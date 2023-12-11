Skip To Content
TikTokers Who Lived In An "Ingredient Household" Are Exposing The Things They Eat For Dinner And It's Not Pretty

"Spoonful of peanut butter. Carry it around like a lollipop."

by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

If you don't know what an "ingredient-only" household is, consider yourself elite.

condiments on fridge door
It is a home where people grew up knowing there are tons of random ingredients in their household, but not really enough to make an entire meal...

However, there was always plenty of condiments. And a lot of times it was considered a main ingredient in whatever concoction you could come up with to eat.

kid pouring ketchup on a piece of bread
Those of us who know are bonded for life, and although our plates were sometimes sad, we managed to get by.

sparse fridge
Anyway, the "ingredient-only" community is quite large on TikTok — with millions of people relating. There you will find people sharing exactly what is in their kitchen at the moment:

Like TikTok user @iscabirddrdom whose home has an array of condiments, an assortment of legumes, leftovers no one will eat, shredded cheese, and tons of spices:

And TikToker @dessie.mccormickhome's childhood home features Ritz crackers, saltines, butter, pasta noodles, pretzels, expired cinnamon, and a tub of icing:

TikToker @joyruthhh enjoys a plate of plain tortilla chips with melted shredded cheese on top for dinner in her "ingredient-only" household:

User @megancalcutt whips up some butter, oatmeal, and peanut butter for a little snack in her "ingredient-only" house:

But TikToker @emmmmerrrrrrrs's is more simple, just a spoonful of peanut butter topped with some chocolate chips:

@nobodyyy7777 is a real creative here, making cucumber with mustard, apples with Gatorade drink powder, plain ginger, and parmesan cheese:

In @reganalexxis's home, she eats random canned goods, panko bread crumbs, and white rice:

You'll eat bread and slices of cheese, marshmallow, or croutons if you come to @rjoleach's house:

And at @cecelia450's house you'll find yourself eating frozen blueberries, plain dry tortillas, shredded coconut, or pepperonis:

Phew, the weight of the world is really on the shoulders of people who grew up in "ingredient-only" households. If you were raised in one, let us know what wild concoctions you made in the comments below!

