is giving everyone the heebie jeebies as people attempt "uncanny valley" makeup.

    @yodelinghaley

    I feel so unserious bc i flopped at the makeup 😭😭 dc @Emilia Barth

    ♬ Brutus (Instrumental) - The Buttress

    It's all about looking almost human, but not quite. Kind of hope this trend dies soon, tbh!!!

    In less creepy news, Twitter is not really handling the fact that Harry Styles shaved his head very well.

    Twitter: @hrrymyfriend

    Safe to say fans were a bit devastated and even throwing out theories as to why...particularly because his ex Taylor Swift just released a song allegedly about him.

    Twitter: @ally_sheehan

    And speaking of celebs-turned-memes, a classmate of Lady Gaga's has spoken out about how "annoying" the singer was at NYU, and the internet is loving it.

    Twitter: @dollopgaga

    I mean, it's Gaga! Can you blame her?

    Twitter: @monzterstan

    Finally, I have to share this viral video from creator @em_august that *perfectly* captures how it feels now that it gets dark before 5 p.m. every day.

    @em_august

    Me when it starts getting dark at 5pm. Due to daylight savings time ending, I now have dysentery

    ♬ MONACO - Bad Bunny
    Yup, it's definitely dysentery.

    And now, the part where we share things from around the internet that might just make you smile.

    a colorful graphic with text just nice things
    Kathy Hoang / BuzzFeed

    Get ready: Because the actors strike is over!

    Twitter: @Goldxn_Violin

    Subscribe: To being "dilulu."

    Twitter: @aprilrosiekay

    Wrap: Up your Spotify before it's too late.

    Twitter: @raspberhrriies

    This: Is *my* Thanksgiving feast.

    That's all for this week! Make sure to sign up for our internet newsletter to see more juicy content like this. Happy scrolling!