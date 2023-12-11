Skip To Content
    People Are Talking Allllll About Veneers After Tana Mongeau Posted A Video Of Hers Flying Out While She Was Speaking

    "You guys already know my veneer struggles. I've had this happen to me a few times."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Naming no names, I'd humbly wager that getting veneers is one of the most common cosmetic procedures in influencer/famous-person land that no one talks about.

    Side-by-side of a smile with and without veneers
    Marina Demeshko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    If you don't know what veneers are, this is how Colgate's website succinctly puts it: "A veneer is a permanent change used to correct tooth imperfections, such as stained or chipped teeth. Veneers are thin porcelain or composite resin coverings that are bonded to the front surface of a tooth using dental cement." Most veneers are permanent because they require some of the tooth's enamel to be removed before application and have to be replaced every decade or so. 

    Anyway, perhaps this is why I appreciate influencer Tana Mongeau posting a video of her veneer falling out while she's talking.

    If you can't hit play because you can't/don't want to reveal that you're reading this at work or school, everything starts pretty normal — with Tana's teeth looking the way they usually do.

    Tana Mongeau / Via tiktok.com, Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox

    But then pandemonium ensues as one of her front veneers flies out of her mouth.

    Tana lifting her upper lip to reveal the space where the veneer was
    Tana Mongeau / Via tiktok.com

    Behold!

    Tana lifting her upper lip to reveal the space where the veneer was
    Tana Mongeau / Via tiktok.com

    People in the comments subsequently began talking about some of the cons of veneers:

    One person said &quot;Veneers were the biggest mistakes of my life; I regret them so much&quot;
    Tana Mongeau / Via tiktok.com
    One comment says, &quot;Okay fine I won&#x27;t get veneers,&quot; to which Tana replies, &quot;DONT&quot;
    Tana Mongeau / Via tiktok.com

    Tana has long been candid about her dental work, explaining on a podcast in 2021 that she had to get a new set of veneers as well as other dental surgery. She said, "I never went to the dentist growing up, and then I got veneers from the jump because I'm a fake bitch, I just had to do it. They're falling apart. I had a lot of dental issues."

    Close-up of Tana&#x27;s open mouth as her gum gets an injection
    Tana Mongeau / Via tiktok.com

    However, Tana clarified in a TikTok earlier this month that a veneer falling out while she was speaking was new to her and started while she was on vacation in Hawaii. She said, "You guys already know my veneer struggles. I've had this happen to me a few times. In Miami I bit a dollar bill in a strip club; that was my bad, I lost a tooth. One time it happened on a Nerds Rope; maybe don't chomp on those. I've learned my lessons over the years. No ciabatta bread for me. Certain things just break a veneer."

    Close-up of Tana smiling and showing her missing veneer
    Tana Mongeau / Via tiktok.com

    For any other pedants, it's possible that the TikTok of the veneer flying out was more of a *dramatic re-creation,* but the point still stands. 

    Anyway, just another reminder that you're not ugly, just poor!!!