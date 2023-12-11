People Are Talking Allllll About Veneers After Tana Mongeau Posted A Video Of Hers Flying Out While She Was Speaking

If you can't hit play because you can't/don't want to reveal that you're reading this at work or school, everything starts pretty normal — with Tana's teeth looking the way they usually do.
But then pandemonium ensues as one of her front veneers flies out of her mouth.
Behold!
People in the comments subsequently began talking about some of the cons of veneers:
Tana has long been candid about her dental work, explaining on a podcast in 2021 that she had to get a new set of veneers as well as other dental surgery. She said, "I never went to the dentist growing up, and then I got veneers from the jump because I'm a fake bitch, I just had to do it. They're falling apart. I had a lot of dental issues."
However, Tana clarified in a TikTok earlier this month that a veneer falling out while she was speaking was new to her and started while she was on vacation in Hawaii. She said, "You guys already know my veneer struggles. I've had this happen to me a few times. In Miami I bit a dollar bill in a strip club; that was my bad, I lost a tooth. One time it happened on a Nerds Rope; maybe don't chomp on those. I've learned my lessons over the years. No ciabatta bread for me. Certain things just break a veneer."
Anyway, just another reminder that you're not ugly, just poor!!!