    This Man Cooked A Whole Ass Meal In An Airplane Bathroom, "Ingredient Only" Households, And More Internet Trends

    I need this man on the no fly list, ASAP.

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    a colorful graphic with text chronically online from buzzfeed daily
    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    I'm sorry to start off with something so vile, but it must be discussed. A guy cooked shrimp and mashed potatoes in an airplane bathroom and the internet — and myself — are disgusted.

    @barfly7777

    With 2 6v batteries wired in series to an immersion beverage heater, one is able to get water scalding hot quickly. Raw shrimp will only need a few minutes. Adding instant mash to the shrimp water adds some extra flavor. Garlic butter makes everything go better. #terribleideawhattime #shrimp #garlicshrimp #mashedpotatoes #flying #bathroomchef #howtocookproperly #barfly7777 #innovation #privatechef #newidea #hack #Splice

    ♬ FUCK IT - xryce

    The video made its way to Twitter, where people are simply flabbergasted. I mean, make it make sense!

    Twitter: @storymodebae

    In less gross food news, people who come from "ingredient-only" households are complaining on TikTok and I personally feel seen.

    @iscabirdd

    #ingredientsmum sorry penny ur meals are da bomb 🔥🔥

    ♬ Che La Luna - Louis Prima
    Basically, these are houses full of ingredients — and lots and lots of condiments — but not enough to cook an actual meal.

    I mean, at least you can whip up...whatever this is?

    But someone who probably can't partake in microwave nachos is internet personality Tana Mongeau, whose veneer comically popped off in the middle of a sentence in a now-viral TikTok.

    I DIDN'T KNOW THERE WAS A TINY TOOTH UNDER THERE!!!

    Meanwhile on Twitter, a viral tweet about Beauty and the Beast started a convo about thirsting after the Beast pre-transformation and, uh, it's kind of relatable.

    Twitter: @hiimbobbi

    Someone graciously shared the entire clip, and based on the likes and quote tweets, people feel some type of way about this topic.

    Twitter: @EARTH0AKOSUA

    Now for a palate cleanser! We rounded up some enjoyable things from around the internet to make you smile.

    a colorful graphic with text just nice things
    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    LOL: At people's predictions for where Travis Kelce is taking Taylor Swift for her birthday.

    Twitter: @BonerWizard

    Relate: To this cat and its beloved Ben & Jerry's.

    @priscawiska

    @benandjerrys is just that good. 😼 #cats #angrycatsounds

    ♬ original sound - Priscilla

    Make: Ornaments out of tomato paste. For real.

    Keep: Saving, you'll get there...eventually.

    Twitter: @_itsashleyc_

    That's all for today! I hope you're able to scrub the shrimp video from your memory but, if not, you should probably subscribe to Chronically Online, our internet news newsletter, to be the first to see the latest trending topics. Bye bye!