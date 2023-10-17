    Pete Davidson Accidentally Created The Ultimate "Swiftie" Meme And More Internet Trends From This Week

    Me (not so patiently) waiting for "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome to Chronically Online, where we're diving into the latest memes, TikTok trends, and more that are buzzing around in your phone.

    Let's dive in! Taylor Swift made an appearance (in more ways than one) on this weekend's SNL and it's taken the meme world by storm. Pete Davidson, dressed as a Taylor fan, embodied anyone who has "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" on repeat. The memes are totally relatable, from hogging the aux at the party to dressing up for the Eras Tour movie.

    Twitter: @cowboylikegd

    Twitter: @parisrae13

    Someone who's probably *not* enjoying being memed? The guy who made a comment about bikinis and rued the day. Twitter responded by making jokes about what to wear while on vacation and they definitely didn't hold back.

    Twitter: @__sugarvenom
    Rule number one of the internet: don't mess with women.

    Twitter: @eisenkaefig

    Meanwhile on TikTok, there's a silly little trend popping up where people pretend to die in funny ways. They're iconic deaths, like inside of a closet so their body tumbles out à la a mystery movie or swiveling around in a chair so you still look alive...at first. I mean, 'tis the season for spooks, right?

    Lastly, a tweet from 2021 about spoiling a man with new 'fits is getting the 2023 meme treatment as people speculate on who the man could be. And based on the ~ old timey ~ looks, the only viable options are either Tony Soprano or Manny Delgado.

    Twitter: @Notdojaaa

    Twitter: @QueenMwasere
    Enjoy: The video that made me wish I were a little baking frog.

    @indiarosecrawford

    Frog makes a strawberry pie for Toad ❤️🥧✨ Extended Version! ✨ #knittedfrog #frogandtoad #cottagecore

    ♬ Sh-Boom - Crew Cuts

    Hire: A psychic as good as Millie Bobby Brown's.

    Twitter: @PopBase

    Learn: How *not* to respond to a nude.

    Twitter: @illegalc1v

    Mentally: be here.

