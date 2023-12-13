With 2 6v batteries wired in series to an immersion beverage heater, one is able to get water scalding hot quickly. Raw shrimp will only need a few minutes. Adding instant mash to the shrimp water adds some extra flavor. Garlic butter makes everything go better. #terribleideawhattime #shrimp #garlicshrimp #mashedpotatoes #flying #bathroomchef #howtocookproperly #barfly7777 #innovation #privatechef #newidea #hack #Splice