36 Travel Items That'll Come In Handy On Both Big And Small Vacations

Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Katy Herman has to say:

"The brand sent me a sample of these to try out, and I love them for all the reasons above! Mine has honestly stayed super clean- and fresh-looking after several trips over the past couple of months, so I haven't immediately tossed it after short trips like I usually do with travel toothbrushes. It's super convenient, compact, and my teeth and gums feel fresh and invigorated after use!"

Promising review: "This toothbrush is a new staple item for my on-the-go Invisalign bag. When I need to brush my teeth and don't have time to floss before putting my aligners back in, this brush makes sure my teeth and mouth feel clean and removes debris in between my teeth. The bristles are soft, this toothbrush is sturdy, and the different lengths of bristles help remove debris or help floss your teeth on the go. This brush also dries very fast in between uses." —V. Brown



