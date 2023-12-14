Skip To Content
    A Bull Caused Chaos On Tracks Near NYC, And The Jokes Are The Best Part

    "Steer clear of Newark."

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A bull somehow made its way onto the train tracks in Newark, New Jersey.

    Twitter: @NJTRANSIT

    Videos of the bovine "wreaking havoc*" on the tracks are going viral.

    Twitter: @julestrainman
    *By wreaking havoc, I mean pissing off people trying to get to work.

    The whole thing is incredibly fitting for the New York/New Jersey transit system.

    Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

    As expected, the best part of this whole thing are the jokes.

    Twitter: @marcus_ismael

    And here are some of my favorites:

    Twitter: @PunkHD71

    Twitter: @williamferr94

    Twitter: @Tek13

    Twitter: @tonybruiseJC

    Twitter: @G00BYDOOBY

    Twitter: @freedompimp2012

    Twitter: @megancoyne23

    Twitter: @rwmead

    Twitter: @PYZC773

    Twitter: @kylectics

    Twitter: @gcott151

    Twitter: @SEliasB

    Twitter: @GoldberginMD

    Twitter: @TGSCraig

    Twitter: @ChuckBlack12

    Twitter: @rocksolveresq

    Twitter: @NJTRANSIT_PR

    Twitter: @TheRealStruck

    And lastly...

    Twitter: @michaleenultra