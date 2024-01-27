Skip To Content
    A 2012 Clip Of Grimes Has Resurfaced Into A TikTok Trend — Plus More Internet Things You Missed This Week

    Who is Duffy???

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    a colorful graphic with text chronically online from buzzfeed daily
    BuzzFeed/Kathy Hoang

    Who is Duffy? That's the question at the heart of a viral TikTok sound featuring Grimes talking about her "muse" and "leader of her cult" from 2012.

    Okay, her laugh at the beginning is both awkward and adorable.

    But now people are using the sound to show off *their* obsessions, like unrequited crushes.

    @mommyslommy

    guys hes not even cute either i hate to say

    ♬ suono originale - grimesvidds

    And tyrannical cats.

    Over on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas might have accidentally revealed the newest JoBro girlfriend in a now-deleted story.

    a screenshot of an IG story featuring hands cheersing glasses of champagne
    @priyankachopra / Via Instagram: @priyankachopra

    Now, it might not look like much, but leave it to internet sleuths to figure out exaaaaactly whose hand that is. And it turns out there were more clues all along!

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    @stormibree / Via Instagram: @stormibree

    This one had me fuming...until I realized 🤭.

    @kendallsreads

    Get ready with me while I tell you all my reasons we need to read less faerie smüt this year🥰 I hope these points I make are helpful! Happy reading!✨ IB: @Sara Martinez #bookishhumor #booktokhumor #faerie #faeriesmut #spicybooktok #bookishjokes #booktokjokes #grwmstorytime #storytime #booktokstorytime #acotartok #acotar #booktokfyp #booktok

    ♬ original sound - Kendall | Booktok 📖🏹✨

    And last (but certainly not least), we finally have an explanation for why everyone is putting a bow on *everything* lately. Introducing: the coquette aesthetic.

    And no, nothing is safe from the coquette trend. NOTHING!

    @kennarwood

    #coquette #coquetteaesthetic 🎀🎀 I HAD TO🤌🏻 the aquaphor tub still stands strong 🤝🏻 #aquaphor

    ♬ Henna Timar - ⭐️

    And now, here's a silly little collection of fun things found around the internet.

    a colorful graphic with text just nice things
    BuzzFeed/Kathy Hoang

    Make: The *correct* size of iced coffee.

    Twitter: @nashira_p7

    Watch: The rom-com we didn't know we needed.

    Enjoy: Some fine art.

    Serve: Face in front of your crush.

    That's a wrap on this week! Make sure to sign up for Chronically Online so you don't miss a single meme, trend, or viral moment. Bye!