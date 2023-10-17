Pete Davidson Accidentally Created The Ultimate "Swiftie" Meme And More Internet Trends From This Week
Me (not so patiently) waiting for "1989 (Taylor's Version)."
Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome to Chronically Online, where we're diving into the latest memes, TikTok trends, and more that are buzzing around in your phone.
Let's dive in! Taylor Swift made an appearance (in more ways than one) on this weekend's SNL and it's taken the meme world by storm. Pete Davidson, dressed as a Taylor fan, embodied anyone who has "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" on repeat. The memes are totally relatable, from hogging the aux at the party to dressing up for the Eras Tour movie.
me at any party that doesn’t play multiple taylor swift songs pic.twitter.com/tVqm0EdRk2— grace⸆⸉🌙🪐 (@cowboylikegd) October 15, 2023
“1 ticket please”— paris rae (@parisrae13) October 15, 2023
“ok for what movie?”
me: pic.twitter.com/Nm4MpP87ue
Someone who's probably *not* enjoying being memed? The guy who made a comment about bikinis and rued the day. Twitter responded by making jokes about what to wear while on vacation and they definitely didn't hold back.
Me on my next vacation https://t.co/q6X7lNl55R pic.twitter.com/aRjwJdTctq— Musakisi (@__sugarvenom) October 16, 2023
omw to drink 5 strawberry daiquiris @ the beach 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/guSqzqIYgK pic.twitter.com/eSSaBvvOul— ༺♡︎༻ (@eisenkaefig) October 16, 2023
Meanwhile on TikTok, there's a silly little trend popping up where people pretend to die in funny ways. They're iconic deaths, like inside of a closet so their body tumbles out à la a mystery movie or swiveling around in a chair so you still look alive...at first. I mean, 'tis the season for spooks, right?
@roguemdf
Loot? Nah, dramatic music change. #roguemdf #dnd #videogames #rpg #gymnerd♬ Rapp Snitch Knishes (Live Instrumental) - OMA
@unfriendly_neighbour
favourite jumpscare #minecraft #lanadelrey♬ Rapp Snitch Knishes (Live Instrumental) - OMA
Lastly, a tweet from 2021 about spoiling a man with new 'fits is getting the 2023 meme treatment as people speculate on who the man could be. And based on the ~ old timey ~ looks, the only viable options are either Tony Soprano or Manny Delgado.
She laid up with Tony Soprano https://t.co/OansQimji7— . (@Notdojaaa) October 14, 2023
She's dating Manny Delgado https://t.co/RtlDezuw3L— Marshallah Mathers (@QueenMwasere) October 15, 2023
Enjoy: The video that made me wish I were a little baking frog.
@indiarosecrawford
Frog makes a strawberry pie for Toad ❤️🥧✨ Extended Version! ✨ #knittedfrog #frogandtoad #cottagecore♬ Sh-Boom - Crew Cuts
Hire: A psychic as good as Millie Bobby Brown's.
Millie Bobby Brown reveals to Glamour that she credits her feminist awakening to a visit to a psychic, who informed her that she was, in fact, a feminist. pic.twitter.com/4YXXnQseul— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2023
Learn: How *not* to respond to a nude.
never sending a white boy a picture of my ass ever again pic.twitter.com/n0tpsSoRv7— ㅤ (@illegalc1v) October 10, 2023
Mentally: be here.
@livvvyyyyyyybaby
pov i make you coffee in the mountains #coffee #backpacking #bc♬ original sound - liv laugh luv