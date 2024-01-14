I've been using these for about a month now — thanks to the advice of TikTok aestheticians — and I've honestly noticed a really big difference. I don't deal with acne too often, so that wasn't my main concern, but I do have sensitive, dry skin so I was looking for an alternative that would be gentler on my skin. These are super soft, fragrance free, absorb water just as well, and honestly feel WAY more sanitary. They're also biodegradable which makes me feel better when incorporating a single-use product in my routine.

Promising reviews: "I have acne-prone skin, so to avoid patting bacteria-covered towels on my face I purchased these and they’re perfect! Absorbent, and, if anything, almost too big. Exactly what I needed!" —D Smith



"These individual sheets are perfect for taking off a day’s makeup and grime. I love not reusing facial towels that need to be washed after every use. This product is very convenient." —Wendy Briggs

Get a box of 55 from Amazon for $10.99.