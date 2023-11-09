Skip To Content
Lady Gaga's Former Classmate's Comments About Her Being Annoying Are Going Viral, And Now It's A Meme

Sometimes, the most random comments birth the greatest memes, and this is one of those times.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Lady Gaga went to college at NYU in the mid-'00s.

Lady Gaga onstage
Jason Squires / WireImage / Getty Images

Legend has it that some of her former classmates set up this Facebook group, saying she would never be famous.

Twitter: @ThatEricAlper

Now, we're hearing from a former classmate about what she was actually like in college.

Lady Gaga onstage
Jason Squires / WireImage / Getty Images

Former Bachelor contestant Carly Waddell gave the lowdown on Gaga's academic days on the Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick podcast.

View this video on YouTube
Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick/ youtube.com

"I was not a fan," she started.

Closeup of Carly Waddell
Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick/ youtube.com

"Stephanie (Gaga's real name) used to play the piano during lunch, and she would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs every day. And we were all just trying to eat lunch."

Side-by-side of Carly Waddell and Jason Tartick
Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick/ youtube.com

"It was break time, and we were all forced to listen to her. And yes, was she good? Of course! She was great, but I just wanted to eat my sandwich. And so I used to eat in the hallway because she was driving me crazy," she finished.

Side-by-side of Carly Waddell and Jason Tartick
Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick/ youtube.com

Well, this whole *wanting to eat a sandwich while Lady Gaga belted on a piano* thing has since gone viral.

Side-by-side of Carly Waddell and Jason Tartick
Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick/ youtube.com

And now we have the "NYU students trying to eat their sandwiches at lunch" meme:

HBO/ Twitter: @groupiexcx

Here are some of my favorite ones:

Twitter: @dawsons_creek12

NBC/ Twitter: @yannhatchuel

New Line Cinema/ Twitter: @now_pictured

A24/ Twitter: @SkyAintSorry

CBS/ Twitter: @kissesofgaga

Twitter: @monzterstan

Bravo/ Twitter: @erfaanarif

Max/ Twitter: @chaos_angelx

Twitter: @lanasgerm

AOL/ Twitter: @DirtyPillowSlip

Twitter: @joeymonda

Twitter: @jacobpetkovic

Martin Philbey/Redferns/Getty Images/ Twitter: @paolopnd

@britneyspears/ Twitter: @gguccichris

@kathygriffin/ tiktok.com Twitter: @samgoldenberg

Sony Pictures/ Twitter: @venusions

Fox/ Twitter: @ayyhocam

Twitter: @gagavoodo2

Martin Philbey/Redferns/Getty Images/  tiktok.com Twitter: @kyslandd

NBC/ Twitter: @ayyhocam

Twitter: @Kristian_RR