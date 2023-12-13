Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
I need this man on the no fly list, ASAP.
@barfly7777
With 2 6v batteries wired in series to an immersion beverage heater, one is able to get water scalding hot quickly. Raw shrimp will only need a few minutes. Adding instant mash to the shrimp water adds some extra flavor. Garlic butter makes everything go better. #terribleideawhattime #shrimp #garlicshrimp #mashedpotatoes #flying #bathroomchef #howtocookproperly #barfly7777 #innovation #privatechef #newidea #hack #Splice♬ FUCK IT - xryce
Cooking shrimp in a dirty public sink, but I can’t get through TSA with a bottled water??? pic.twitter.com/p45cWJ7Luo— Bri ✨ (@storymodebae) December 8, 2023
@iscabirdd
#ingredientsmum sorry penny ur meals are da bomb 🔥🔥♬ Che La Luna - Louis Prima
@tanamongeaulol
NO NO NO NO♬ original sound - Tana Mongeau
Personally, Belle was not fooling me or anyone. When the Beast changed into a human, I saw that look on her face. That was DISAPPOINTMENT. https://t.co/RV8EKAc9aX— bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ (@hiimbobbi) December 10, 2023
y’all… she was not fw him 😭😭 https://t.co/IRRspTV0GL pic.twitter.com/bWaPiimouO— akos is real tired 🚬🚬 (@EARTH0AKOSUA) December 10, 2023
“Taylor I am taking you to All of Garden” https://t.co/Mwfz1Razuv— paige (@BonerWizard) December 10, 2023
@priscawiska
@benandjerrys is just that good. 😼 #cats #angrycatsounds♬ original sound - Priscilla
@andrelifehack
Now it’s my favourite Christmas decor😎 #andrelifehack #andreiemelianov #lifehack #lifehacks #christmashack♬ оригинальный звук - This is hack
My goal was to save 10k by December. I’m at $12.67— oh ok. (@_itsashleyc_) December 11, 2023