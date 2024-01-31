Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People On Twitter Revealed They're Definitely Not Okay, Plus More Things Happening Online

    Elmo regrets his decision (probably).

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    a colorful graphic with text chronically online from buzzfeed daily
    Kathy Hoang / BuzzFeed Daily

    Want more? Sign up for the newsletter here to be the first to see the internet's hottest topics, from the Twitter main character of the week to viral TikTok sounds to breakdowns of the latest trending memes.

    Let's dive in! The official Sesame Street Twitter accounts got quite the attention this week, first when Big Bird spent a few days shrunk down in size and people had little jokes to make about the situation.

    Twitter: @Keefler_Elf

    SOMEBODY CALL IN THE NEWS VANS!!!

    Twitter: @MattBellassai

    But the real drama started when Elmo asked Twitter how they were feeling and, well, people were *really* honest. And it turns out, no one is doing very well at all.

    Twitter: @Seamus_Malek

    Twitter: @JBfromDC89

    Seriously, RIP Elmo's social media manager because these replies are depressing as hell.

    Twitter: @sleep2dream

    In TikTok news, a now-deleted clip from @coporatenatalie's podcast debating whether a Gen Z employee should be in trouble for skipping an 8 a.m. meeting in favor of a workout class went super viral.

    a woman looks down as she speaks into a microphone with headphones on
    @demotedpodcast / Via tiktok.com

    But the saga really gained steam when @trekfit stitched it, responding to Natalie as if he were the employee mentioned in her video.

    @trek.fit / Via tiktok.com

    The video soon gained over 30 million views, with supportive comments on his side.

    &quot;nah I&#x27;m with natalie on this one king&quot;
    @trek.fit / Via tiktok.com

    But wait — the plot thickens! It turns out, his entire video was a skit. He doesn't know Natalie, and he most certainly was not the employee mentioned.

    @trekfit

    Follow up to @Alexandre Evidente . Want to clear things up. Skits are a type of content I make to deliver a message that comes from within- I will make it clearer next time. #corporatelife #gymrat #worklifebalance

    ♬ original sound - Alexandre Evidente
    I guess regardless of the truth, it definitely revealed the sharp divide between Gen Z and millennial work habits.

    Lastly, a feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion spread to Twitter after Nicki released a supposed diss track and ranted online about Megan.

    Twitter: @NICKIMINAJ
    Yikes.

    The internet definitely seems to have sided with Megan, though, breaking out the jokes about Nicki's tirade, song, and obvious vendetta against Megan.

    Twitter: @fuckbillienem

    Twitter: @ldrarmpit

    Twitter: @jjasshole

    Let's move on to something a little lighter, shall we? We rounded up some wholesome content from around the internet, just for you.

    a colorful graphic with text just nice things
    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    Your: Ride is here, queen.

    Twitter: @rebtool

    Need: Only two things in life for pure happiness.

    Twitter: @iiLayEggs

    Cozy: On up with your friends.

    Twitter: @Slime0sama

    Watch: Cats just being (dumb) cats.

    That's all for today! Sign up for the Chronically Online newsletter and never miss the latest online drama. Bye!