I Tried The Workout LeBron James Swears By For A Week And This Is What Happened

Buzzfeed

At the start of the workout, I was so distracted by the cool, colorful lights and Kings of Leon tunes blaring through the speakers that I wasn’t focused on how difficult the workout was. By the time I realized I was sweaty and out of breath, I figured a significant chunk of time must’ve passed. NOPE. It was, like, four minutes in, and I was gasping for air.

Eventually I caught my second wind and began to get the hang of the Versaclimber. Chandler, the instructor, guided the class through various movements at different paces, all while giving helpful words of encouragement along the way. The music that played throughout the workout was on point, never failing to keep me pumped up. I wanted to keep track of how many total steps I’d taken during each class, but I was just so thrilled to survive the first workout that I forgot to. Level 1 was super challenging, but not so overwhelmingly strenuous that you'd want to give up entirely.