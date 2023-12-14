A Bull Caused Chaos On Tracks Near NYC, And The Jokes Are The Best Part
"Steer clear of Newark."
A bull somehow made its way onto the train tracks in Newark, New Jersey.
NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 45 minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY, due to Police activity near Newark Penn Station. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street New York.— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) December 14, 2023
Police activity: pic.twitter.com/XrtIEK5ZGH
Videos of the bovine "wreaking havoc*" on the tracks are going viral.
Good mornin, there is currently a cow wreaking havoc on the NEC in Newark pic.twitter.com/F23Lq1CY6Y— Julian 🚇 🐝 🪩 (@julestrainman) December 14, 2023
The whole thing is incredibly fitting for the New York/New Jersey transit system.
A bull on the loose running on the New Jersey Transit train tracks in Newark has been safely captured https://t.co/7BHsbxbZiY— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 14, 2023
pic.twitter.com/qpO2hiOXiq
As expected, the best part of this whole thing are the jokes.
I sure hope NJ Transit is able to steer its way out of this one. https://t.co/YS1dtaDmAo— Marcus Ismael (@marcus_ismael) December 14, 2023
And here are some of my favorites:
Seems like no one is angrier about the situation than the cow. They had places to be. https://t.co/xROFL53TCD— Heather Dixon (@PunkHD71) December 14, 2023
God forbid a diva have a hobby https://t.co/qljydWfgH7— zaddy long legs (@williamferr94) December 14, 2023
Rather sit next to him than half the passengers https://t.co/3HmgBPG7BF— Ted Kaiser (@Tek13) December 14, 2023
usually NJ Transit be on some bull but today some bull is on NJ Transit https://t.co/ubi9VWRx5y— Saucy Santa-na (@tonybruiseJC) December 14, 2023
Bro just moved out of his rural farming community to try and make it big in the Big Apple https://t.co/lWpaNs9qZ3— Gooby (@G00BYDOOBY) December 14, 2023
I’ve heard of a bull market but this is ridiculous https://t.co/EEb6EgH4eC— Liz a Bayley n NewJeans fan (@freedompimp2012) December 14, 2023
this is so camp https://t.co/zFz2U207dS— Megan Coyne (@megancoyne23) December 14, 2023
“Delays? What a load of bull!”— Ryan W. Mead (@rwmead) December 14, 2023
“No, just one.” https://t.co/r52oRHufXs
Man, the protests against cowgestion pricing are getting out of hand! https://t.co/FtNlG8Isll— A. Philip Railroad || Transit Baron (@PYZC773) December 14, 2023
ah i think i see the problem here https://t.co/oboxtMM4Iz pic.twitter.com/R5cxjcKi36— kymiera.bsky.social (@kylectics) December 14, 2023
Did anyone stop to consider that he might just want to take a train somewhere? https://t.co/qLSESnWuKm— Grace Ott (@gcott151) December 14, 2023
Attention passengers: we are currently being held by dispatchers at Newark Penn due to a bunch of bullshit. https://t.co/4qTOUn96c4— Sean (@SEliasB) December 14, 2023
Some transit authorities are more bullish about public transportation than others. https://t.co/TSGqrsTYJf— Scott Goldberg | Be Kind (@GoldberginMD) December 14, 2023
NJ Transit’s service is terribull. Why can’t the trains keep mooving? https://t.co/vkzZ85eZqf— Craig (@TGSCraig) December 14, 2023
I would be trying to run away from NJ as well. Solidarity to this bull. https://t.co/elzCxLQtiF— Charles Black (@ChuckBlack12) December 14, 2023
looks like a mooving violation https://t.co/Qpg8uQIKYI— Rock Solver (@rocksolveresq) December 14, 2023
Honestly, none of our PR training prepared us for this one. https://t.co/ShvANZIVHq— NJTransit_PR (@NJTRANSIT_PR) December 14, 2023
Travelers in NJ will definitely want to steer clear of this one https://t.co/ag9KwfZbe9— Struck (@TheRealStruck) December 14, 2023
And lastly...
i need to know her story https://t.co/Z3fKxLmGpX— michaleen ultra 💖 (@michaleenultra) December 14, 2023