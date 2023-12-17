Skip To Content
Apparently People Are Either "Rat Or Frog Pretty," Plus More Things The Internet Is Talking About

What ever happened to "normal" compliments?

Chronically Online
by Chronically Online

BuzzFeed Contributor

Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

a colorful graphic with text chronically online from buzzfeed daily
Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

Animal aesthetics aren't anything new, but Twitter recently discovered the "frog and rat pretty" phenomenon, and it's blowing minds.

@capeqt1212

and then we name people we know and figure out which category they belong to #theory #rat

♬ Silver Springs by Fleetwood Mac - Primary Wave
Some people are saying, "WHYYYY?!"

But some people aren't buying it and prefer to break out into their own unique animal form.

Twitter: @miseryadvocate

Meanwhile on TikTok, a viral video about how to spot a millennial vs. a zoomer has me rethinking everything.

I mean, the heart hands, the window cranking, THE JEANS?! I feel old.

And back on Twitter, commuters at least had jokes to entertain themselves while they faced delays thanks to a literal bull on the train tracks.

Twitter: @TGSCraig

But, hey, even if you were late to work, at least the bull got a happy ending!

Twitter: @jeanettehayes

And the internet's "hero of the day" award goes to...this guy, for refusing to give in to a troll's dumb question.

His "why not both" attitude won him praise on TikTok, Twitter, *and* Reddit.

Long live our be-sandaled and ponytailed king!!!

Twitter: @MilkmanNick

Now for a palate cleanser! We rounded up some enjoyable things from around the internet to make you smile.

a colorful graphic with text just nice things
Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

Forget: Hot chocolate — liquid gingerbread is the new hot bev (literally).

@carolinagelen

liquid gingerbread, a hot, comforting drink perfect for winter #gingerbread #liquidgingerbread #cozy #recipe

♬ Ooo baby baby - brown n proud🤎

Upgrade: Your letter to Santa this year.

Reminisce: On this mind-blowing nugget of info.

Twitter: @lukasbattle

Get: Your boyfriend a pocketed shirt...just in case.

Twitter: @paularambles

And that's a wrap! See you all next year for the next edition of Chronically Online — don't forget to subscribe so you can be the first to see 2024's hottest internet trends (and drama). Happy holidays!