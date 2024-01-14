1. A box of 100% pure cotton face wipes if BeautyTok has convinced you to ditch regular towels which — even when freshly laundered — can harbor acne-causing bacteria.
I've been using these for about a month now — thanks to the advice of TikTok aestheticians — and I've honestly noticed a really big difference. I don't deal with acne too often, so that wasn't my main concern, but I do have sensitive, dry skin so I was looking for an alternative that would be gentler on my skin. These are super soft, fragrance free, absorb water just as well, and honestly feel WAY more sanitary. They're also biodegradable which makes me feel better when incorporating a single-use product in my routine.
Promising reviews: "I have acne-prone skin, so to avoid patting bacteria-covered towels on my face I purchased these and they’re perfect! Absorbent, and, if anything, almost too big. Exactly what I needed!" —D Smith
"These individual sheets are perfect for taking off a day’s makeup and grime. I love not reusing facial towels that need to be washed after every use. This product is very convenient." —Wendy Briggs
Get a box of 55 from Amazon for $10.99.
2. Six pairs of trendy gold-plated earrings so you'll have a fresh option to wear (almost) every day of the week.
3. A bottle of plant-based cuticle oil if your nails have been hurting from recent cold weather. The natural formula hydrates dry skin and strengthens nails so you can work on growing them out, if that's something you've always dreamt of doing!
Promising review: "This product... There is so much I can say. This stuff not only smells like heaven, but it’s a HUGE bottle for the price, which was the first perk.... Then I used It for my own manicures and OMG. My cuticles were still smooth the next day when I went to work. It not only softened them, but helped the dry skin on the areas that it got on. The smell is wonderful. I’ve been putting it on at night before bed, and it lasts ALL DAY the next day. About a week of use so far, and I’ve had at least two people ask me how my cuticles look like they do, and did I JUST get a manicure?! NOPE! It’s this stuff. I swear I would buy stock in it if I could." —Whitney Bryant
Get it from Amazon for $7.78+ (available in three sizes and nine scents).
4. An XL pleated hair bow barrette that'll send any outfit 👏 over 👏 the 👏 top 👏 in the best way possible.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $12 (available in three colors).
5. A mini bottle of Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray — it's just the ticket if you're looking to combat frizz, protect against heat tools, and give yourself a niiiiice shiny finish. We've all heard of glass skin... but now it's time for glass hair!
Promising review: "I have curly frizzy hair and this stuff is like magic for my blowouts. Bought this in the travel size for a trip to Florida and fell in love. It protected my hair from the humidity so well. Purchased the full size bottle immediately after I got back. Best. Product. Ever." —SamSam24
Get it from Sephora for $12+ (available in two sizes).
6. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess Mascara which will give you a falsies-level look for less than 5 bucks. It seems questionable, I know, but for confirmation you need only to look at the 242,000+ 5-star reviews!!
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes without the discomfort."
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like wild...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
For more info and review pics, check out Kayla's full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review!
7. An initial pendant on a box chain if you want to keep your boo close at heart. Or, actually, your dog — I'd probably want one for my dog.
Promising review: "Legit the cutest, most affordable, and trendiest necklace I own. I am very impressed with the quality for the price. I haven’t had it very long, but I can see this lasting for me for a long time as long as I take care of it." —KaLea Keefer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (all letters of the alphabet are available).
8. A deck of kitty cat tarot cards with a guidebook to make sure you're getting the most out of every reading and aren't just distracted by the cutesy illustrations.
Promising review: "Beautiful deck! Pretty cards, funny symbolism, and a sweet and playful personality! I love to do readings for people and myself with this deck, I love working with it! I'm a big cat lover, and I've been doing tarot for a while now. I always recommend to people who want a fun, lighthearted, playful reading. They make even the harshest advice easy to hear, without sacrificing accuracy or needed wisdom. Love, love, love it! I recommend! :D" —Roo
Get it from Amazon for $17.90.
9. A set of Olive & June press-on nails you can pop on in a matter of minutes so you don't have to drive to work with wet appendages or dig around for an MTA card without ruining your already rushed work.
What's included: 42 press-on nails in 21 sizes, non-damaging glue, wooden cuticle pusher, 2-in-1 file and buffer, and prep pad.
Promising review: "I threw these in my cart last minute, and I’m so glad I did! They’re so simple and so cute. They’re so easy to apply too!!" —Meghann M.
Get the set from Olive & June for $8 (and check out other designs here).
10. A set of satin pillowcases that not only have a cooling effect, but are soft on your skin and create less friction so your hair won't get as tangled while you sleep.
11. A smol, octupus-shaped exfoliating stick that gently removes blackheads, whiteheads, and excess sebum so your T-zone can get a much-deserved breather.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, and then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
12. A trio of glass nail files that last FOREVER and come with protective cases so they won't scratch anything up in your purse or cosmetics case.
I've been doing my own Gel-X nails at home for the last year so I've gradually been building up my supplies and these were my latest purchase. I was a little skeptical when I first pulled them out of the packaging because they're really smooth, but don't let that fool you! They work just as well as a regular file, are super sturdy, and the best part is that they last foreverrrrr. When you're done shaping your nails, you just rinse them off, dry them, and store them back in their protective case.
Promising review: "I love these a lot. I notice how much healthier my nails are. They don't break as easily anymore, they are strong, healthy and grow fast. They're really easy to use and to hold and they've has lasted me for many, many months." —Emily
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two color combinations).